Mixon can be a reliable RB in 2026 if healthy

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Wawrinka, 40, makes Grand Slam history by reaching the third round in Australia
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Wild defenseman Jonas Brodin has surgery on lower body injury that will keep him out of Olympics
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
MacKenzie Gore is reportedly being traded to the Rangers from the Nationals for prospects
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Dobbins should slot in as RB1 if able to return
Pressure is on Payton against Pats, not Stidham
Pegula’s interjection created a ‘mess’ for Beane
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Olympics
Olympics
Olympics Home
Stream on Peacock
Schedule
Medals
Athletes
Team USA
Highlights
News
Results and Scores
More
More
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Wawrinka, 40, makes Grand Slam history by reaching the third round in Australia
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Wild defenseman Jonas Brodin has surgery on lower body injury that will keep him out of Olympics
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
MacKenzie Gore is reportedly being traded to the Rangers from the Nationals for prospects
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Dobbins should slot in as RB1 if able to return
Pressure is on Payton against Pats, not Stidham
Pegula’s interjection created a ‘mess’ for Beane
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Olympics
Olympics Home
Stream on Peacock
Schedule
Medals
Athletes
Team USA
Highlights
News
Results and Scores
More
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login
Profile
Login
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
Watch Now
Mixon can be a reliable RB in 2026 if healthy
January 22, 2026 04:17 PM
Patrick Daugherty and Denny Carter discuss Joe Mixon's bizarre, missed season with an unspecified foot injury and what type of running back he can be in 2026 if healthy.
Related Videos
01:26
Dobbins should slot in as RB1 if able to return
01:37
Petzing to Lions ‘secretly good’ hire for fantasy
01:34
Saleh can help Titans establish an ‘identity’
01:22
Dolphins to undergo ‘big shift’ with Hafley
01:35
Broncos still ‘alive’ in AFC title without Nix
01:33
Bills fired McDermott to chase a ‘finishing piece’
01:41
Mahomes targeting Week 1 return from torn ACL
01:19
Darnold ‘confident’ he will play against 49ers
01:21
Henry an ‘unsung hero’ in Patriots’ passing attack
01:20
Odunze, Moore vital if Bears want to upset Rams
01:13
Pearsall’s return could help SF replace Kittle
01:42
Jackson ‘has a lot of say’ in Ravens next HC
01:17
Rodgers still ‘better than most’ NFL QBs
01:17
Marks finds success in ‘run heavy’ Texans offense
01:21
What will losing Collins mean for Texans’ offense?
01:31
How Kittle’s absence will change 49ers’ offense
01:23
Stevenson playing ‘best football of his career’
01:24
How Stafford can beat ‘vulnerable’ Bears’ defense
01:24
Bears’ Loveland is a top-five fantasy TE for 2026
01:15
Will Lions move on from Montgomery this offseason?
01:18
Hampton ‘very iffy’ to suit up in WC for Chargers
01:22
Was McDaniel an ‘underrated’ head coach?
01:28
49ers need Kittle to ‘step up’ against Eagles
01:17
Will Odunze, Moore play for Bears against Packers?
01:28
Kingsbury could flourish with young quarterback
01:23
Nabers, Dart can be ‘big’ draws for Harbaugh
01:33
What options do Dolphins have left with Tua?
01:21
Adams expected to return for Rams’ WC vs. Panthers
01:24
Kelce could take ‘Ertz-type’ role if he returns
01:20
Falcons have intriguing offense for next HC
Latest Clips
17:37
Pressure is on Payton against Pats, not Stidham
09:55
Pegula’s interjection created a ‘mess’ for Beane
05:50
‘Players are talking’ about 49ers injury theory
01:27
Porter Jr.'s injury-plagued season halted again
02:36
Mets make big moves with Peralta and Robert
01:26
Bellinger fantasy fallout following NYY reunion
01:25
Should fantasy managers sell high on Brown?
02:00
Nebraska-Michigan is a ‘heavyweight’ showdown
01:37
Purdue’s size could spell trouble for Indiana
01:44
Freshman have been ‘a big story’ in college hoops
01:58
College basketball seeing ‘parity’ among top teams
02:57
Nebraska, Miami (OH) surprising early in men’s CBB
02:10
Top prop bets for NFL Championship Sunday
02:45
‘Hampton to the moon’ after McDaniel to Chargers
03:56
Top fantasy questions for 2026-27 NFL season
09:54
Should DET buy at deadline as favorites in East?
01:02
Durant passes Dirk for sixth on scoring list
10:27
What to watch for in NFC Championship game
05:20
Could this be Kerr’s final season as Warriors HC?
15:16
Key storylines for AFC Championship
06:17
How Stefanski hiring impacts Falcons’ offense
04:48
Buzelis’ rise with CHI should continue vs T’Wolves
09:53
Breaking down NBA trade deadline big board 2.0
02:48
First thoughts on 2026-27 Heisman winner odds
02:39
Best bets for NFL Championship Sunday
16:22
NFC Championship Preview: Rams vs. Seahawks
07:52
Why there’s ‘blind faith’ in Magic, Cavaliers
02:18
Early look at 2026-27 national champions odds
02:36
JSN should be ‘clear’ favorite to lead receiving
21:06
AFC Championship Preview: Patriots vs. Broncos
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue