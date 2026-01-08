Arteta: Arsenal 'lacked quality' in front of goal

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
PGA Tour to expand equity program to include current FedEx Cup performance
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Pirates make a rare free agency splash, finalizing 2-year, $29M deal with 1B/OF Ryan O’Hearn
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Randy Arozarena and Mariners agree to 1-year, $15.65 million contract, avoid arbitration
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Slot ‘fears the worst’ for Bradley after injury
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 21
Arsenal ‘a little flat’ in draw with Liverpool
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Golf
Golf
Golf Home
Golf Tours
Golf Streaming Schedule
Highlights and Clips
News
Men’s Leaderboards
Women’s Leaderboards
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
PGA Tour to expand equity program to include current FedEx Cup performance
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Pirates make a rare free agency splash, finalizing 2-year, $29M deal with 1B/OF Ryan O’Hearn
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Randy Arozarena and Mariners agree to 1-year, $15.65 million contract, avoid arbitration
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Slot ‘fears the worst’ for Bradley after injury
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 21
Arsenal ‘a little flat’ in draw with Liverpool
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Golf
Golf Home
Golf Tours
Golf Streaming Schedule
Highlights and Clips
News
Men’s Leaderboards
Women’s Leaderboards
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login
Profile
Login
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Arteta: Arsenal 'lacked quality' in front of goal
January 8, 2026 05:48 PM
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta assesses his team's performance following a goalless draw with Liverpool at the Emirates in Matchweek 21.
Related Videos
11:13
Slot ‘fears the worst’ for Bradley after injury
04:32
Arsenal ‘a little flat’ in draw with Liverpool
08:43
Extended HLs: Arsenal v. Liverpool Matchweek 21
03:29
Who will be Man United’s interim manager?
56
The Chua Family is Liverpool through and through
06:32
Man City have ‘stepped up’ efforts to sign Guehi
03:29
Why Zubimendi is key to Arsenal’s success
02:45
Aaronson proving he should start for USMNT
01:53
Is Amorim making enough progress at Man United?
03:34
Guardiola discusses dropping points to Chelsea
03:21
James: Chelsea ‘fought as a team’ against Man City
03:56
Chelsea force Man City to stumble in title race
04:55
Lowe Down: Amorim at ‘the beginning of the end’
06:28
Amorim: I’m ‘manager’ of Man United, not ‘coach’
02:30
Arteta proud of Arsenal’s win over Bournemouth
01:52
Rice reacts to Arsenal’s win against Bournemouth
02:16
Rice’s heroics guide Arsenal past Bournemouth
01:57
Reacting to Chelsea parting ways with Maresca
04:31
2 Robbies’ midseason underappreciated team
05:48
Lowe Down: Are Chelsea better off without Maresca?
02:06
Mustoe: Maresca faces a tall task fixing Chelsea
03:34
Arteta calls win over Villa ‘a beautiful evening’
01:05
‘Devotion knows no distance’ for PL diehards
02:00
Emery: Arsenal’s first goal ‘changed everything’
02:38
Rogers: Arsenal ‘are the best team in the league’
03:27
Jesus praises Gabriel’s performance against Villa
02:28
Arsenal’s hunger on display in rout of Villa
57
Chelsea fans share their gamedays traditions
09:04
Premier League midseason awards heading into 2026
03:45
Calvert-Lewin is Leeds’ ‘magic ticket’
Latest Clips
11:59
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 21
01:22
Was McDaniel an ‘underrated’ head coach?
01:28
49ers need Kittle to ‘step up’ against Eagles
01:17
Will Odunze, Moore play for Bears against Packers?
01:19
Demin letting it fly from deep in rookie season
01:25
Consider Avdija as a ‘Top 30' asset in dynasty
05:44
Young has chance to be a ‘floor raiser’ for WAS
01:57
Fantasy fallout of Young traded to Wizards
13:10
Palmer: SEC still best college football conference
05:38
Patrick to Kiffin: ‘Stay in your lane’
07:55
Warriors add ‘confusing’ twist to Kuminga saga
04:42
Wizards’ patience paying off after Young trade
01:55
Barkley, Purdy rushing lead best Wild Card bets
05:34
Nacua, Cook headline Wild Card fantasy rankings
03:03
Patriots’ defense among top DFS plays vs. Chargers
03:06
Stafford tops playoff QB fantasy rankings
05:04
Expect heavy dose of Jacobs in Packers vs. Bears
27:59
Highlights: 2026 Dakar Rally, Stage 5
06:27
McCaffrey, Barkley will ‘get the workload’ in WC
04:37
Bet the under in expected Jags-Bills slugfest
09:53
Do Hawks have sights set on AD after Young trade?
07:11
Rams -10.5 is a ‘trap line’ in WC vs. Panthers
04:54
Markkanen may struggle on back-to-back vs. Mavs
09:44
Timing of Dolphins firing McDaniel is ‘peculiar’
01:19
Texans, Rams, Jaguars lead NFL Wild Card best bets
07:01
Wild Card Preview: Texans vs. Steelers
05:19
Wild Card Preview: Chargers vs. Patriots
04:33
Wild Card Preview: 49ers vs. Eagles
01:52
Could Jaguars make Super Bowl if they beat Bills?
02:09
Consider betting Rams, Eagles to make Super Bowl
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue