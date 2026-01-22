Mixon can be a reliable RB in 2026 if healthy

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2026 Australian Open - Day 5
Wawrinka, 40, makes Grand Slam history by reaching the third round in Australia
NHL: Minnesota Wild at Seattle Kraken
Wild defenseman Jonas Brodin has surgery on lower body injury that will keep him out of Olympics
MLB: Washington Nationals at Atlanta Braves
MacKenzie Gore is reportedly being traded to the Rangers from the Nationals for prospects

Top Clips

jk_dobbins.jpg
Dobbins should slot in as RB1 if able to return
nbc_dps_boogermcfarlandinterview_260122.jpg
Pressure is on Payton against Pats, not Stidham
nbc_dps_jayskurskiinterview_260122.jpg
Pegula’s interjection created a ‘mess’ for Beane

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2026 Australian Open - Day 5
Wawrinka, 40, makes Grand Slam history by reaching the third round in Australia
NHL: Minnesota Wild at Seattle Kraken
Wild defenseman Jonas Brodin has surgery on lower body injury that will keep him out of Olympics
MLB: Washington Nationals at Atlanta Braves
MacKenzie Gore is reportedly being traded to the Rangers from the Nationals for prospects

Top Clips

jk_dobbins.jpg
Dobbins should slot in as RB1 if able to return
nbc_dps_boogermcfarlandinterview_260122.jpg
Pressure is on Payton against Pats, not Stidham
nbc_dps_jayskurskiinterview_260122.jpg
Pegula’s interjection created a ‘mess’ for Beane

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Watch Now

Mixon can be a reliable RB in 2026 if healthy

January 22, 2026 04:17 PM
Patrick Daugherty and Denny Carter discuss Joe Mixon's bizarre, missed season with an unspecified foot injury and what type of running back he can be in 2026 if healthy.

Related Videos

jk_dobbins.jpg
01:26
Dobbins should slot in as RB1 if able to return
nbc_roto_drewpetzing_260120.jpg
01:37
Petzing to Lions ‘secretly good’ hire for fantasy
nbc_roto_robertsaleh_260120.jpg
01:34
Saleh can help Titans establish an ‘identity’
nbc_roto_jeffhafley_260120.jpg
01:22
Dolphins to undergo ‘big shift’ with Hafley
nbc_roto_bo_260119.jpg
01:35
Broncos still ‘alive’ in AFC title without Nix
mcdermott_fired_260119.jpg
01:33
Bills fired McDermott to chase a ‘finishing piece’
nbc_roto_patrickmahomes_260116.jpg
01:41
Mahomes targeting Week 1 return from torn ACL
nbc_roto_samdarnold_260116.jpg
01:19
Darnold ‘confident’ he will play against 49ers
nbc_roto_hunterhenry_250115.jpg
01:21
Henry an ‘unsung hero’ in Patriots’ passing attack
nbc_roto_djmoorerome_250115.jpg
01:20
Odunze, Moore vital if Bears want to upset Rams
pearsall_mpx.jpg
01:13
Pearsall’s return could help SF replace Kittle
nbc_roto_lamarjackson_260114.jpg
01:42
Jackson ‘has a lot of say’ in Ravens next HC
rodgers_mpx.jpg
01:17
Rodgers still ‘better than most’ NFL QBs
marks_mpx.jpg
01:17
Marks finds success in ‘run heavy’ Texans offense
collins_mpx.jpg
01:21
What will losing Collins mean for Texans’ offense?
nbc_roto_kittlev2_260112.jpg
01:31
How Kittle’s absence will change 49ers’ offense
nbc_roto_stevenson_260112.jpg
01:23
Stevenson playing ‘best football of his career’
nbc_roto_stafford_260112.jpg
01:24
How Stafford can beat ‘vulnerable’ Bears’ defense
nbc_roto_loveland_260112.jpg
01:24
Bears’ Loveland is a top-five fantasy TE for 2026
nbc_roto_davidmontgomery_260109.jpg
01:15
Will Lions move on from Montgomery this offseason?
nbc_roto_omarionhampton_260109.jpg
01:18
Hampton ‘very iffy’ to suit up in WC for Chargers
nbc_roto_mcdaniel_260108.jpg
01:22
Was McDaniel an ‘underrated’ head coach?
nbc_roto_kittle_160108.jpg
01:28
49ers need Kittle to ‘step up’ against Eagles
nbc_roto_bearswr_260108.jpg
01:17
Will Odunze, Moore play for Bears against Packers?
nbc_roto_kingsburymorton_260107.jpg
01:28
Kingsbury could flourish with young quarterback
nbc_roto_harbaughnews_260107.jpg
01:23
Nabers, Dart can be ‘big’ draws for Harbaugh
nbc_roto_tuasituation_260106.jpg
01:33
What options do Dolphins have left with Tua?
nbc_roto_davanteadams_260106.jpg
01:21
Adams expected to return for Rams’ WC vs. Panthers
nbc_roto_traviskelce_250106.jpg
01:24
Kelce could take ‘Ertz-type’ role if he returns
nbc_roto_raheemmorrisv2_260105.jpg
01:20
Falcons have intriguing offense for next HC

Latest Clips

nbc_dps_boogermcfarlandinterview_260122.jpg
17:37
Pressure is on Payton against Pats, not Stidham
nbc_dps_jayskurskiinterview_260122.jpg
09:55
Pegula’s interjection created a ‘mess’ for Beane
nbc_dps_samfortierinterview_260122.jpg
05:50
‘Players are talking’ about 49ers injury theory
nbc_roto_porterjr_260122.jpg
01:27
Porter Jr.'s injury-plagued season halted again
nbc_roto_peraltarobert_260122.jpg
02:36
Mets make big moves with Peralta and Robert
nbc_roto_bellinger_260122.jpg
01:26
Bellinger fantasy fallout following NYY reunion
nbc_roto_brown_260122.jpg
01:25
Should fantasy managers sell high on Brown?
nbc_cbb_nebvmichprev_260122.jpg
02:00
Nebraska-Michigan is a ‘heavyweight’ showdown
nbc_cbb_indvpurprevhnf_260122.jpg
01:37
Purdue’s size could spell trouble for Indiana
nbc_cbb_freshmanclasshnf_260122.jpg
01:44
Freshman have been ‘a big story’ in college hoops
nbc_cbb_cbboverview_260122.jpg
01:58
College basketball seeing ‘parity’ among top teams
nbc_cbb_biggestsurpriseshnf_260122.jpg
02:57
Nebraska, Miami (OH) surprising early in men’s CBB
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_260122.jpg
02:10
Top prop bets for NFL Championship Sunday
nbc_ffhh_mikemcdaniel_260122.jpg
02:45
‘Hampton to the moon’ after McDaniel to Chargers
nbc_ffhh_loveland_260122.jpg
03:56
Top fantasy questions for 2026-27 NFL season
nbc_nba_notb_burningquestions_260122.jpg
09:54
Should DET buy at deadline as favorites in East?
nbc_nba_salestissotkevindurant_260122.jpg
01:02
Durant passes Dirk for sixth on scoring list
nbc_ffhh_nfcpreview_260122.jpg
10:27
What to watch for in NFC Championship game
nbc_nba_notb_kerr_260122.jpg
05:20
Could this be Kerr’s final season as Warriors HC?
nbc_ffhh_afcpreview_260122.jpg
15:16
Key storylines for AFC Championship
nbc_ffhh_kevinstefanski_260122.jpg
06:17
How Stefanski hiring impacts Falcons’ offense
nbc_nba_notb_dkseg_260122.jpg
04:48
Buzelis’ rise with CHI should continue vs T’Wolves
nbc_nba_notb_tradebigboard_260122.jpg
09:53
Breaking down NBA trade deadline big board 2.0
arch_manning.jpg
02:48
First thoughts on 2026-27 Heisman winner odds
nbc_csu_bestbet_260122.jpg
02:39
Best bets for NFL Championship Sunday
nbc_csu_seahawkspreview_260122.jpg
16:22
NFC Championship Preview: Rams vs. Seahawks
nbc_nba_notb_standings_260122.jpg
07:52
Why there’s ‘blind faith’ in Magic, Cavaliers
nbc_roto_national_260122.jpg
02:18
Early look at 2026-27 national champions odds
nbc_roto_reciever_260122.jpg
02:36
JSN should be ‘clear’ favorite to lead receiving
nbc_csu_broncospreview_260122.jpg
21:06
AFC Championship Preview: Patriots vs. Broncos