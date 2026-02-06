 Skip navigation
MLB: World Series-Los Angeles Dodgers at Toronto Blue Jays
2026 Fantasy Baseball First Base Rankings: Can you still trust Freddie Freeman and Matt Olson?
NFL: Super Bowl LX-Opening Night
Super Bowl winners: Which team has won the most Super Bowls in NFL history?
NFL: AFC Championship Game-New England Patriots at Denver Broncos
Super Bowl records: Highest, lowest scoring NFL games in history of Super Bowl

nbc_roto_stafford_260206.jpg
Stafford wins NFL MVP, announces return to Rams
nbc_pl_arokodarefeature_260206.jpg
Behind the scenes with Wolves’ Arokodare at AFCON
nbc_roto_lukadoncic_260206.jpg
Lakers monitoring Doncic hamstring injury

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

JSN wins OPOY after historic season for Seahawks

February 6, 2026 03:18 PM
Kyle Dvorchak outlines Jaxon Smith-Njigba's outstanding season for the Seattle Seahawks, earning him Offensive Player of the Year in 2025.

nbc_roto_stafford_260206.jpg
01:28
Stafford wins NFL MVP, announces return to Rams
nbc_roto_frankreichjets_260205.jpg
02:30
Will Reich succeed as Jets offensive coordinator?
nbc_roto_nathanielhackett_260205.jpg
01:39
LaFleur’s presence provides ‘optimism’ for Hackett
nbc_roto_stafford_260203.jpg
01:18
No need for surgery ‘good news’ for Stafford
nbc_roto_mattnagy_260203.jpg
01:47
What hiring Nagy as OC means for Dart, Giants
nbc_roto_drakemaye_260203.jpg
01:29
Expect a ‘rebound’ from Maye in Super Bowl LX
klint_kubiak.jpg
01:30
Seahawks’ Kubiak expected to be next Raiders HC
mike_lafleur.jpg
01:46
LaFleur is a ‘rising star’ as Cardinals next HC
nbc_roto_seanmannion_260130.jpg
01:27
Eagles hire Mannion as offensive coordinator
nbc_roto_monken_260128.jpg
01:39
Monken an ‘underwhelming’ hire for Browns
nbc_roto_joebrady_260127.jpg
01:37
Bills promoting Brady feels like ‘desperation’
nbc_roto_travishunter_260127.jpg
01:37
Be ‘cautious’ with Jags’ Hunter in 2026 fantasy
nbc_roto_stafford_260127.jpg
01:25
Will Stafford be back for 2026 season?
nbc_roto_nacua_260126.jpg
01:31
Nacua will be ‘unstoppable’ in 2026
nbc_roto_mccarthy_260126.jpg
01:42
PIT offense will be ‘aggressive’ under McCarthy
nbc_roto_darnold_260126.jpg
01:37
Darnold put on ‘true masterclass’ for SBLX bid
nbc_roto_philiprivers_260123.jpg
01:54
Why Bills likely won’t hire Rivers as next HC
nbc_roto_treveyon_260123.jpg
01:16
Don’t expect Henderson to get ‘high-value’ touches
nbc_roto_minter_260123.jpg
01:34
Minter’s first big task is picking next Ravens’ OC
joe_mixon.jpg
01:36
Mixon can be a reliable RB in 2026 if healthy
nbc_roto_brandonaiyukv2_260122.jpg
01:39
Aiyuk’s time with 49ers appears over per GM Lynch
jk_dobbins.jpg
01:26
Dobbins should slot in as RB1 if able to return
nbc_roto_drewpetzing_260120.jpg
01:37
Petzing to Lions ‘secretly good’ hire for fantasy
nbc_roto_robertsaleh_260120.jpg
01:34
Saleh can help Titans establish an ‘identity’
nbc_roto_jeffhafley_260120.jpg
01:22
Dolphins to undergo ‘big shift’ with Hafley
nbc_roto_bo_260119.jpg
01:35
Broncos still ‘alive’ in AFC title without Nix
mcdermott_fired_260119.jpg
01:33
Bills fired McDermott to chase a ‘finishing piece’
nbc_roto_patrickmahomes_260116.jpg
01:41
Mahomes targeting Week 1 return from torn ACL
nbc_roto_samdarnold_260116.jpg
01:19
Darnold ‘confident’ he will play against 49ers
nbc_roto_hunterhenry_250115.jpg
01:21
Henry an ‘unsung hero’ in Patriots’ passing attack

nbc_pl_arokodarefeature_260206.jpg
06:27
Behind the scenes with Wolves’ Arokodare at AFCON
nbc_roto_lukadoncic_260206.jpg
01:32
Lakers monitoring Doncic hamstring injury
nbc_roto_ivicazubac_260206.jpg
02:12
Zubac is ‘crown jewel’ of Clippers-Pacers trade
nbc_nba_enjoygiannis_260205.jpg
08:50
Giannis staying with Bucks feels like wasted time
nbc_nfl_mvpv2_260205.jpg
03:37
Stafford secures 2025 NFL MVP
nbc_nba_enjoyharden_260205.jpg
07:01
Can Harden get over the hump with the Cavaliers?
nbc_nba_atlgswtrade_260205.jpg
02:50
Is Porzingis a piece for GSW or an expiring deal?
nbc_nfl_droyv2_260205.jpg
02:15
Schwesinger wins Defensive Rookie of the Year
nbc_nba_enjoywizards_260205.jpg
10:41
Breaking down the Wizards bringing in Davis
nbc_nfl_wpmoty_260205.jpg
04:26
Wagner honors mother with Walter Payton award
nbc_nfl_salutetoservice_260205.jpg
01:51
McCaffrey earns Salute to Service award
nbc_nfl_hofclass26_260205.jpg
03:55
Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2026
nbc_nfl_coty_260205.jpg
01:21
Vrabel named 2025 NFL Coach of the Year
nbc_nfl_cpoty_260205.jpg
02:08
McCaffrey shouts out training staff after CPOY win
nbc_nfl_olineoty_260205.jpg
01:28
Thuney wins inaugural Protector of the Year award
nbc_nfl_aporoy_260205.jpg
02:26
McMillan after OROY win: I could not do it alone
nbc_nba_aurajjj_260205.jpg
09:21
UTA building something ‘real’ after trade deadline
nbc_nba_auradavis_260205.jpg
09:27
Mavs trading AD to WAS feels like ‘a salary dump’
nbc_nba_auragiannis_260205.jpg
06:30
Bucks hold onto Giannis despite much trade buzz
nbc_nba_auraharden_260205.jpg
08:01
Liffmann: Harden to Cavs ‘a wait-and-see move’
nbc_nba_auravuccimane_260205.jpg
08:44
Celtics trading for Vučević ‘makes a lot of sense’
nbc_nba_auraunderradar_260205.jpg
09:21
Zubac, Alvarado headline under-the-radar trades
nbc_nfl_dpoy_260205.jpg
02:19
Garrett credits ‘timeless’ team after DPOY win
nbc_pft_demauricesmith_260205.jpg
11:41
Florio and Smith dissect Rooney Rule
nbc_pft_youngintv2_260205.jpg
09:52
Young: Benching was a chance to find ‘consistency’
nbc_pft_cousinsint_260205.jpg
12:05
Cousins keeping ‘an open mind’ entering offseason
nbc_pft_jefferson_260205.jpg
08:52
Jefferson to McCarthy: Stay true to yourself
nbc_pft_esmithint_260205.jpg
11:41
Smith believes Cowboys ‘are not far’
NickCaserioPFT2-5MPX.jpg
16:07
Caserio ‘really proud’ of Texans’ 2025 season
nbc_ffhh_rome_intrv_260205.jpg
11:37
Odunze-Williams chemistry ‘beyond the play call’