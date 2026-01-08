Levito floats through short program at nationals

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Glenn Hall, whose NHL goalie starts streak may never be broken, dies at age 94
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Maupin scores 27, No. 17 Texas Tech women beat West Virginia 71-66, win 17th straight
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Jaloni Cambridge scores career-high 41 points, No. 19 Ohio State tops Illinois 78-69
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Who will emerge in stacked Big 12?
Highlights: Creighton takes down Villanova
Highlights: Iowa State pulls away from Baylor
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Golf
Golf
Golf Home
Golf Tours
Golf Streaming Schedule
Highlights and Clips
News
Men’s Leaderboards
Women’s Leaderboards
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Glenn Hall, whose NHL goalie starts streak may never be broken, dies at age 94
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Maupin scores 27, No. 17 Texas Tech women beat West Virginia 71-66, win 17th straight
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Jaloni Cambridge scores career-high 41 points, No. 19 Ohio State tops Illinois 78-69
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Who will emerge in stacked Big 12?
Highlights: Creighton takes down Villanova
Highlights: Iowa State pulls away from Baylor
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Golf
Golf Home
Golf Tours
Golf Streaming Schedule
Highlights and Clips
News
Men’s Leaderboards
Women’s Leaderboards
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login
Profile
Login
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
HOW TO WATCH:
2026 Prevagen U.S. Figure Skating Championships (Jan. 7-11)
Close
Watch Now
Levito floats through short program at nationals
January 7, 2026 11:05 PM
Isabeau Levito skated to a score of 75.72 in her short program at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships and will enter the free skate in third behind leader Amber Glenn and Alysa LIu.
Related Videos
06:57
Glenn makes history with record-setting short
06:13
Flawless Liu stays calm, cool, collected in short
04:45
Tennell’s refined short program slots her 5th
07:12
U.S. Championships preview, top storylines
07:13
What’s in the minds of Olympians before competing?
06:18
Manganello, Myers qualify for Milan Cortina 2026
05:53
Stolz dominates mass start; Cepuran qualifies
03:48
Stoppelmoor skates to 500m win for 1st Olympic bid
13:28
Lehman cruises to 1500m win, fourth Olympic berth
08:49
Bowe wins 1500m, will race in second Olympic event
05:40
Myers’ dramatic re-skate seals first Olympic berth
07:01
Stolz, McLeod qualify for Olympic 500m at Trials
02:03
60-year-old Carney becomes oldest skater at Trials
06:24
Jackson flies to 500m win at Speed Skating Trials
07:10
Stolz stumbles at Trials; McDermott-Mostowy wins
02:56
55-year-old Boutiette puts heat on Riley in 1000m
05:11
Jackson outpaces Bowe in 1000m Olympics Trials
08:54
Dawson dominates men’s 5000m at U.S. Trials
06:03
Myers opens U.S. Olympic Trials with 3000m victory
05:20
Shiffrin extends slalom streak with Semmering win
08:03
Scheib wins Semmering giant slalom, Shiffrin sixth
53
Vonn speeds to 3rd in super-G at Val D’lse WC
06:54
Ferreira storms to dominant men’s halfpipe win
06:04
Atkin gets big air in Copper Mountain halfpipe win
06:21
Yamada victorious in men’s halfpipe at Copper
06:44
Choi wins snowboard halfpipe at Copper; Kim 3rd
09:55
Anderson enjoying journey on way to Milan Cortina
01:00
Shiffrin wins fourth straight World Cup slalom
03:57
Edwards embraces being a ground breaker
04:00
Di Gregorio, Hollander nab silver in men’s doubles
Latest Clips
02:42
Who will emerge in stacked Big 12?
01:08
Highlights: Creighton takes down Villanova
03:32
Highlights: Iowa State pulls away from Baylor
05:31
Highlights: Dybantsa, BYU rumble past ASU
02:00
HLs: SGA explodes for 46 points in OT win
01:56
HLs: MPJ fires in eight three-pointers in OT loss
01:49
HLs: Watson carries Nuggets to win over Celtics
03:47
Highlights: UConn escapes Providence in OT
01:22
HLs: ATL’s Risacher notches season-high 25 points
01:19
Hurley wowed by UConn’s win over Providence
02:09
Highlights: Mullins comes up CLUTCH for UConn
02:09
Stewart drops career-high 31 in win over Bulls
14:10
Extended HLs: Newcastle v. Leeds Matchweek 21
03:06
Guimaraes’ penalty brings Newcastle level at 3-3
01:33
Barnes drills Newcastle ahead in 102nd minute
11:22
Extended HLs: Burnley v. Man United Matchweek 21
14:19
Extended HLs: Bournemouth v. Spurs Matchweek 21
10:09
Extended HLs: Brentford v. Sunderland Matchweek 21
12:41
Extended HLs: Fulham v. Chelsea Matchweek 21
11:47
Extended HLs: Everton v. Wolves Matchweek 21
08:15
Extended HLs: Crystal Palace v. Aston Villa MWK 21
01:21
Sesko bags second-half brace with one-touch finish
01:07
Anthony nails top corner to bring Burnley level
01:11
Joelinton’s header brings Newcastle level at 2-2
12:01
Extended HLs: Man City v. Brighton Matchweek 21
01:18
Sesko nets equalizer in second half v. Burnley
01:14
Barnes smashes Newcastle level with Leeds
03:16
Calvert-Lewin gives Leeds lead against Newcastle
01:45
Semenyo drills Bournemouth 3-2 ahead of Spurs
01:08
Grealish sent off for second yellow card v. Wolves
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue