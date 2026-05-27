Astros vs. Rangers prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for May 27

With the series now tied at one game apiece, the Houston Astros (24-32) and the Texas Rangers (25-29) take the field for Game 3 of this four-game series.

The night after they were no-hit by Houston, the Rangers exploded for eight runs in the first inning and eventually held on for a 10-7 win last night at Globe Life Field. In his second at-bat of the inning, Joc Pederson went yard to cap the scoring in the first inning. Evan Carter picked up three hits in the game including his sixth home run of the season. Houston tried to make it a game but fell short. Yordan Alvarez homered twice and drove in four runs in the loss.

Tonight’s pitching matchup features Jacob deGrom for the Rangers and Mike Burrows for the Astros. deGrom takes the mound with a record of 3–4 and a 3.86 ERA. His WHIP is among the best in baseball at 1.02 and he has struck out 64 opposing hitters. Burrows has not been nearly as dependable sporting a record of 2–6 with a 5.75 ERA and a 1.53 WHIP.

For Texas, the hottest bats belong to Josh Jung, who leads the team with a .303 average, and Ezequiel Duran, who is 12‑for‑39 with 11 RBI over his last 10 games. Houston’s lineup continues to revolve around Yordan Alvarez, who is also hitting .303 with 18 home runs and remains one of MLB’s most dangerous hitters. Christian Walker has been hot as well, going 9‑for‑38 with five homers and 11 RBI in his last 10 games.

Lets dive into tonight’s matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

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Game Details and How to Watch: Astros vs. Rangers

Date: Wednesday, May 27, 2026

Time: 8:05PM EST

Site: Globe Life Field

City: Arlington, TX

Network/Streaming: MLB.TV, Rangers Sports Network, Space City Home Network

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

The Latest Odds: Astros vs. Rangers

The latest odds as of Wednesday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Houston Astros (+135), Texas Rangers (-163)

Spread: Astros +1.5 (-157), Rangers -1.5 (+130)

Total: 7.5 runs



Probable Starting Pitchers: Astros vs. Rangers for May 27

Astros: Mike Burrows

Season Totals: 56.1 IP, 2-6, 5.75 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 48K, 20 BB

Mike Burrows Season Totals: 56.1 IP, 2-6, 5.75 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 48K, 20 BB Rangers: Jacob deGrom

Season Totals: 53.2 IP, 3-4, 3.86 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 64K, 11 BB



Who’s Hot? Who’s Not! Astros vs. Rangers

Yordan Alvarez is 3-8 in this series with 3 HRs and 6 RBIs

is 3-8 in this series with 3 HRs and 6 RBIs Christian Walker (0-4) had his 4-game hitting streak snapped last night

(0-4) had his 4-game hitting streak snapped last night Jeremy Pena has hit safely in 3 straight games (3-10)

has hit safely in 3 straight games (3-10) Evan Carter picked up 3 hits last night after going 2-24 in his previous 9 games

picked up 3 hits last night after going 2-24 in his previous 9 games Josh Jung has hit safely in 5 of his last 6 games (7-22)

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Top Betting Trends & Insights: Astros vs. Rangers

The Rangers are 28-26 on the Run Line this season

The Astros are 24-32 on the Run Line this season

The OVER has cashed 31 times in Houston’s 56 games this season (31-22-3)

The OVER has cashed an MLB-low 21 times in the Rangers’ 54 games this season (21-29-4)

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Misiorowski emerging as NL Cy Young frontrunner After recording a season high 12 strikeouts on Monday, James Schiano digs into the numbers behind Jacob Misiorowski's elite production, which have made him a top-five pitcher in all of baseball.

Expert picks & predictions: Astros vs. Rangers

Rotoworld Bet Best Bet

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Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Wednesday’s game between the Astros and the Rangers:

Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Rangers on the Moneyline.

Spread: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Rangers on the Run Line.

Total: Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on the Rangers’ Team Total OVER 3.5.

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