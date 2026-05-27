Braves vs. Red Sox prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for May 27

Michael Harris II had four of the Braves nine hits last night including his 12th home run of the season as Atlanta opened their three-game set against the Red Sox with a 7-6 win at Fenway Park. Spencer Strider gave up first inning home runs to the first two batters he faced - Jarren Duran and Ceddanne Rafaela - but settled down after that allowing just one more run over five innings to improve to 3-0 on the season. Ranger Suarez allowed five earned runs over five innings to earn his third loss in five decisions.

Tonight’s pitching matchup features Bryce Elder taking the ball for Atlanta and Connelly Early for the Sox. Elder is 4–2 with a 1.97 ERA while Early counters with a 4–2 record and 3.33 ERA. Early will face a Braves’ lineup that ranks first in baseball in hits (491), second in home runs (74), third in batting average (.260), and third in runs scored (289). The Sox offense is the issue in Beantown this season “highlighted” by their 41 home runs (#29 in baseball) and 200 runs scored (#30 – dead last).

Lets dive into tonight’s matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

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Game Details and How to Watch: Braves vs. Red Sox

Date: Wednesday, May 27, 2026

Time: 6:45PM EST

Site: Fenway Park

City: Boston, MA

Network/Streaming: MLB.TV, BravesVision, NESN

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

The Latest Odds: Braves vs. Red Sox

The latest odds as of Wednesday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Atlanta Braves (-109), Boston Red Sox (-110)

Spread: Braves -1.5 (+149), Red Sox +1.5 (-181)

Total: 8.5 runs



Probable Starting Pitchers: Braves vs. Red Sox for May 27

Braves: Bryce Elder

Season Totals: 68.2 IP, 4-2, 1.97 ERA, 0.99 WHIP, 60K, 21 BB

Bryce Elder Season Totals: 68.2 IP, 4-2, 1.97 ERA, 0.99 WHIP, 60K, 21 BB Red Sox: Connelly Early

Season Totals: 54.0 IP, 4-2, 3.33 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 50K, 19 BB

Who’s Hot? Who’s Not! Braves vs. Red Sox

Matt Olson homered last night but is just 2-21 (.095) over his last 5 games

homered last night but is just 2-21 (.095) over his last 5 games Ronald Acuna Jr. is 1-16 (.063) over his last 4 games

is 1-16 (.063) over his last 4 games Austin Riley is 6-13 (.462) over his last 4 games

is 6-13 (.462) over his last 4 games Willson Contreras is riding a 9-game hitting streak (16-35)

is riding a 9-game hitting streak (16-35) Wilyer Abreu is 7-27 (.259) over his last 6 games

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Top Betting Trends & Insights: Braves vs. Red Sox

The Braves are 34-21 on the Run Line this season

The Red Sox are 21-32 on the Run Line this season

The OVER has cashed 25 times in Atlanta’s 55 games this season (25-27-3)

The OVER has cashed 24 times in Boston’s 53 games this season (24-28-1)

NYY is only AL team in top five of power rankings With the Dodgers once again occupying the top spot in CC Sabathia's MLB Power Rankings, he shares why Aaron Judge and the Yankees are the American League's lone representative in the top five.

Expert picks & predictions: Braves vs. Red Sox

Rotoworld Bet Best Bet

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Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Wednesday’s game between the Braves and the Red Sox:

Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Braves on the Moneyline.

Spread: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Braves on the Run Line.

Total: Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 8.5.

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