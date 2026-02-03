No need for surgery 'good news' for Stafford

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Xavier vs. No. 3 UConn predictions: Odds, recent stats, trends and best bets for February 3
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
What college basketball games are on Peacock today? Schedule, how to watch, preview, including Xavier-UConn
Nate Ryan
,
Nate Ryan
,
Ranking the best Super Bowl halftime shows in history
Nate Ryan
,
Nate Ryan
,
Top Clips
Goodell: ‘Not a given’ NFL will expand to 18 games
How JSN stays ‘even-keeled’ ahead of first SB
Matt Simms crashes PFT Live to talk Giants
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Super Bowl LX
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Olympics
Olympics
Olympics Home
Stream on Peacock
Schedule
Medals
Athletes
Team USA
Highlights
News
Results and Scores
More
More
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Xavier vs. No. 3 UConn predictions: Odds, recent stats, trends and best bets for February 3
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
What college basketball games are on Peacock today? Schedule, how to watch, preview, including Xavier-UConn
Nate Ryan
,
Nate Ryan
,
Ranking the best Super Bowl halftime shows in history
Nate Ryan
,
Nate Ryan
,
Top Clips
Goodell: ‘Not a given’ NFL will expand to 18 games
How JSN stays ‘even-keeled’ ahead of first SB
Matt Simms crashes PFT Live to talk Giants
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Super Bowl LX
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Olympics
Olympics Home
Stream on Peacock
Schedule
Medals
Athletes
Team USA
Highlights
News
Results and Scores
More
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login
Profile
Login
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
Super Bowl LX
Watch live coverage from Radio Row and Super Bowl LX, live on the NBC Sports NOW Channel!
Close
Watch Now
No need for surgery 'good news' for Stafford
February 3, 2026 12:58 PM
Kyle Dvorchak discusses reports that Los Angeles quarterback Matthew Stafford will not be needing surgery for a herniated disc and what the news means for both his and the Rams' offseason.
Related Videos
01:47
What hiring Nagy as OC means for Dart, Giants
01:29
Expect a ‘rebound’ from Maye in Super Bowl LX
01:30
Seahawks’ Kubiak expected to be next Raiders HC
01:46
LaFleur is a ‘rising star’ as Cardinals next HC
01:27
Eagles hire Mannion as offensive coordinator
01:39
Monken an ‘underwhelming’ hire for Browns
01:37
Bills promoting Brady feels like ‘desperation’
01:37
Be ‘cautious’ with Jags’ Hunter in 2026 fantasy
01:25
Will Stafford be back for 2026 season?
01:31
Nacua will be ‘unstoppable’ in 2026
01:42
PIT offense will be ‘aggressive’ under McCarthy
01:37
Darnold put on ‘true masterclass’ for SBLX bid
01:54
Why Bills likely won’t hire Rivers as next HC
01:16
Don’t expect Henderson to get ‘high-value’ touches
01:34
Minter’s first big task is picking next Ravens’ OC
01:36
Mixon can be a reliable RB in 2026 if healthy
01:39
Aiyuk’s time with 49ers appears over per GM Lynch
01:26
Dobbins should slot in as RB1 if able to return
01:37
Petzing to Lions ‘secretly good’ hire for fantasy
01:34
Saleh can help Titans establish an ‘identity’
01:22
Dolphins to undergo ‘big shift’ with Hafley
01:35
Broncos still ‘alive’ in AFC title without Nix
01:33
Bills fired McDermott to chase a ‘finishing piece’
01:41
Mahomes targeting Week 1 return from torn ACL
01:19
Darnold ‘confident’ he will play against 49ers
01:21
Henry an ‘unsung hero’ in Patriots’ passing attack
01:20
Odunze, Moore vital if Bears want to upset Rams
01:13
Pearsall’s return could help SF replace Kittle
01:42
Jackson ‘has a lot of say’ in Ravens next HC
01:17
Rodgers still ‘better than most’ NFL QBs
Latest Clips
07:05
Goodell: ‘Not a given’ NFL will expand to 18 games
11:28
Matt Simms crashes PFT Live to talk Giants
10:46
Matt Simms revisits Falcons blowing 28-3 lead
10:02
Report: Kraft not voted into Hall of Fame
13:06
Williams unpacks Seahawks’ ‘Dark Side’ defense
01:34
Ty Jerome showing promise in return from injury
01:16
Durant (ankle) not expected to be out ‘long term’
01:37
Potential Harden landing spots ahead of deadline
04:10
Mannix: Harden-Garland trade in ‘advanced’ talks
16:44
How Schneider constructed Seahawks’ SB LX roster
20:57
Kupp’s veteran leadership crucial to SEA’s SB run
07:04
King examines impact of football across the U.S.
01:20
Vonn to attempt to compete despite torn ACL
07:15
Report: Kraft not elected to HOF Class of 2026
06:15
Early 2026 NBA League Pass rankings
03:58
Analyzing timing of reported Harden trade buzz
03:05
Maxey unpacks what’s been going right for Sixers
01:57
Highlights: Sixers command win against Clippers
06:13
Who won the Cavs-Kings trade?
02:40
LAC, CLE reportedly working on Harden-Garland swap
01:58
Highlights: Grizzlies end losing skid, defeat MIN
01:04
Jackson Jr: Energy level ‘the difference’ vs. MIN
07:24
Houston win was exactly what Webb needed
10:25
Ninkovich links football and SuperMotocross
07:36
‘Things aren’t moving’ with Giannis trade talks
04:31
George suspension ‘a significant blow’ for Sixers
02:36
Around the NBA: Wemby, Huff take flight in reverse
15:39
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 24
13:18
Drafting the best non-QBs in Super Bowl LX
09:16
CLE hiring Monken as HC an ‘incredible decision’
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue