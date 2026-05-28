Cubs vs Pirates Prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for May 28

The Chicago Cubs (30-26) snapped their 10-game losing streak in a 10-4 win on Wednesday at Pittsburgh (29-27). Chicago has lost five straight series, but have the chance to tie Pittsburgh in this four-game series with a win today.

Chicago was in the dumps until yesterday’s win. The Cubs were firmly in first place of the NL Central 11 games ago, but are now 4.5 games back of the Brewers. The Cubs are hitting .212 over the last week (24th) with the second-most walks (27). Chicago’s pitching staff has struggled lately with a 5.54 ERA (27th) over the last six games and a 5.43 ERA (28th) in the past 13.

Pittsburgh’s three-game winning streak was snapped on Wednesday, but luckily the Pirates turn to their ace, Paul Skenes in the series finale. Pittsburgh has lost Skenes’ last two starts, 5-2 and 6-0, but are 6-5 on the year. Skenes has 26 strikeouts to two walks in four starts this month and 47 strikeouts to two walks over his previous seven starts.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

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Game details & how to watch Cubs at Pirates



Date: Thursday, May 28, 2026

Time: 6:40 PM EST

Site: PNC Park

City: Pittsburgh, PA

Network/Streaming: MLB TV

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Odds for the Cubs at the Pirates

The latest odds as of Thursday:



Moneyline: Pittsburgh Pirates (-175), Chicago Cubs (-155)

Spread: Cubs +1.5 (+147), Pirates -1.5 (+128)

Total: 7.5

Probable starting pitchers for Cubs at Pirates



Thursday’s pitching matchup (May 28): Paul Skenes vs. Colin Rea



Cubs: Colin Rea

2026 stats: 54.0 IP, 4-3, 4.83 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 44 Ks, 17 BB



Pirates: Paul Skenes

2026 Stats: 60.0 IP, 6-4, 3.00 ERA, 0.82 WHIP, 65 Ks, 9 BB

Who’s Hot? Who’s Not



The Cubs’ Alex Bregman is hitting .261 with 58 hits and 80 total bases over 222 at-bats

is hitting .261 with 58 hits and 80 total bases over 222 at-bats The Cubs’ Ian Happ is hitting .215 with 42 hits and 75 strikeouts over 195 at-bats

is hitting .215 with 42 hits and 75 strikeouts over 195 at-bats The Pirates’ Brandon Lowe is hitting .269 with 52 hits, 14 home runs, and 108 total bases over 193 at-bats

is hitting .269 with 52 hits, 14 home runs, and 108 total bases over 193 at-bats The Pirates’ Marcell Ozuna is hitting .186 with 32 hits and 56 strikeouts over 172 at-bats

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Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Cubs at Pirates



The Pirates are 29-27 ATS and 15-14 ATS at home

The Pirates are 8-10 on the ML as a home favorite

The Pirates are 18-11 to the Over at home, ranking fifth-best

The Pirates are 13-5 to the Over as a home favorite, ranking third-best

The Cubs are 22-34 ATS, ranking fourth-worst

The Cubs are 10-17 ATS on the road, ranking third-worst and 4-5 ATS as an away underdog

The Cubs are 31-24-1 to the Over

The Cubs are 16-10-1 to the Over as the road team, ranking sixth-best

The Cubs are an MLB-best 7-2 to the Over as a road underdog

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Cubs and the Pirates

Rotoworld Bet Best Bet

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Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Thursday’s game between the Rockies and the Dodgers:



Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Pirates on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Pirates at -1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Under on the Game Total of 7.5

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