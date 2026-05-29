Dodgers vs Phillies Prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for May 29

The Dodgers (36-20) welcome the Phillies (29-27) to Los Angeles for a three-game weekend series. The Phillies enter on a three-game winning streak, while the Dodgers have won five consecutive.

Los Angeles swept the Rockies by outscoring them 24-10 over the past three games. The Dodgers offense has scored 40 total runs in the last five games. In those five games, the Dodgers are batting .293 (2nd) with 10 home runs (2nd). The pitching staff has a 2.60 ERA in that span (5th) with top five ranks in WHIP (1.00) and OBA (.200).

Philadelphia out-scored San Diego 10-3 over the Phillies three game sweep of the Padres. The Phillies also have Zack Wheeler on the mound, which has been a good luck charm so far (Phillies have a 6-0 record with Wheeler). Lately, the Phillies rotation has been on fire. Philadelphia has the second-best ERA (1.20), the best WHIP (0.82), and third-ranked OBA (.182) in the past seven days.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

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Game details & how to watch Phillies at Dodgers



Date: Friday, May 29, 2026

Time: 10:15 PM EST

Site: Dodger Stadium

City: Los Angeles, CA

Network/Streaming: Apple TV

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Phillies at the Dodgers

The latest odds as of Friday:



Moneyline: Los Angeles Dodgers (-120), Philadelphia Phillies (+100)

Spread: Phillies -1.5 (+156), Dodgers +1.5 (-189)

Total: 8.0

Probable starting pitchers for Phillies at Dodgers



Friday’s pitching matchup (May 29): Justin Wrobleski vs. Zack Wheeler



Phillies: Zack Wheeler

2026 stats: 37.2 IP, 4-0, 1.67 ERA, 0.82 WHIP, 36 Ks, 8 BB



Dodgers: Justin Wrobleski

2026 Stats: 55.2 IP, 6-2, 3.07 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 31 Ks, 14 BB

Who’s Hot? Who’s Not



The Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani is hitting .269 with 53 hits and 93 total bases over 193 at-bats

is hitting .269 with 53 hits and 93 total bases over 193 at-bats The Dodgers’ Will Smith is hitting .253 with 39 hits and 28 strikeouts over 154 at-bats

is hitting .253 with 39 hits and 28 strikeouts over 154 at-bats The Phillies’ Bryce Harper is hitting .266 with 53 hits and 104 total bases over 199 at-bats

is hitting .266 with 53 hits and 104 total bases over 199 at-bats The Phillies’ Alec Bohm is hitting .212 with 40 hits and 29 strikeouts over 189 at-bats

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Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Phillies at Dodgers



The Dodgers are 30-26 ATS and 13-15 ATS at home

The Phillies are an MLB-worst 18-38 ATS

The Dodgers are 32-24 to the Under, ranking third-best

The Phillies are 30-24-2 to the Under, ranking eight-best

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Phillies and the Dodgers

Rotoworld Bet Best Bet

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Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Friday’s game between the Phillies and the Dodgers:



Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Dodgers on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Dodgers at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Under on the Game Total of 8.0

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