Phillies vs. Blue Jays prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for June 8

The Phillies (35-30) and the Blue Jays (32-34) meet Monday night north of the border in Toronto. Philadelphia arrives after taking two of three at home against the White Sox and seven of their last ten overall. Toronto also won two of three at home over the weekend knocking off the Orioles. The Jays are .500 over their last ten games

Offensively, the Phillies have been driven by a few hot bats over the last ten games. Brandon Marsh has been exceptional all season at the plate. In his last ten games the left fielder is hitting .441 (15-34). Kyle Schwarber leads all of baseball with 23 home runs this season but has hit just two in his last ten games. Ernie Clement is swinging the hottest bat for Toronto. The second baseman is hitting .366 over his last ten games with at least one hit in nine of the last ten.

Cristopher Sanchez (7-2, 1.46) takes the ball for the Phillies against Patrick Corbin (2-3, 3.98) for Toronto. The southpaw for the Phils has enjoyed a Cy Young-worthy campaign to date. He set a Phillies record with 50.2 scoreless innings earlier this month. That streak is in fact the longest streak ever in baseball for a lefthander. Meanwhile, Corbin was peppered by the Braves last Wednesday against the Braves after two consecutive solid starts to end May.

Lets dive into tonight’s matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Follow Rotoworld Player News for the latest fantasy and betting player news and analysis all season long.

Game Details and How to Watch: Phillies vs. Blue Jays

Date: Monday, June 8, 2026

Time: 7:07PM EST

Site: Rogers Centre

City: Toronto, ON

Network/Streaming: MLB.TV, NBC Sports Philadelphia, Sportsnet

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

The Latest Odds: Phillies vs. Blue Jays

The latest odds as of Monday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Philadelphia Phillies (-175), Toronto Blue Jays (+144)

Spread: Phillies -1.5 (-101), Blue Jays +1.5 (-120)

Total: 7.5 runs

Probable Starting Pitchers: Phillies vs. Blue Jays for June 8

Phillies: Cristopher Sanchez

Season Totals: 86.1 IP, 7-2, 1.46 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 103K, 17 BB

Cristopher Sanchez Season Totals: 86.1 IP, 7-2, 1.46 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 103K, 17 BB Blue Jays: Patrick Corbin

Season Totals: 54.1 IP, 2-2, 3.98 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 37K, 16 BB

Who’s Hot? Who’s Not! Phillies vs. Blue Jays

Bryce Harper is hitting .300 (6-20) in June

is hitting .300 (6-20) in June Alec Bohm has hit safely in his last 5 games (8-23) and in 7 of his last 8 (10-30)

has hit safely in his last 5 games (8-23) and in 7 of his last 8 (10-30) Vlad Guerrero Jr. is just 4-27 (.148) over his last 7 games

is just 4-27 (.148) over his last 7 games George Springer is 3-18 (.167) in June

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Top Betting Trends & Insights: Phillies and Blue Jays

The Philles are 36-31 on the Run Line this season

The Blue Jays are 31-33 on the Run Line this season

The OVER has cashed 33 times in Toronto’s 66 games this season (33-30-3)

The OVER has cashed 28 times in the Phillies’ 65 games this season (28-35-2)

Skubal nearing return to Tigers rotation Eric Samulski reviews Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal's recent High-A rehab start, in which he totaled six strikeouts, two hits, and no earned runs through five innings, which is a good sign for his impending return.

Expert picks & predictions: Phillies vs. Blue Jays

Rotoworld Bet Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for tonight’s game between the Phillies and the Blue Jays:

Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on the Phillies on the Moneyline.

Spread: Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on the Phillies on the Run Line.

Total: Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total od 7.5

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff: