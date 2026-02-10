Dolphins, Cardinals to pursue Packers' QB Willis

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
SMX 2026 450 results, highlights, finish at Glendale: Hunter Lawrence earns red plate with consistency
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
Justin Verlander returns to the Detroit Tigers on a one-year, $13 million contract
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
MLB Free Agent Tracker 2025-26: Justin Verlander reunites with Tigers, Pirates add Marcell Ozuna to lineup
D.J. Short
,
D.J. Short
,
Top Clips
Gray equalizes for Spurs against Newcastle
Ramsey tucks away Newcastle’s second against Spurs
Thiaw strikes Newcastle 1-0 in front of Spurs
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Super Bowl LX
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Olympics
Olympics
Olympics Home
Stream on Peacock
Schedule
Medals
Athletes
Team USA
Highlights
News
Results and Scores
More
More
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
SMX 2026 450 results, highlights, finish at Glendale: Hunter Lawrence earns red plate with consistency
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
Justin Verlander returns to the Detroit Tigers on a one-year, $13 million contract
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
MLB Free Agent Tracker 2025-26: Justin Verlander reunites with Tigers, Pirates add Marcell Ozuna to lineup
D.J. Short
,
D.J. Short
,
Top Clips
Gray equalizes for Spurs against Newcastle
Ramsey tucks away Newcastle’s second against Spurs
Thiaw strikes Newcastle 1-0 in front of Spurs
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Super Bowl LX
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Olympics
Olympics Home
Stream on Peacock
Schedule
Medals
Athletes
Team USA
Highlights
News
Results and Scores
More
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login
Profile
Login
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
Watch Now
Dolphins, Cardinals to pursue Packers' QB Willis
February 10, 2026 03:13 PM
Denny Carter breaks down reports that the Miami Dolphins and Arizona Cardinals will both court Green Bay Packers' free agent quarterback Malik Willis this offseason.
Related Videos
01:17
Njoku says he will not return to Cleveland in 2026
01:34
After SB LX MVP, what’s next for Walker III?
01:35
Cardinals expected to release quarterback Murray
01:40
How playoffs ‘complicated the narrative’ for Maye
01:40
Panthers’ McMillan ‘pulled away’ to win OROY
01:28
JSN wins OPOY after historic season for Seahawks
01:28
Stafford wins NFL MVP, announces return to Rams
02:30
Will Reich succeed as Jets offensive coordinator?
01:39
LaFleur’s presence provides ‘optimism’ for Hackett
01:18
No need for surgery ‘good news’ for Stafford
01:47
What hiring Nagy as OC means for Dart, Giants
01:29
Expect a ‘rebound’ from Maye in Super Bowl LX
01:30
Seahawks’ Kubiak expected to be next Raiders HC
01:46
LaFleur is a ‘rising star’ as Cardinals next HC
01:27
Eagles hire Mannion as offensive coordinator
01:39
Monken an ‘underwhelming’ hire for Browns
01:37
Bills promoting Brady feels like ‘desperation’
01:37
Be ‘cautious’ with Jags’ Hunter in 2026 fantasy
01:25
Will Stafford be back for 2026 season?
01:31
Nacua will be ‘unstoppable’ in 2026
01:42
PIT offense will be ‘aggressive’ under McCarthy
01:37
Darnold put on ‘true masterclass’ for SBLX bid
01:54
Why Bills likely won’t hire Rivers as next HC
01:16
Don’t expect Henderson to get ‘high-value’ touches
01:34
Minter’s first big task is picking next Ravens’ OC
01:36
Mixon can be a reliable RB in 2026 if healthy
01:39
Aiyuk’s time with 49ers appears over per GM Lynch
01:26
Dobbins should slot in as RB1 if able to return
01:37
Petzing to Lions ‘secretly good’ hire for fantasy
01:34
Saleh can help Titans establish an ‘identity’
Latest Clips
01:06
Gray equalizes for Spurs against Newcastle
01:32
Ramsey tucks away Newcastle’s second against Spurs
01:22
Thiaw strikes Newcastle 1-0 in front of Spurs
01:02
Ndiaye’s penalty lifts Everton ahead of Cherries
59
Rayan heads Bournemouth level with Everton
01:28
Adli heads Bournemouth 2-1 in front of Everton
01:08
O’Brien sent off for foul as last defender
01:19
Palmer picks out Pedro for Chelsea’s opener
58
Palmer’s penalty doubles Chelsea’s lead over Leeds
55
Nmecha’s penalty gives Leeds hope against Chelsea
01:16
Okafor snatches Leeds equalizer against Chelsea
01:28
Curry to miss 2026 NBA All-Star Game
01:46
Tatum recall ‘a step in the right direction’
10:03
Which bad team needs a high draft pick the most?
09:54
How the Cavaliers look post-Harden trade so far
04:46
Wemby among best bets for Tuesday’s NBA slate
09:40
Reacting to Pistons-Hornets brawl, intense game
08:08
Brooks among players with massive jumps this year
17:43
Miller reflects on ‘Malice at the Palace’
07:07
Maye has ‘more doubters’ after postseason
11:09
Patriots, Maye to face greater challenges in 2026
02:10
Source: NFL keeps door open for 18 games by 2027
05:20
Raiders officially hire Kubiak as new head coach
02:25
Analyzing early odds for Super Bowl LXI
05:49
How can Seahawks ‘stay ahead’ after winning SB?
08:32
Why Vrabel still has ‘perfect situation’ with NE
11:21
Florio: Getting back to SB harder than winning it
02:07
How NFL could handle Melbourne game scheduling
14:55
Who should Seahawks face in Week 1 of 2026 season?
09:23
Comparing ‘Dark Side’ defense to ‘Legion of Boom’
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue