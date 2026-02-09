 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR: NASCAR Cup Series Championship
Brad Keselowski cleared to race in NASCAR’s season-opening Daytona 500 after breaking his right leg
Syndication: The Courier-Journal
Duke surges to No. 11 in AP Top 25 women’s poll with 15-game win streak; UConn-UCLA still 1-2
MLB: Playoffs-Milwaukee Brewers at Los Angeles Dodgers
Red Sox acquire Caleb Durbin in trade with Brewers to address third base

Top Clips

nbc_wnba_seg4V2_260209.jpg
Unrivaled updates: Trade shake-ups, Bolt stops by
nbc_wnba_seg3V2_260209.jpg
Reese, Reebok announce WNBL shoe partnership
nbc_wnba_seg1V2_260209.jpg
Pearce arrested for alleged dispute with Jackson

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

After SB LX MVP, what's next for Walker III?

February 9, 2026 03:28 PM
Patrick Dougherty and Kyle Dvorchak propose next steps for Kenneth Walker III following the best season of the running back's career that ended with a Super Bowl MVP.

nbc_roto_kylermurray_260209.jpg
01:35
Cardinals expected to release quarterback Murray
nbc_roto_drakemaye_260209.jpg
01:40
How playoffs ‘complicated the narrative’ for Maye
nbc_roto_mcmillan_260206.jpg
01:40
Panthers’ McMillan ‘pulled away’ to win OROY
nbc_roto_smithnjigba_260206.jpg
01:28
JSN wins OPOY after historic season for Seahawks
nbc_roto_stafford_260206.jpg
01:28
Stafford wins NFL MVP, announces return to Rams
nbc_roto_frankreichjets_260205.jpg
02:30
Will Reich succeed as Jets offensive coordinator?
nbc_roto_nathanielhackett_260205.jpg
01:39
LaFleur’s presence provides ‘optimism’ for Hackett
nbc_roto_stafford_260203.jpg
01:18
No need for surgery ‘good news’ for Stafford
nbc_roto_mattnagy_260203.jpg
01:47
What hiring Nagy as OC means for Dart, Giants
nbc_roto_drakemaye_260203.jpg
01:29
Expect a ‘rebound’ from Maye in Super Bowl LX
klint_kubiak.jpg
01:30
Seahawks’ Kubiak expected to be next Raiders HC
mike_lafleur.jpg
01:46
LaFleur is a ‘rising star’ as Cardinals next HC
nbc_roto_seanmannion_260130.jpg
01:27
Eagles hire Mannion as offensive coordinator
nbc_roto_monken_260128.jpg
01:39
Monken an ‘underwhelming’ hire for Browns
nbc_roto_joebrady_260127.jpg
01:37
Bills promoting Brady feels like ‘desperation’
nbc_roto_travishunter_260127.jpg
01:37
Be ‘cautious’ with Jags’ Hunter in 2026 fantasy
nbc_roto_stafford_260127.jpg
01:25
Will Stafford be back for 2026 season?
nbc_roto_nacua_260126.jpg
01:31
Nacua will be ‘unstoppable’ in 2026
nbc_roto_mccarthy_260126.jpg
01:42
PIT offense will be ‘aggressive’ under McCarthy
nbc_roto_darnold_260126.jpg
01:37
Darnold put on ‘true masterclass’ for SBLX bid
nbc_roto_philiprivers_260123.jpg
01:54
Why Bills likely won’t hire Rivers as next HC
nbc_roto_treveyon_260123.jpg
01:16
Don’t expect Henderson to get ‘high-value’ touches
nbc_roto_minter_260123.jpg
01:34
Minter’s first big task is picking next Ravens’ OC
joe_mixon.jpg
01:36
Mixon can be a reliable RB in 2026 if healthy
nbc_roto_brandonaiyukv2_260122.jpg
01:39
Aiyuk’s time with 49ers appears over per GM Lynch
jk_dobbins.jpg
01:26
Dobbins should slot in as RB1 if able to return
nbc_roto_drewpetzing_260120.jpg
01:37
Petzing to Lions ‘secretly good’ hire for fantasy
nbc_roto_robertsaleh_260120.jpg
01:34
Saleh can help Titans establish an ‘identity’
nbc_roto_jeffhafley_260120.jpg
01:22
Dolphins to undergo ‘big shift’ with Hafley
nbc_roto_bo_260119.jpg
01:35
Broncos still ‘alive’ in AFC title without Nix

nbc_wnba_seg4V2_260209.jpg
14:02
Unrivaled updates: Trade shake-ups, Bolt stops by
nbc_wnba_seg3V2_260209.jpg
14:20
Reese, Reebok announce WNBL shoe partnership
nbc_wnba_seg1V2_260209.jpg
14:34
Pearce arrested for alleged dispute with Jackson
nbc_dps_superbowlrecap_260209_copy.jpg
13:41
Seahawks’ defense ‘was everywhere’ in SB LX win
nbc_roto_camthomas_260209.jpg
01:44
How efficient will Thomas be with the Bucks?
nbc_roto_scoothenderson_260209.jpg
01:55
Will Henderson be starting PG for Blazers?
nbc_roto_anthonydavis_260209.jpg
01:38
Davis expected to suit up for Wizards this season
nbc_ffhh_rashidshaheed_260209.jpg
05:35
How Seahawks should attack offseason after SB win
nbc_ffhh_kennethwalkeriii_260209.jpg
06:05
Walker III powers Seattle offense to win SB MVP
nbc_ffhh_devonwitherspoon_260209.jpg
05:24
Maye was ‘running for his life’ in Super Bowl LX
nbc_ffhh_treveyonhenderson_260209.jpg
03:25
‘Buyer beware’ for Patriots’ Henderson in 2026
nbc_ffhh_drakemaye_260209.jpg
10:51
‘Tough day at the office’ for Patriots’ Maye
nbc_ffhh_dkread_260209.jpg
05:05
Early look at 2027 NFL Super Bowl LXI Odds
nbc_dps_rosstuckerinterview_260209.jpg
13:07
Tucker: Playoff run ‘wore on’ Maye
nbc_nba_givingflowers_260209.jpg
04:54
Hornets’ ‘offense has been elite’
nbc_nba_tanking_260209.jpg
09:52
Are NBA teams tanking ethically or unethically?
nbc_nba_bullsharden_260209.jpg
09:58
Dillingham can ‘find confidence’ with Bulls
nbc_roto_okcvlal_260209.jpg
01:09
Thunder’s depth could prove too much for Lakers
nbc_roto_milvorl_260209.jpg
01:12
Why Bucks, Magic can’t be trusted to cover spread
nbc_roto_nextsuperbowl_260209.jpg
01:50
Why 49ers are a ‘sleeper’ pick for Super Bowl LXI
nbc_roto_nextfavorites_260209.jpg
01:35
Williams an early ‘dark horse’ for MVP next season
nbc_nba_vucjjj_260209.jpg
11:46
Vucevic recognized his role in Celtics debut
nbc_nba_draftkings_260209.jpg
04:48
Bet on Hornets’ Knueppel to show out vs. Pistons
nbc_nba_gradingdeadlineV2_260209.jpg
07:09
Beecham grades the 2026 NBA trade deadline
nbc_dps_billcowherintr_260209.jpg
15:20
Cowher: Pats didn’t adjust vs. Seahawks defense
nbc_pft_finalthoughts_260209.jpg
03:39
Seahawks’ Super Bowl win a ‘storybook ending’
SeahawksDefensebesteverMPX.jpg
09:39
Where do Seahawks rank among best defenses ever?
nbc_pft_nextformaye_260209.jpg
09:25
What’s next for Maye after Super Bowl struggles?
nbc_pft_seahawkswin_260208.jpg
04:40
How were Seahawks able to dominate Patriots in SB?
nbc_pft_seahawksoffense_260208.jpg
09:16
Darnold, Walker III step up in Super Bowl LX win