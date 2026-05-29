Marlins vs Mets Prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for May 29

The Miami Marlins (26-31) and New York Mets (23-33) meet for the first time all season. The two are set for a three-game weekend series at Citi Field.

New York snapped a five-game losing steak on Wednesday with a 4-2 win over Cincinnati. New York is 2-7 over their last nine games, but they have Freddy Peralta on the mound, which has resulted in three wins over his last four starts.

Miami turns to Max Meyer tonight, which is the hot hand for the Marlins. Miami has won five straight with Meyer on the mound outscoring their opponents 33-9. Lately, Miami lost two straight, which broke up a season-long four-game winning streak.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

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Game details & how to watch Marlins at Mets



Date: Friday, May 29, 2026

Time: 10:10 PM EST

Site: Citi Field

City: Flushing, NY

Network/Streaming: ESPN

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Marlins at the Mets

The latest odds as of Friday:



Moneyline: New York Mets (-115), Miami Marlins (-105)

Spread: Mets +1.5 (-185), Marlins -1.5 (+152)

Total: 7.5

Probable starting pitchers for Marlins at Mets



Friday’s pitching matchup (May 29): Max Meyer vs. Freddy Peralta



Mets: Max Meyer

2026 stats: 60.2 IP, 5-0, 2.52 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 68 Ks, 22 BB



Marlins: Freddy Peralta

2026 Stats: 61.1 IP, 3-4, 3.52 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 63 Ks, 27 BB

Who’s Hot? Who’s Not



The Mets’ Juan Soto is hitting .301 with 43 hits and 83 total bases over 143 at-bats

is hitting .301 with 43 hits and 83 total bases over 143 at-bats The Mets’ Bo Bichette is hitting .225 with 51 hits and 42 strikeouts over 227 at-bats

is hitting .225 with 51 hits and 42 strikeouts over 227 at-bats The Marlins’ Otto Lopez is hitting .342 with 75 hits and 105 total bases over 219 at-bats

is hitting .342 with 75 hits and 105 total bases over 219 at-bats The Marlins’ Kyle Stowers is hitting .211 with 26 hits and 38 strikeouts over 123 at-bats

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Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Marlins at Mets



The Mets are 21-35 ATS, ranking second-worst

The Marlins are 26-31 ATS, ranking ninth-worst

The Mets are 29-23-2 to the Under, ranking seventh-best

The Marlins are 34-21-2 to the Over, ranking second-best



Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Marlins and the Mets

Rotoworld Bet Best Bet

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Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Friday’s game between the Marlins and the Mets:



Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Mets on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Mets at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Over on the Game Total of 7.5

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