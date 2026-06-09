Dodgers vs Pirates Prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for June 9

Both the Pittsburgh Pirates (34-32) and Los Angeles Dodgers (42-24) had a day off before the two set sail for a three-game series at PNC Park. The headliner in the series opener, Paul Skenes’ arm versus Shohei Ohtani‘s bat, naturally.

The Dodgers are coming off a 13-5 loss to the Angels in their previous game, but won the series 2-1. Los Angeles traveled across the country on their off day for their second trip to the Eastern Time Zone this season. Los Angeles went 5-1 with a sweep over Washington and two out of three against Toronto. Over the last seven days, Ohtani is hitting .480 and in the past 30 days, he’s still batting an absurd .374.

Pittsburgh has lost four straight starts with Skenes on the mound and they are 5-7 in his 12 starts. Skenes has a 4.18 ERA over his last five starts and an opponent batting average of .252. the Pirates enter this matchup with three straight losses all coming to the Braves. That series marked the third time being swept this season for the Buccos. The Pirates have won three straight versus the Dodgers and took four out of six last season.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

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Game details & how to watch Dodgers at Pirates



Date: Tuesday, June 9, 2026

Time: 6:40 PM EST

Site: PNC Park

City: Pittsburgh, PA

Network/Streaming: MLB TV

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Dodgers at the Pirates

The latest odds as of Tuesday:



Moneyline: Los Angeles Dodgers (-115), Pittsburgh Pirates (-105)

Spread: Pirates +1.5 (-185), Dodgers -1.5 (+152)

Total: 8.0

Probable starting pitchers for Dodgers at Pirates



Tuesday’s pitching matchup (June 9): Paul Skenes vs. Eric Lauer



Pirates: Paul Skenes

2026 stats: 70.0 IP, 6-5, 3.09 ERA, 0.91 WHIP, 82 Ks, 13 BB



Dodgers: Eric Lauer

2026 Stats: 47.0 IP, 2-5, 5.74 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 31 Ks, 18 BB

Who’s Hot? Who’s Not



The Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani is hitting .302 with 70 hits and 35 RBI over 232 at-bats

is hitting .302 with 70 hits and 35 RBI over 232 at-bats The Dodgers’ Kyle Tucker is hitting .236 with 54 hits and 51 strikeouts over 229 at-bats

is hitting .236 with 54 hits and 51 strikeouts over 229 at-bats The Pirates’ Oneil Cruz is hitting .264 with 66 hits and 14 home runs over 250 at-bats

is hitting .264 with 66 hits and 14 home runs over 250 at-bats The Pirates’ Marcell Ozuna is hitting .193 with 35 hits and 58 strikeouts over 181 at-bats

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Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Dodgers at Pirates



The Dodgers are 34-32 ATS

The Pirates are 33-33 ATS

The Dodgers are 38-28 to the Under, ranking second-best

The Pirates are 37-27-1 to the Over, ranking seventh-best

The Dodgers are 18-14 ATS on the road, ranking eighth-best

The Pirates are 16-17 ATS at home and 7-4 ATS as a home underdog

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Dodgers and the Pirates

Rotoworld Bet Best Bet

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Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Tuesday’s game between the Pirates and the Dodgers:



Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Pirates on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Pirates at -1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Under on the Game Total of 8.0

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