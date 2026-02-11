 Skip navigation
NCAA Basketball: Wisconsin at Illinois
Wisconsin rallies from 12-point second-half deficit for 92-90 overtime win over No. 8 Illinois
NCAA Basketball: Vanderbilt at Auburn
Tyler Tanner scores 25 points to help No. 19 Vanderbilt outlast Auburn 84-76
NCAA Basketball: North Carolina at Miami (FL)
Miami never trails in 75-66 win over No. 11 North Carolina

Top Clips

nbc_nba_wembycomp_260210.jpg
Highlights: Wembanyama drops 40 on injured Lakers
wisconsinhlsupsetwin.jpg
HLs: Wisconsin upsets No. 8 Illinois in overtime
nbc_nba_tanking_260210.jpg
NBA needs ‘new system’ to disincentivize tanking

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

TCU reels off final 12 points to upset No. 5 Iowa State 62-55

  
Published February 11, 2026 12:49 AM

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Jayden Pierre’s 3-pointer put TCU ahead with 48 seconds left and the Horned Frogs scored the final 12 points to upset No. 5 Iowa State 62-55 on Tuesday night.

Tanner Toolson had 17 points and nine rebounds off the bench for TCU (15-9, 5-6 Big 12), which earned its first victory over a top-five team since beating No. 3 Houston in January 2024. Micah Robinson also scored 17.

Pierre’s pull-up 3 gave the Horned Frogs a 57-55 lead, and Xavier Edmonds stole the ball from Iowa State point guard Tamin Lipsey near midcourt on the ensuing possession. That started a fast break, which Robinson finished with a dunk to make it 59-55 with 28 seconds remaining.

Lipsey then missed the front end of a 1-and-1 before Toolson sank three free throws to seal it.

Joshua Jefferson had 12 points, nine assists and eight rebounds for the Cyclones (21-3, 8-3), who had won five straight. Lipsey also finished with 12 points, but Iowa State went scoreless over the final 2 1/2 minutes.

Up next

Iowa State hosts No. 9 Kansas on Saturday.

TCU visits Oklahoma State on Saturday.