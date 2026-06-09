Padres vs Reds Prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for June 9

San Diego (34-31) beat Cincinnati (31-34), 6-2, in the series opener thanks to two runs in each of the seventh and eighth innings. That was the Padres third win in the last 14 games and the Reds fifth straight loss.

The Padres have now won two out of the last three games, but are still in a slump. With a 3-11 record over the last 14 games and a 3-7 mark in the previous 10, the Padres are in desperate need of a series win. San Diego could earn that with a win today. The Padres have lost four straight series and rank last in batting average during that span.

Cincinnati is on a five-game losing streak, which marks the second-longest of the season. The Reds have been outscored 32-15 in that five-game span. In the last 10 games, the Reds are 2-8, so just like the Padres, Cincinnati is in a slump. The Reds managed nine hits yesterday, but only two runs, while the Padres scored six runs on 10 hits.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

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Game details & how to watch Reds at Padres



Date: Tuesday, June 9, 2026

Time: 9:40 PM EST

Site: Petco Park

City: San Diego, CA

Network/Streaming: MLB TV / ESPN

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Reds at the Padres

The latest odds as of Tuesday:



Moneyline: San Diego Padres (+101), Cincinnati Reds (-122)

Spread: Padres +1.5 (-180), Reds -1.5 (+148)

Total: 7.5

Probable starting pitchers for Reds at Padres



Tuesday’s pitching matchup (June 9): Chase Burns vs. Lucas Giolito



Padres: Lucas Giolito

2026 stats: 16.2 IP, 2-1, 4.86 ERA, 1.74 WHIP, 11 Ks, 13 BB



Reds: Chase Burns

2026 Stats: 70.1 IP, 7-1, 2.05 ERA, 0.95 WHIP, 81 Ks, 21 BB

Who’s Hot? Who’s Not



The Padres’ Fernando Tatis Jr. is hitting .269 with 65 hits and 78 total bases over 242 at-bats

is hitting .269 with 65 hits and 78 total bases over 242 at-bats The Padres’ Manny Machado is hitting .166 with 38 hits and 60 strikeouts over 229 at-bats

is hitting .166 with 38 hits and 60 strikeouts over 229 at-bats The Reds’ Sal Stewart is hitting .254 with 62 hits and 12 home runs and 40 RBI over 244 at-bats

is hitting .254 with 62 hits and 12 home runs and 40 RBI over 244 at-bats The Reds’ Tyler Stephenson is hitting .205 with 33 hits and 48 strikeouts over 161 at-bats

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Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Reds at Padres



San Diego is 36-29 ATS, ranking eighth-best

Cincinnati is 34-31 ATS

San Diego is 37-27-1 to the Under, ranking first

Cincinnati is 40-24-1 to the Over, ranking second-best

San Diego is 20-16 ATS at home

Cincinnati is 19-14 ATS on the road, ranking sixth-best

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Padres and the Reds

Rotoworld Bet Best Bet

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Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Tuesday’s game between the Padres and the Reds:



Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Reds on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Reds at -1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Under on the Game Total of 7.5

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