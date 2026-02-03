 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament-First Round
Xavier vs. No. 3 UConn predictions: Odds, recent stats, trends and best bets for February 3
NCAA Basketball: Connecticut at Georgetown
What college basketball games are on Peacock today? Schedule, how to watch, preview, including Xavier-UConn
Halftime shows.jpg
Ranking the best Super Bowl halftime shows in history

Top Clips

nbc_pft_goodell18_260203.jpg
Goodell: ‘Not a given’ NFL will expand to 18 games
nbc_fnia_jsn_260203.jpg
How JSN stays ‘even-keeled’ ahead of first SB
matt_simms_crashes_mpx.jpg
Matt Simms crashes PFT Live to talk Giants

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament-First Round
Xavier vs. No. 3 UConn predictions: Odds, recent stats, trends and best bets for February 3
NCAA Basketball: Connecticut at Georgetown
What college basketball games are on Peacock today? Schedule, how to watch, preview, including Xavier-UConn
Halftime shows.jpg
Ranking the best Super Bowl halftime shows in history

Top Clips

nbc_pft_goodell18_260203.jpg
Goodell: ‘Not a given’ NFL will expand to 18 games
nbc_fnia_jsn_260203.jpg
How JSN stays ‘even-keeled’ ahead of first SB
matt_simms_crashes_mpx.jpg
Matt Simms crashes PFT Live to talk Giants

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Watch Now

No need for surgery 'good news' for Stafford

February 3, 2026 12:58 PM
Kyle Dvorchak discusses reports that Los Angeles quarterback Matthew Stafford will not be needing surgery for a herniated disc and what the news means for both his and the Rams' offseason.

Related Videos

nbc_roto_mattnagy_260203.jpg
01:47
What hiring Nagy as OC means for Dart, Giants
nbc_roto_drakemaye_260203.jpg
01:29
Expect a ‘rebound’ from Maye in Super Bowl LX
klint_kubiak.jpg
01:30
Seahawks’ Kubiak expected to be next Raiders HC
mike_lafleur.jpg
01:46
LaFleur is a ‘rising star’ as Cardinals next HC
nbc_roto_seanmannion_260130.jpg
01:27
Eagles hire Mannion as offensive coordinator
nbc_roto_monken_260128.jpg
01:39
Monken an ‘underwhelming’ hire for Browns
nbc_roto_joebrady_260127.jpg
01:37
Bills promoting Brady feels like ‘desperation’
nbc_roto_travishunter_260127.jpg
01:37
Be ‘cautious’ with Jags’ Hunter in 2026 fantasy
nbc_roto_stafford_260127.jpg
01:25
Will Stafford be back for 2026 season?
nbc_roto_nacua_260126.jpg
01:31
Nacua will be ‘unstoppable’ in 2026
nbc_roto_mccarthy_260126.jpg
01:42
PIT offense will be ‘aggressive’ under McCarthy
nbc_roto_darnold_260126.jpg
01:37
Darnold put on ‘true masterclass’ for SBLX bid
nbc_roto_philiprivers_260123.jpg
01:54
Why Bills likely won’t hire Rivers as next HC
nbc_roto_treveyon_260123.jpg
01:16
Don’t expect Henderson to get ‘high-value’ touches
nbc_roto_minter_260123.jpg
01:34
Minter’s first big task is picking next Ravens’ OC
joe_mixon.jpg
01:36
Mixon can be a reliable RB in 2026 if healthy
nbc_roto_brandonaiyukv2_260122.jpg
01:39
Aiyuk’s time with 49ers appears over per GM Lynch
jk_dobbins.jpg
01:26
Dobbins should slot in as RB1 if able to return
nbc_roto_drewpetzing_260120.jpg
01:37
Petzing to Lions ‘secretly good’ hire for fantasy
nbc_roto_robertsaleh_260120.jpg
01:34
Saleh can help Titans establish an ‘identity’
nbc_roto_jeffhafley_260120.jpg
01:22
Dolphins to undergo ‘big shift’ with Hafley
nbc_roto_bo_260119.jpg
01:35
Broncos still ‘alive’ in AFC title without Nix
mcdermott_fired_260119.jpg
01:33
Bills fired McDermott to chase a ‘finishing piece’
nbc_roto_patrickmahomes_260116.jpg
01:41
Mahomes targeting Week 1 return from torn ACL
nbc_roto_samdarnold_260116.jpg
01:19
Darnold ‘confident’ he will play against 49ers
nbc_roto_hunterhenry_250115.jpg
01:21
Henry an ‘unsung hero’ in Patriots’ passing attack
nbc_roto_djmoorerome_250115.jpg
01:20
Odunze, Moore vital if Bears want to upset Rams
pearsall_mpx.jpg
01:13
Pearsall’s return could help SF replace Kittle
nbc_roto_lamarjackson_260114.jpg
01:42
Jackson ‘has a lot of say’ in Ravens next HC
rodgers_mpx.jpg
01:17
Rodgers still ‘better than most’ NFL QBs

Latest Clips

nbc_pft_goodell18_260203.jpg
07:05
Goodell: ‘Not a given’ NFL will expand to 18 games
matt_simms_crashes_mpx.jpg
11:28
Matt Simms crashes PFT Live to talk Giants
new_thumb_for_mpx.jpg
10:46
Matt Simms revisits Falcons blowing 28-3 lead
nbc_pft_kraftsnub_260203.jpg
10:02
Report: Kraft not voted into Hall of Fame
L._Williams_for_MPX.jpg
13:06
Williams unpacks Seahawks’ ‘Dark Side’ defense
nbc_roto_jerome_260203.jpg
01:34
Ty Jerome showing promise in return from injury
nbc_roto_durant_260203.jpg
01:16
Durant (ankle) not expected to be out ‘long term’
GettyImages-2258597417.jpg
01:37
Potential Harden landing spots ahead of deadline
nbc_nba_mannixharden_260203.jpg
04:10
Mannix: Harden-Garland trade in ‘advanced’ talks
schneid_mpx.jpg
16:44
How Schneider constructed Seahawks’ SB LX roster
nbc_fnia_cooper_kupp_260203.jpg
20:57
Kupp’s veteran leadership crucial to SEA’s SB run
KingSBFeatureMPX.jpg
07:04
King examines impact of football across the U.S.
oly26_asw_hlf_7031_vonnpresserbite_260203.jpg
01:20
Vonn to attempt to compete despite torn ACL
nbc_dps_kraft_260203.jpg
07:15
Report: Kraft not elected to HOF Class of 2026
nbc_nba_enjoy_rankings_260202(2).jpg
06:15
Early 2026 NBA League Pass rankings
nbc_nba_hardenpostgame_260202.jpg
03:58
Analyzing timing of reported Harden trade buzz
nbc_nba_maxeypostgameintv_260202.jpg
03:05
Maxey unpacks what’s been going right for Sixers
nbc_nba_philac_260202_copy.jpg
01:57
Highlights: Sixers command win against Clippers
nbc_nba_enjoy_cavskingstrade_260202(2).jpg
06:13
Who won the Cavs-Kings trade?
nbc_nba_garlandharden_260202.jpg
02:40
LAC, CLE reportedly working on Harden-Garland swap
nbc_nba_minnmem_260202.jpg
01:58
Highlights: Grizzlies end losing skid, defeat MIN
Screenshot_2026-02-02_223707_copy.jpg
01:04
Jackson Jr: Energy level ‘the difference’ vs. MIN
nbc_smx_cooperwebb_260202(2).jpg
07:24
Houston win was exactly what Webb needed
nbc_smx_rob2superbowls_260202.jpg
10:25
Ninkovich links football and SuperMotocross
nbc_nba_liffmannline_260202.jpg
07:36
‘Things aren’t moving’ with Giannis trade talks
nbc_nba_pgconvo_260202.jpg
04:31
George suspension ‘a significant blow’ for Sixers
nbc_nba_wingstop_260202.jpg
02:36
Around the NBA: Wemby, Huff take flight in reverse
nbc_pl_mw24allgoals_260202_copy.jpg
15:39
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 24
nbc_csu_bestnonqbs_260202.jpg
13:18
Drafting the best non-QBs in Super Bowl LX
USATSI_24241829.jpg
09:16
CLE hiring Monken as HC an ‘incredible decision’