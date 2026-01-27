 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Bryan Rust
Penguins’ Bryan Rust suspended 3 games for an illegal check to the head of Canucks’ Brock Boeser
Sam Malinski
Avalanche reward defenseman Sam Malinski’s breakout season with a 4-year extension
Darian Mensah
Duke and QB Darian Mensah reach settlement to resolve legal fight over his transfer

Top Clips

nbc_roto_joebrady_260127.jpg
Bills promoting Brady feels like ‘desperation’
nbc_roto_travishunter_260127.jpg
Be ‘cautious’ with Jags’ Hunter in 2026 fantasy
nbc_roto_aarongordon_260127.jpg
Is Gordon’s recurring hamstring issue a concern?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Bryan Rust
Penguins’ Bryan Rust suspended 3 games for an illegal check to the head of Canucks’ Brock Boeser
Sam Malinski
Avalanche reward defenseman Sam Malinski’s breakout season with a 4-year extension
Darian Mensah
Duke and QB Darian Mensah reach settlement to resolve legal fight over his transfer

Top Clips

nbc_roto_joebrady_260127.jpg
Bills promoting Brady feels like ‘desperation’
nbc_roto_travishunter_260127.jpg
Be ‘cautious’ with Jags’ Hunter in 2026 fantasy
nbc_roto_aarongordon_260127.jpg
Is Gordon’s recurring hamstring issue a concern?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Watch Now

Will Stafford be back for 2026 season?

January 27, 2026 02:47 PM
Patrick Daugherty and Denny Carter ponder whether we will see Matt Stafford back for another go-round in the NFL after a very successful 2025 season.

Related Videos

nbc_roto_joebrady_260127.jpg
01:37
Bills promoting Brady feels like ‘desperation’
nbc_roto_travishunter_260127.jpg
01:37
Be ‘cautious’ with Jags’ Hunter in 2026 fantasy
nbc_roto_nacua_260126.jpg
01:31
Nacua will be ‘unstoppable’ in 2026
nbc_roto_mccarthy_260126.jpg
01:42
PIT offense will be ‘aggressive’ under McCarthy
nbc_roto_darnold_260126.jpg
01:37
Darnold put on ‘true masterclass’ for SBLX bid
nbc_roto_philiprivers_260123.jpg
01:54
Why Bills likely won’t hire Rivers as next HC
nbc_roto_treveyon_260123.jpg
01:16
Don’t expect Henderson to get ‘high-value’ touches
nbc_roto_minter_260123.jpg
01:34
Minter’s first big task is picking next Ravens’ OC
joe_mixon.jpg
01:36
Mixon can be a reliable RB in 2026 if healthy
nbc_roto_brandonaiyukv2_260122.jpg
01:39
Aiyuk’s time with 49ers appears over per GM Lynch
jk_dobbins.jpg
01:26
Dobbins should slot in as RB1 if able to return
nbc_roto_drewpetzing_260120.jpg
01:37
Petzing to Lions ‘secretly good’ hire for fantasy
nbc_roto_robertsaleh_260120.jpg
01:34
Saleh can help Titans establish an ‘identity’
nbc_roto_jeffhafley_260120.jpg
01:22
Dolphins to undergo ‘big shift’ with Hafley
nbc_roto_bo_260119.jpg
01:35
Broncos still ‘alive’ in AFC title without Nix
mcdermott_fired_260119.jpg
01:33
Bills fired McDermott to chase a ‘finishing piece’
nbc_roto_patrickmahomes_260116.jpg
01:41
Mahomes targeting Week 1 return from torn ACL
nbc_roto_samdarnold_260116.jpg
01:19
Darnold ‘confident’ he will play against 49ers
nbc_roto_hunterhenry_250115.jpg
01:21
Henry an ‘unsung hero’ in Patriots’ passing attack
nbc_roto_djmoorerome_250115.jpg
01:20
Odunze, Moore vital if Bears want to upset Rams
pearsall_mpx.jpg
01:13
Pearsall’s return could help SF replace Kittle
nbc_roto_lamarjackson_260114.jpg
01:42
Jackson ‘has a lot of say’ in Ravens next HC
rodgers_mpx.jpg
01:17
Rodgers still ‘better than most’ NFL QBs
marks_mpx.jpg
01:17
Marks finds success in ‘run heavy’ Texans offense
collins_mpx.jpg
01:21
What will losing Collins mean for Texans’ offense?
nbc_roto_kittlev2_260112.jpg
01:31
How Kittle’s absence will change 49ers’ offense
nbc_roto_stevenson_260112.jpg
01:23
Stevenson playing ‘best football of his career’
nbc_roto_stafford_260112.jpg
01:24
How Stafford can beat ‘vulnerable’ Bears’ defense
nbc_roto_loveland_260112.jpg
01:24
Bears’ Loveland is a top-five fantasy TE for 2026
nbc_roto_davidmontgomery_260109.jpg
01:15
Will Lions move on from Montgomery this offseason?

Latest Clips

nbc_roto_aarongordon_260127.jpg
01:40
Is Gordon’s recurring hamstring issue a concern?
nbc_roto_donovanmitchell_260127.jpg
01:31
Mitchell a ‘locked in’ top 10 player in fantasy
nbc_enjoy_bullstradedeadline_260127.jpg
09:53
Should Bulls buy or sell at the trade deadline?
nbc_enjoy_drosenumberretired_260127.jpg
04:53
Rose ‘gave the city life’ playing for Chicago
nbc_enjoy_buckstradedeadline_260127.jpg
09:40
What trade deadline means for Bucks, Giannis
nbc_enjoy_dkpicksix_260127.jpg
04:48
Expect NOP’s Williamson to show out against OKC
nbc_enjoy_mvptalk_260127.jpg
09:21
Is Doncic an underrated MVP candidate?
nbc_enjoy_dropthemic_260127.jpg
07:03
Hawks’ Daniels is a ‘liability’ on offense
nbc_pftpm_billshirejbradyv2_260127.jpg
06:15
Can Brady get Bills over the playoff hump?
giannis.jpg
15:49
Miller weighs in on Giannis’ future with Bucks
nbc_dps_schwartzsteinint_260127.jpg
10:29
How analytics factored into Broncos’ 4th-down call
nbc_pft_blockedfieldgoal_260127.jpg
09:12
Analyzing Patriots’ blocked field goal vs. Broncos
nbc_bte_clippersjazz_260127.jpg
01:50
Can Jazz keep up with Clippers on the scoreboard?
sixers_bucks_mpx.jpg
01:43
Can 76ers cover big spread vs. Bucks?
nbc_bte_sblivebetting_260127.jpg
02:14
Unpacking Super Bowl LX live betting strategies
nbc_pl_netbusters_260127.jpg
25:52
Top Premier League highlights from Matchweek 23
nbc_pl_genxarspoorattack_260127.jpg
05:05
Examining Arsenal’s poor attack against Man United
nbc_pl_shockmuars_260127.jpg
08:04
PL RAW: Man United stun Arsenal at the Emirates
mike_mpx.jpg
12:16
Steelers’ fans were ready for ‘young’ head coach
nbc_pl_genxmutacticsagainstars_260127.jpg
08:03
Analyzing Man United’s tactics against Arsenal
nbc_pft_cooperkuppref_260127.jpg
09:16
Analyzing officiating at end of Rams vs. Seahawks
nbc_pft_samdarnold_260127.jpg
04:39
Darnold proving doubters wrong amid Super Bowl run
nbc_pl_spursusafeature_260127.jpg
02:54
American fans ‘feel special’ representing Spurs
Vrabel1-27MPX.jpg
10:04
Coaching made the difference in AFC Championship
nbc_pft_snowgamesv3_260127.jpg
08:22
Should conference championships be played indoors?
nbc_pft_ramsseahawksconvo_260127.jpg
09:05
Breaking down crucial fourth down in Rams-Seahawks
nbc_pft_jimschwartz_260127.jpg
02:40
Report: Schwartz ‘gaining momentum’ to be CLE HC
nbc_pft_mccarthysteelers_260127.jpg
04:56
Are Steelers ‘settling’ with McCarthy?
nbc_pft_mikevrabelV2_260127.jpg
02:40
Inside Vrabel’s journey to reaching Super Bowl LX
nbc_pft_takeyourpick_260127.jpg
05:28
Stafford’s future creates questions for Rams