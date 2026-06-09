Red Sox vs. Rays prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for June 9

The Red Sox (27–37, 5th AL East) head into Tropicana Field to face the division-leading Rays (38–25, 1st AL East). Tampa Bay has won three of four this season against Boston following last night’s 3-1 win. Ian Seymour and five relievers limited Boston to just four hits. Yandy Diaz smacked his 12th home run in the first and added a sacrifice fly in the eighth to pace the Tampa attack. Marcelo Mayer’s 3rd home run was the lone blemish on the Tampa pitching line for the night.

Tonight’s matchup features rookie Payton Tolle (3–2, 2.28 ERA, 0.97 WHIP) for Boston against the Rays’ Nick Martinez (5–2, 2.29 ERA, 1.19 WHIP). This is a near mirror matchup statistically—two sub‑2.30 ERA starters—suggesting run will be at a premium tonight in Florida.

This sets up as a low-scoring, matchup-driven game. Tampa Bay has the edge in home splits and recent head-to-head success, while Boston enters with the hotter top-of-the-order bats. If the Red Sox can cash in early against Martinez, they can flip momentum—but if it stays close late, the Rays’ situational consistency at home makes them the more reliable side.



Lets dive into tonight’s matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

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Game Details and How to Watch: Red Sox vs. Rays

Date: Tuesday, June 9, 2026

Time: 6:40PM EST

Site: Tropicana Field

City: Tampa, FL

Network/Streaming: MLB.TV, NESN, Rays.TV

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

The Latest Odds: Red Sox vs. Rays

The latest odds as of Tuesday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Boston Red Sox (-122), Tampa Bay Rays (+101)

Spread: Red Sox -1.5 (+144), Rays +1.5 (-175)

Total: 7.5 runs

Probable Starting Pitchers – Red Sox vs. Rays for June 9

Red Sox: Payton Tolle

Season Totals: 47.1 IP, 3-2, 2.28 ERA, 0.97 WHIP, 51K, 13 BB

Payton Tolle Season Totals: 47.1 IP, 3-2, 2.28 ERA, 0.97 WHIP, 51K, 13 BB Rays: Nick Martinez

Season Totals: 70.2 IP, 5-2, 2.29 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 42K, 13 BB

Who’s Hot? Who’s Not! Red Sox vs. Rays

Jarren Duran: .359 AVG, 4 HR, 1.265 OPS

Masataka Yoshida: .353 AVG, 1.023 OPS

Triston Casas: .359 AVG, 14 hits

Ceddanne Rafaela: 14-for-43 over last 10 games

Yandy Díaz: 16-for-41 (.390) with 4 HR last 10 games

Junior Caminero: power bat (14 HR on season)

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Top Betting Trends & Insights: Red Sox vs. Rays

The Red Sox are 26-38 on the Run Line this season

The Rays are 36-27 on the Run Line this season

The OVER has cashed 30 times in Tampa’s 63 games this season (30-29-4)

The OVER has cashed 28 times in Boston’s 64 games this season (28-33-3)

Mariners' Hancock is a fantasy buy-low target Eric Samulski shares his biggest takeaways from Emerson Hancock's encouraging start against the Orioles, where the Mariners' starter provided hope he can still remain an innings eater and an effective fantasy piece.

Expert picks & predictions: Red Sox vs. Rays

Rotoworld Bet Best Bet

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Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for tonight’s game between the Red Sox and the Rays:

Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on the Rays on the Moneyline.

Spread: Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play on the Run Line.

Total: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Game Total OVER 7.5

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