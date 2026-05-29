Two-start pitchers: Emerson Hancock leads a group of intriguing options as we barrel into June

Hello and welcome to the 10th installment of our weekly two-start pitcher article for the 2026 MLB season.

I will continue to be here every Friday to highlight some of the best two-start pitcher options in fantasy baseball leagues for the upcoming week providing my insights and recommendations on which options should be started or benched.

The fantasy baseball season is a marathon, not a sprint. It’s easy to fall into bad habits and not spend as much time on teams that have struggled out of the gate, but now is not the time to panic or give up. Keep putting in the work and plugging away, striving to improve each week, and you’ll reap rewards at the end of this season.

This is a living document, so we’ll update the options below as the weekend moves along.

Before we get into it, we’ll start with a couple of notes on situations that may be unresolved or teams that may not have a two-start pitcher lined up for the upcoming week:

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The expectation is that Casey Mize will make two starts for the Tigers next week (at Rays, vs. Mariners), but that depends on how his groin injury progresses over the next couple of days. If he gets pushed back at all or winds up on the injured list, it would most likely be either a bullpen game on Monday or Drew Anderson working in a bulk role. We obviously want to roll with Mize in all formats if he’s taking the ball, otherwise we should probably avoid the situation. We’ll update here throughout the weekend as more information comes in.

It’s also not clear who will be taking the mound for the Royals on Monday. The expectation had been that Cole Ragans would be ready to slot back into their rotation then, but he didn’t bounce back well following his last minor league rehab start so that seems incredibly unlikely now. We’ll watch the situation over the weekend and update here as needed.

Going Twice…

Note: Probable pitchers as of May 29 and are subject to change.

American League

▶ Strong Plays

Cam Schlittler, Yankees, RHP (vs. Guardians, vs. Red Sox)

Schlittler was profiled in this space as perhaps the top overall option on the board last week, only for a postponement on Saturday to alter the Yankees’ rotation plans and move his start back a day. He now checks back in as one of the top overall plays this week, with a pair of solid matchups on tap. Schlittler has been unbelievable through his first 12 starts, posting a 7-2 record, 1.50 ERA and a 0.85 WHIP to go with 81 strikeouts in 72 innings. He should be locked into fantasy lineups every week regardless of matchups, you just get the added bonus of the additional volume this week.

Emerson Hancock, Mariners, RHP (vs. Mets, at Tigers)

Hancock has been one of the most pleasant surprises in all of baseball this season, posting a 2.78 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and a 63/15 K/BB ratio over 64 2/3 innings through his first 11 starts. He now gets the dream two-start week of getting to battle the Mets at home and the Tigers in Detroit. If he’s not the top overall option on the board this week, he’s certainly close. Don’t be surprised when he continues to post elite ratios, racks up 12 strikeouts and notches a victory or two. He’s an automatic start in all leagues.

José Soriano, Angels, RHP (vs. Rockies, at Dodgers)

While his overall numbers have come back a bit since his unbelievable start to the season, Soriano still holds an impressive 2.65 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and a 78/31 K/BB ratio over 71 1/3 innings through his first 12 starts. He has allowed five or more earned runs twice in his last five starts though – one of those against the Dodgers who he’ll battle in Los Angeles over the weekend. The strong matchup against the Rockies to open the week more than makes up for that additional ratio risk though. He’s an easy start in all leagues once again this week.

Joe Ryan, Twins, RHP (vs. White Sox, vs. Royals)

As long as Joe Ryan continues to avoid the injured list and take the mound for the Twins, he should be an automatic start in all fantasy leagues. He sports a terrific 2.94 ERA and 0.93 WHIP across 64 1/3 innings on the season with strong strikeout numbers to go with the elite ratios. Expect more of that goodness against a pair of familiar divisional foes this week.

Connelly Early, Red Sox, LHP (vs. Orioles, at Yankees)

Early has been exceptional through his first 11 starts for the Red Sox this season, compiling a 2.95 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and a 57/22 K/BB ratio across 61 frames. Sure, the matchup against the Yankees in the Bronx to finish the week isn’t ideal, but it’s not enough to steer us away from using Early this week. Continue to ride the hot hand here in all formats.

▶ Decent Plays

Shane Baz, Orioles, RHP (at Red Sox, at Blue Jays)

Always long on talent and short on consistency, it’s possible that we have seen Baz start to put it all together over his last two starts. During that stretch, Baz has allowed just two runs over 13 innings while posting a 15/5 K/BB ratio. It’s possible that he was just amped up for those starts as they were both revenge games against the Rays, or that his particular plan against that offense just worked out well over two starts. Either way, I think he should approach double digit strikeouts this week and neither opposing offense is the type that you’re really worried about blowing up your ratios. He feels like a safe start in all league sizes.

Noah Cameron, Royals, LHP (at Reds, at Twins)

It has been a major struggle for Cameron through his first 10 starts this season, posting a 4.61 ERA, 1.41 WHIP and a 48/17 K/BB ratio across 52 2/3 innings. We have seen it get a bit better his last two times out though, giving up just two runs over 11 innings with a 12/3 K/BB ratio against the Mariners and Yankees. Taking on the Reds in Cincinnati is no easy task, so it’s understandable if you want to avoid the ratio risk entirely, but I believe that the strong results continue for Cameron this week and he winds up being a nice play in all mixed leagues.

David Sandlin, White Sox, RHP (at Twins, at Phillies)

Sandlin looks like an absolute wild card heading into this week. The 25-year-old hurler always had good stuff, but struggled to deliver quality results in the minor leagues during his time with the Red Sox. That wasn’t the case in six minor league starts with the White Sox this season though, where he posted a 0.55 ERA, 1.41 WHIP and a 26/11 K/BB ratio over 16 1/3 innings. He carried that over to his MLB debut against the Twins, allowing only one run over five frames and earning a victory. He gets to battle those same Twins to start this week. The only real concern is workload, as he only threw 61 pitches in his debut and was closely monitored in the minors. With the volume of the two-start week, the strikeouts should be there for Sandlin, making him an interesting streaming option in deeper mixed and AL-only formats.

▶ At Your Own Risk

Mike Burrows, Astros, RHP (vs. Pirates, vs. Athletics)

Burrows has been a major disappointment for the Astros and for fantasy managers this season, pitching to a 5.40 ERA and 1.45 WHIP. He leads the American League with 71 hits allowed and has also surrendered a league-leading 13 home runs. If there’s ever a set of matchups for him to try to right the ship, this might be it. I could see rolling the dice in 15-teamers in the hopes that it gets better, but I’d shy away from him in 12’s if I could find viable alternatives.

Connor Prielipp, Twins, LHP (vs. White Sox, vs. Royals)

The transition to the big leagues hasn’t gone perfectly for Prielipp through his first seven starts, going 1-3 with a miserable 5.13 ERA and 1.35 WHIP. The strikeouts have been there, with 35 punchouts in 33 1/3 innings, but everything else falls far short of what fantasy managers should be looking for. If you can absorb the ratio risk and are trying to make up ground in wins and strikeouts, fire away. Otherwise, it may be best to pass on this one.

Joey Cantillo, Guardians, LHP (at Yankees, at Rangers)

Cantillo has done a decent job through his first 12 starts on the season, posting a respectable 3.57 ERA and a troublesome 1.40 WHIP while striking out 52 batters in 58 innings of work. His American League-leading 31 walks certainly haven’t helped his cause. He now runs into the best offense in the league against southpaws and has to take them on at Yankee Stadium. That could spell disaster. It gets easier over the weekend against the Rangers, but I’m not sure I want to trust my ratios to that potential damage in the Bronx.

Gage Jump, Athletics, LHP (at Cubs, at Astros)

Jump, 23, struggled to a 4.50 ERA and 1.47 WHIP over 38 innings in nine starts at Triple-A Las Vegas before being called up for his big league debut this past week. It didn’t go well, allowing four runs on nine hits over five frames against the Mariners. It’s not going to get any easier for him this week, having to battle two offenses that hit left-handed pitching well. It probably helps him that both starts are away from Sutter Health Park, and if you squint you can see a modicum of strikeout upside here, there’s just too much ratio risk for me to gamble on him outside of the deepest leagues.

National League

▶ Strong Plays

Chase Burns, Reds, RHP (vs. Royals, at Cardinals)

Burns has blossomed into one of the best pitchers in all of baseball in his sophomore campaign, posting a 7-1 record, 1.96 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and a 72/20 K/BB ratio over 64 1/3 innings through his first 11 starts. Look for the good times to continue this week with stellar matchups on tap against the Royals and the Cardinals. He’s easily one of, if not the, top overall option on the board for the upcoming week.

Kyle Harrison, Brewers, LHP (vs. Giants, at Rockies)

For years, fantasy managers have been clamoring for a team to just put Kyle Harrison in their rotation and let him run with the job. The Giants and Red Sox never really gave him the leash to do so, despite flashes of brilliance. The Brewers have finally unleashed him on the National League and the results have been outstanding. Harrison holds a 6-1 record, 1.57 ERA and a 1.03 WHIP with 61 punchouts over 51 2/3 innings. That’s ace-level stuff. He now gets a dream matchup against the Giants to start the week before finishing up with a tough battle at Coors Field. Don’t overthink this one, Harrison should be started in 100 percent of leagues this week.

Eduardo Rodriguez, Diamondbacks, LHP (vs. Dodgers, vs. Nationals)

It’s hard to call what Eduardo Rodriguez has done this season just a hot start any longer. The 33-year-old southpaw holds a brilliant 2.31 ERA and 1.21 WHIP across 66 1/3 innings through his first 11 starts. Perhaps starting his preparation earlier than usual and getting amped up for the World Baseball Classic really did make a difference. He has allowed two earned runs or fewer in eight of those 11 starts and hasn’t allowed more than four runs in a start all season. The matchups are very difficult this week, but I think Rodriguez has earned enough of a leash that he should still be started in all formats.

Landen Roupp, Giants, RHP (at Brewers, at Cubs)

Roupp has been terrific in his first 11 starts for the Giants this season, registering a 3.30 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and a 68/22 K/BB ratio over 60 innings. He hasn’t won a game since winning four straight starts to end the month of April. I expect him to end that streak and emerge victorious from one of his two outings this week. He’s an easy start in all league sizes.

Michael McGreevy, Cardinals, RHP (vs. Rangers, vs. Reds)

No strikeouts, no problem. McGreevy continues to get by with his limited strikeout rate, registering a 2.98 ERA and 1.09 WHIP with just 43 strikeouts over 60 1/3 innings on the season. He now gets to make a pair of starts at home against lineups that are underwhelming against right-handed pitching. There may be ratio correction coming at some point this season, but there’s no reason to expect that it’s going to start this week. McGreevy can be started with full confidence in all leagues.

▶ Decent Plays

Bryce Elder, Braves, RHP (vs. Blue Jays, vs. Pirates)

Many prognosticators have called Elder’s early-season success a mirage and have projected that there’s a major correction coming in his ratios. Did we start to see that this past week when he gave up six runs (five earned) over 3 1/3 innings against the Red Sox? Perhaps, but it’s also the first time in 12 starts this season that he has allowed more than three runs. The matchups this week aren’t overly imposing and pitching for the Braves he’s a threat to earn a victory every time he takes the mound. If you have enjoyed the success that Elder has had this season, I think you have to continue rolling with him for a non-threatening two-start week, even coming off of the bad outing last week.

Michael Soroka, Diamondbacks, RHP (vs. Dodgers, vs. Nationals)

Soroka has been an outstanding addition to the Diamondbacks’ rotation this season, sitting at 7-2 with a 3.25 ERA and 1.20 WHIP over 61 innings through his first 11 starts. Those numbers would be even better without one eight-run disaster against the Brewers at the end of April. In the month of May though, he has surrendered two earned runs or fewer in each of his five starts. The matchups are tough, there’s no getting around that, which invites in more ratio risk than we have seen from Soroka this year, but I’d still confidently roll with him in both 15 and 12-team formats.

Emmet Sheehan, Dodgers, RHP (at Diamondbacks, vs. Angels)

It’s a rare occurrence that we get a two-start week from any Dodgers’ hurler, as they have been rolling with a full six-man rotation for the duration of the season. That’s exactly what we get this week with Sheehan though, making him a strong option in all formats. His WHIP and strikeout numbers have been solid throughout the season, even though his ERA has fluctuated, and he’s always a strong option to earn a victory with the powerful Dodgers’ offense backing him. He should be started in all leagues this week.

Jameson Taillon, Cubs, RHP (vs. Athletics, vs. Giants)

Historically a reliable option that could be trusted to protect your ratios, Taillon has really struggled to keep the ball in the yard this season, serving up a league-leading 19 home runs which has led to an inflated 5.37 ERA. His 1.27 WHIP is also at the highest level that we have seen from him since 2023. The matchups this week line up well for him though, getting to take on the Athletics and the woeful Giants, both at home. If you can’t start him for this two-start week, you shouldn’t even have him rostered.

Chad Patrick, Brewers, LHP (vs. Giants, at Rockies)

The overall results for Patrick look good on the season, with a 2.60 ERA and 1.22 WHIP over 13 appearances (six starts). He has even picked up a couple of saves to go along with his two victories. The only issue here is that the Brewers continue to limit his workload, not letting him see a lineup for a third time. That’s fine if he works as a bulk guy behind an opener, but last time out he started and only worked four innings, giving him no shot at a victory. With the added volume this week he’s a fine start regardless, but going forward he’s going to be hard to use for single-start weeks if that continues to be the case.

Randy Vásquez, Padres, RHP (at Phillies, vs. Mets)

Vásquez has surprisingly pitched well for the Padres this season, compiling a 3.28 ERA and 1.23 WHIP across 60 1/3 innings in his 11 starts. Strikeouts have never really been his game, but the added volume of a second start this week helps to combat that weakness. He also gets a nice draw getting to battle the Mets at home over the weekend. I’d be fine using him as a streaming option in all league sizes.

Aaron Nola, Phillies, RHP (vs. Padres, vs. White Sox)

It has been a very rough go for Nola through his first 11 starts this season, posting an unappealing 5.72 ERA and 1.45 WHIP across 56 2/3 innings. The strikeouts have been there, and he has won three ballgames, but everything else has been harmful from a fantasy perspective. He is coming off of a victory against the Padres his last time out though, so perhaps he can carry that over to start his two-start week. I’d be fine using him in 15 teamers, in 12’s it would depend on where my ratios sat and what my other options were.

▶ At Your Own Risk

Bubba Chandler, Pirates, RHP (at Astros, at Braves)

It has been a rough season for Chandler so far, going 1-6 with a 4.85 ERA and 1.52 WHIP over 52 innings in his 11 starts. From a pure talent standpoint, I would love to get behind the idea of using Chandler for his two-start week, but he has been a disaster for most of the season and the matchups are especially brutal for the upcoming week. If you’re trying to make up ground in wins and strikeouts and need the additional volume, you can try it, otherwise I think I would pass on this one.

Sandy Alcantara, Marlins, RHP (at Nationals, vs. Rays)

I honestly have no idea what to expect from Alcantara this week. He has been extremely inconsistent this season and has been in terrible form over the past two weeks – giving up 14 runs and five homers over 11 2/3 innings his last two times out. His start before that though, he threw a six inning gem against the Rays in which he didn’t allow a run. Those same Rays are on tap for the weekend. The Nationals offense continues to pile up runs though and that matchup looks quite imposing to start the week. If you’ve rolled with him this far, you’re probably blindly starting him for a two-start week, I just think it’s possible that something isn’t quite right here and we see another rough week in the ratio department.

Sean Manaea, Mets, LHP (at Mariners, at Padres)

With David Peterson booted from the Mets’ rotation, Manaea will have an opportunity to work as a bulk reliever in his spot for the time being. He has struggled in 12 appearances out of the team’s bullpen this year, registering a 5.56 ERA and 1.62 WHIP across 34 innings. We have seen him have relevancy from a fantasy perspective in the past, so it’s possible he takes this opportunity and runs with it. The matchups line up in his favor, for whatever that’s worth.

Kyle Freeland, Rockies, LHP (at Angels, vs. Brewers)

Never Rockies. It’s that simple. Never Rockies. Also, never Kyle Freeland. He holds an 8.08 ERA and 1.75 WHIP over 42 1/3 innings on the season. There’s just no reason to ever go here. Stay far, far away. You have been warned.