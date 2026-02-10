Dolphins, Cardinals to pursue Packers' QB Willis

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_title24_kenroczen_260209.jpg
SMX 2026 450 results, highlights, finish at Glendale: Hunter Lawrence earns red plate with consistency
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Justin Verlander
Justin Verlander returns to the Detroit Tigers on a one-year, $13 million contract
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Arizona Diamondbacks
MLB Free Agent Tracker 2025-26: Justin Verlander reunites with Tigers, Pirates add Marcell Ozuna to lineup
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_pl_tot_goal1_260210.jpg
Gray equalizes for Spurs against Newcastle
nbc_pl_new_goal2_260210.jpg
Ramsey tucks away Newcastle’s second against Spurs
Screenshot_2026-02-10_155457.jpg
Thiaw strikes Newcastle 1-0 in front of Spurs

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_title24_kenroczen_260209.jpg
SMX 2026 450 results, highlights, finish at Glendale: Hunter Lawrence earns red plate with consistency
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Justin Verlander
Justin Verlander returns to the Detroit Tigers on a one-year, $13 million contract
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Arizona Diamondbacks
MLB Free Agent Tracker 2025-26: Justin Verlander reunites with Tigers, Pirates add Marcell Ozuna to lineup
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_pl_tot_goal1_260210.jpg
Gray equalizes for Spurs against Newcastle
nbc_pl_new_goal2_260210.jpg
Ramsey tucks away Newcastle’s second against Spurs
Screenshot_2026-02-10_155457.jpg
Thiaw strikes Newcastle 1-0 in front of Spurs

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Watch Now

Dolphins, Cardinals to pursue Packers' QB Willis

February 10, 2026 03:13 PM
Denny Carter breaks down reports that the Miami Dolphins and Arizona Cardinals will both court Green Bay Packers' free agent quarterback Malik Willis this offseason.

Related Videos

nbc_roto_davidnjoku_260210.jpg
01:17
Njoku says he will not return to Cleveland in 2026
nbc_roto_kennethwalkeriii_260209.jpg
01:34
After SB LX MVP, what’s next for Walker III?
nbc_roto_kylermurray_260209.jpg
01:35
Cardinals expected to release quarterback Murray
nbc_roto_drakemaye_260209.jpg
01:40
How playoffs ‘complicated the narrative’ for Maye
nbc_roto_mcmillan_260206.jpg
01:40
Panthers’ McMillan ‘pulled away’ to win OROY
nbc_roto_smithnjigba_260206.jpg
01:28
JSN wins OPOY after historic season for Seahawks
nbc_roto_stafford_260206.jpg
01:28
Stafford wins NFL MVP, announces return to Rams
nbc_roto_frankreichjets_260205.jpg
02:30
Will Reich succeed as Jets offensive coordinator?
nbc_roto_nathanielhackett_260205.jpg
01:39
LaFleur’s presence provides ‘optimism’ for Hackett
nbc_roto_stafford_260203.jpg
01:18
No need for surgery ‘good news’ for Stafford
nbc_roto_mattnagy_260203.jpg
01:47
What hiring Nagy as OC means for Dart, Giants
nbc_roto_drakemaye_260203.jpg
01:29
Expect a ‘rebound’ from Maye in Super Bowl LX
klint_kubiak.jpg
01:30
Seahawks’ Kubiak expected to be next Raiders HC
mike_lafleur.jpg
01:46
LaFleur is a ‘rising star’ as Cardinals next HC
nbc_roto_seanmannion_260130.jpg
01:27
Eagles hire Mannion as offensive coordinator
nbc_roto_monken_260128.jpg
01:39
Monken an ‘underwhelming’ hire for Browns
nbc_roto_joebrady_260127.jpg
01:37
Bills promoting Brady feels like ‘desperation’
nbc_roto_travishunter_260127.jpg
01:37
Be ‘cautious’ with Jags’ Hunter in 2026 fantasy
nbc_roto_stafford_260127.jpg
01:25
Will Stafford be back for 2026 season?
nbc_roto_nacua_260126.jpg
01:31
Nacua will be ‘unstoppable’ in 2026
nbc_roto_mccarthy_260126.jpg
01:42
PIT offense will be ‘aggressive’ under McCarthy
nbc_roto_darnold_260126.jpg
01:37
Darnold put on ‘true masterclass’ for SBLX bid
nbc_roto_philiprivers_260123.jpg
01:54
Why Bills likely won’t hire Rivers as next HC
nbc_roto_treveyon_260123.jpg
01:16
Don’t expect Henderson to get ‘high-value’ touches
nbc_roto_minter_260123.jpg
01:34
Minter’s first big task is picking next Ravens’ OC
joe_mixon.jpg
01:36
Mixon can be a reliable RB in 2026 if healthy
nbc_roto_brandonaiyukv2_260122.jpg
01:39
Aiyuk’s time with 49ers appears over per GM Lynch
jk_dobbins.jpg
01:26
Dobbins should slot in as RB1 if able to return
nbc_roto_drewpetzing_260120.jpg
01:37
Petzing to Lions ‘secretly good’ hire for fantasy
nbc_roto_robertsaleh_260120.jpg
01:34
Saleh can help Titans establish an ‘identity’

Latest Clips

nbc_pl_tot_goal1_260210.jpg
01:06
Gray equalizes for Spurs against Newcastle
nbc_pl_new_goal2_260210.jpg
01:32
Ramsey tucks away Newcastle’s second against Spurs
Screenshot_2026-02-10_155457.jpg
01:22
Thiaw strikes Newcastle 1-0 in front of Spurs
nbc_pl_evebou_ndiayegoal_260210.__007030.jpeg
01:02
Ndiaye’s penalty lifts Everton ahead of Cherries
nbc_pl_evebou_rayangoal_260210.jpg
59
Rayan heads Bournemouth level with Everton
nbc_pl_evebou_adligoal_260210.jpg
01:28
Adli heads Bournemouth 2-1 in front of Everton
nbc_pl_evebou_obrienredcard_260210.jpg
01:08
O’Brien sent off for foul as last defender
nbc_pl_chelseagoal1_260210.jpg
01:19
Palmer picks out Pedro for Chelsea’s opener
nbc_pl_chelseagoal2_260210.jpg
58
Palmer’s penalty doubles Chelsea’s lead over Leeds
nbc_pl_leedsgoal1_260210.jpg
55
Nmecha’s penalty gives Leeds hope against Chelsea
nbc_pl_leedsgoal2_260210.jpg
01:16
Okafor snatches Leeds equalizer against Chelsea
nbc_roto_stephencurry_260210.jpg
01:28
Curry to miss 2026 NBA All-Star Game
nbc_roto_jaysontatum_260210.jpg
01:46
Tatum recall ‘a step in the right direction’
giddey.jpg
10:03
Which bad team needs a high draft pick the most?
harden.jpg
09:54
How the Cavaliers look post-Harden trade so far
wemby.jpg
04:46
Wemby among best bets for Tuesday’s NBA slate
pistons_hornets.jpg
09:40
Reacting to Pistons-Hornets brawl, intense game
dillon_brooks.jpg
08:08
Brooks among players with massive jumps this year
nbc_dps_reggiemiller_260210.jpg
17:43
Miller reflects on ‘Malice at the Palace’
nbc_dps_drakemaye_260210.jpg
07:07
Maye has ‘more doubters’ after postseason
nbc_dps_mikegolic_260210.jpg
11:09
Patriots, Maye to face greater challenges in 2026
nbc_nfl_18gameseason_260210.jpg
02:10
Source: NFL keeps door open for 18 games by 2027
nbc_pft_raiders_260210.jpg
05:20
Raiders officially hire Kubiak as new head coach
nbc_pft_earlysbodds_260210.jpg
02:25
Analyzing early odds for Super Bowl LXI
nbc_pft_seahawksnextyear_260210_.jpg
05:49
How can Seahawks ‘stay ahead’ after winning SB?
nbc_pft_patriotssituation_260210.jpg
08:32
Why Vrabel still has ‘perfect situation’ with NE
nbc_pft_patriotsgettingback_260210.jpg
11:21
Florio: Getting back to SB harder than winning it
nbc_pft_nflmelbourne_260210.jpg
02:07
How NFL could handle Melbourne game scheduling
nbc_pft_pftdraft_260210.jpg
14:55
Who should Seahawks face in Week 1 of 2026 season?
nbc_pft_seahawksdefense_260210.jpg
09:23
Comparing ‘Dark Side’ defense to ‘Legion of Boom’