Yankees vs. Royals prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for May 27

The New York Yankees (33-22) look to complete a three-game sweep of the Kansas City Royals (22-33) tonight at Kauffman Stadium.

The Yankees enter tonight’s matchup riding the momentum of a 15–1 smacking of the Royals last night. New York cracked 24 hits. The bottom of the Yankees’ lineup, which has been a black hole this season, accounted for half of those hits. Amed Rosario led the way with four of those 24 and also drove in four runs. New York is now hitting .242 collectively—fifth best in the American League.

Cam Schlittler was what the Yankees have quickly come to expect of him – a top of the rotation guy. He scattered four hits over six innings to earn his seventh win in nine decisions.

Kansas City, meanwhile, continues to struggle, dropping to 22–33 overall and 15–16 at home after allowing at least one home run in 27 of their losses this season. Oh, by the way, they allowed six bombs last night.

Tonight’s pitching matchup features Gerrit Cole making just his second appearance of the season for New York against Noah Cameron for the Royals. Cole was electric in his first start of the season last week throwing six shutout innings. Cameron, who brings a 2–3 record and 4.72 ERA into the start, has allowed 53 hits and 16 walks across 47.2 innings.

Lets dive into tonight’s matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

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Game Details and How to Watch: Yankees vs. Royals

Date: Wednesday, May 27, 2026

Time: 7:40PM EST

Site: Kauffman Stadium

City: Kansas City, MO

Network/Streaming: MLB.TV, Prime Video, Royals.TV

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

The Latest Odds: Yankees vs. Royals

The latest odds as of Wednesday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: New York Yankees (-157), Kansas City Royals (+130)

Spread: Yankees -1.5 (+103), Royals +1.5 (-125)

Total: 9.0 runs



Probable Starting Pitchers for May 27: Yankees vs. Royals

Yankees: Gerrit Cole

Season Totals: 6.0 IP, 0-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.83 WHIP, 2K, 3 BB

Gerrit Cole Season Totals: 6.0 IP, 0-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.83 WHIP, 2K, 3 BB Royals: Noah Cameron

Season Totals: 47.2 IP, 2-3, 4.72 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 44K, 16 BB

Who’s Hot? Who’s Not! Yankees vs. Royals

Jazz Chisholm Jr. is 15-for-38 with multiple extra-base hits over his last 10 games

is 15-for-38 with multiple extra-base hits over his last 10 games Cody Bellinger now has eight home runs and 36 RBIs on the season

now has eight home runs and 36 RBIs on the season Aaron Judge has homered twice since May 7

has homered twice since May 7 Bobby Witt Jr. has hit in 4 straight games (5-16)

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Top Betting Trends & Insights: Yankees and Royals

The Royals are 23-32 on the Run Line this season

The Yankees are 27-28 on the Run Line this season

The OVER has cashed 24 times in KC’s 55 games this season (24-31)

The OVER has cashed 23 times in the Yankees’ 55 games this season (23-29-3)

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Jump's fastball could set him apart right away James Schiano shares what to expect from top prospect Gage Jump after being called up by the Athletics, including why fantasy managers should proceed with "caution and excitement" for the hard-throwing lefty.

Expert picks & predictions: Yankees vs. Royals

Rotoworld Bet Best Bet

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Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Wednesday’s game between the Yankees and the Royals:

Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on the Yankees on the Moneyline.

Spread: Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on the Yankees on the Run Line.

Total: Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 9.0.

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