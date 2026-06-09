Yankees vs. Guardians prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for June 9

The Yankees (39-26) and the Guardians (37-31) continue their series Tuesday night in Cleveland following a 7-5 win in ten innings for New York last night. With the win New York remains tied with Tampa atop the AL East, while Cleveland’s lead in the AL Central is now 1.5 games over the White Sox.

Monday’s opener saw the Yankees rally in the eighth to tie the game and then win it in the tenth. Cody Bellinger came through in the tenth with a two-run single. It was a back-and-forth game that featured home runs from each team on both sides—Paul Goldschmidt and Ryan McMahon homered for New York, while Angel Martínez answered with a two-run shot for Cleveland.

Minus Aaron Judge, New York still scratched out seven runs. MVP candidate Ben Rice has been the catalyst over the past ten games, hitting .341 with 14 hits, eight runs, and 11 RBI. After a horrific start to the season, Trent Grisham’s bat is warming up. With a couple hits last night, the veteran is hitting .382 average with a .447 OBP the last few weeks. Cody Bellinger has chipped in with a balanced stat line (.270, 2 HR, 6 RBI) in the last ten games. Cleveland’s recent offensive production has been less consistent, but Kyle Manzardo (.286, 2 HR in his last 10 games) and Steven Kwan (.268, 11 hits) have led the charge, with José Ramírez contributing situationally despite lower recent averages.

Tuesday’s pitching matchup features a clear contrast in profiles, with Gerrit Cole taking the ball for New York against Cleveland’s Slade Cecconi. Cole has looked sharp since his return, posting a 2.00 ERA and a sub-1.00 WHIP through his first few starts, limiting baserunners and providing length at the top of the rotation. Cecconi, meanwhile, enters at 3–5 with a 4.92 ERA and a higher WHIP, having allowed more consistent traffic and hard contact this season.

There are also several notable batter-vs.-pitcher trends to watch. From Cleveland’s side, José Ramírez has historically handled Cole exceptionally well, hitting .359 with three home runs and eight RBIs) against the Yankees’ ace. Kyle Manzardo (3-6 with 1 HR) has also had some success albeit in a smaller sample size. For the Yankees, a handful of hitters have had success against Cecconi, including Cody Bellinger (2-5 with a homer in prior matchups) and Ryan McMahon (.500 with two hits in four ABs including a home run).

Lets dive into tonight’s matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Follow Rotoworld Player News for the latest fantasy and betting player news and analysis all season long.

Game Details and How to Watch: Yankees vs. Guardians

Date: Tuesday, June 9, 2026

Time: 6:40PM EST

Site: Progressive Field

City: Cleveland, OH

Network/Streaming: MLB.TV, Prime Video, TBS, CLEGuardians.TV

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

The Latest Odds: Yankees vs. Guardians

The latest odds as of Tuesday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: New York Yankees (-123), Cleveland Guardians (+102)

Spread: Yankees -1.5 (+130), Guardians +1.5 (-157)

Total: 8.5 runs

Probable Starting Pitchers: Yankees vs. Guardians for June 9

Yankees: Gerrit Cole

Season Totals: 18.0 IP, 1-1, 2.00 ERA, 0.89 WHIP, 14K, 4 BB

Gerrit Cole Season Totals: 18.0 IP, 1-1, 2.00 ERA, 0.89 WHIP, 14K, 4 BB Guardians: Slade Cecconi

Season Totals: 67.2 IP, 3-5, 4.92 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 54K, 21 BB

Who’s Hot? Who’s Not! Yankees vs. Guardians

Ryan McMahon has hit safely in 3 straight games (3-8)

has hit safely in 3 straight games (3-8) Anthony Volpe is 1-16 (.063) in June

is 1-16 (.063) in June Ben Rice Is 0-5 in his career against Cecconi

Is 0-5 in his career against Cecconi Kyle Manzardo is 3-6 (.500) in his career against Cole

is 3-6 (.500) in his career against Cole Jose Ramirez is 14-39 (.359) in his career against Cole

is 14-39 (.359) in his career against Cole Steven Kwan is hitting .280 (7-25) in June

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Top Betting Trends & Insights: Yankees and Guardians





The Guardians are 36-32 on the Run Line this season

The Yankees are 32-33 on the Run Line this season

The OVER has cashed 34 times in Cleveland’s 68 games this season (34-34)

The OVER has cashed 29 times in the Yankees’ 65 games this season (29-32-4)

Do odds still favor streaky Cubs to make playoffs? Trysta Krick and Vaughn Dalzell discuss the Chicago Cubs' odds to make the playoffs now that the once-red-hot ball club has dropped 16 of its last 23 games.

Expert picks & predictions: Yankees vs. Guardians

Rotoworld Bet Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for tonight’s game between the Yankees and the Guardians:

Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on the Yankees on the Moneyline.

Spread: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Yankees on the Run Line.

Total: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Game Total OVER 8.5

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff: