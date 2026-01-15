Skip navigation
Carson Beck’s college career set to end when Miami faces Indiana in College Football Playoff finale
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Clayton Kershaw not quite done pitching, will play for U.S. in World Baseball Classic
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Michael Lorenzen and the Colorado Rockies finalize 1-year, $8 million contract
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Is there an opportunity out there for Kuminga?
Who can Cavaliers lean on with Garland injured?
What Young’s timeline means for Wizards in fantasy
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Favorites
What Miami vs. Indiana means for college football
January 15, 2026 02:13 PM
Nicole Auerbach and Joshua Perry explore what Miami and Indiana's CFP National Championship matchup means for the ACC, the CFP selection committee, and college football at large.
03:11
Where CFP expansion stands ahead of title game
08:38
Indiana feels ‘predestined’ to win championship
03:28
Beck will need ‘game of his life’ to beat Indiana
04:57
Freeman responds to NFL speculation
07:34
Previewing Miami vs. Indiana in CFP final
03:21
What does Moore’s return mean for Oregon, Raiola?
02:31
2026 NFL Draft will have ‘fascinating’ QB class
01:32
Behind the numbers of Miami’s CFP Final run
01:23
Behind the numbers of Indiana’s CFP Final run
02:21
USC commit Wafle wins AAB MVP, ties sack record
09:23
Highlights: 2026 Navy All-American Bowl
01:00
Patterson joins fans in stands after AAB touchdown
03:10
DB Hobbs commits to Indiana at All-American Bowl
03:59
TE Loken stays home, commits to Wisconsin at AAB
02:13
CFB’s talent dispersion at ‘an all-time high’
02:17
Torbert Jr. commits to Indiana at 2026 AAB
43
USC commit Dixon-Wyatt gets West on board at AAB
02:56
WR Brown commits to Indiana at All-American Bowl
42
Cherry, Lennear connect for impressive AAB TD
04:14
DB Washington commits to USC at All-American Bowl
03:56
Why no SEC team has made the title game recently
06:49
First thoughts on national championship game
05:08
Debating Lanning’s big-game résumé as Oregon coach
03:13
National title game hinges on Miami’s front seven
02:43
Outlining how remarkable Indiana’s turnaround is
02:51
How will Ole Miss’s season be remembered?
09:19
Indiana trounces Oregon in CFP semifinal
01:18
Expect Miami to use rushing attack vs. Ole Miss
01:11
Best bets for Oregon vs. Indiana in CFP semifinal
08:51
How will Indiana adjust game plan against Oregon?
01:34
Is there an opportunity out there for Kuminga?
01:35
Who can Cavaliers lean on with Garland injured?
01:32
What Young’s timeline means for Wizards in fantasy
01:32
Mavs to be cautious with Flagg after ankle injury
17:02
How attractive is the Steelers head coaching job?
20:39
RGIII: Johnson, Williams ‘flourishing’ together
12:53
Giants will have ‘high’ expectations with Harbaugh
09:56
Ranking trust in every current non-playoff team
09:46
Love, Watson making most of opportunities
05:35
Ward will be borderline QB2 for superflex leagues
04:19
Maye will be ‘different animal’ for Texans defense
02:13
Walker among best prop bets for divisional round
02:25
Expect Seahawks’ JSN to ‘feast’ vs. 49ers
03:41
Will Rams offense right the ship against Bears?
04:57
Why LaMelo can exploit Lakers’ defense from deep
08:09
Can Harvey take advantage of poor BUF run defense?
04:28
Will Tomlin be best head coach option in 2027?
02:17
Monk has been bringing energy for Kings
08:18
Harbaugh will bring ‘stability’ to Giants culture
05:06
Should Cavaliers make a move at trade deadline?
09:31
Arsenal can make PL title ‘statement’ v. Forest
10:27
Senegal, Morocco ‘two best teams’ in AFCON final
10:28
Which version of Spurs will show up v. Dortmund?
08:51
LIV needs ‘big moment’ v. Marseille to get going
09:01
Semenyo gives MC ‘added dimension’ v. MU
07:29
For GSW, the ‘well has been poisoned’ with Kuminga
03:49
NYG reportedly beat ATL in Harbaugh sweepstakes
03:53
Moore made ‘astute’ choice with Oregon return
01:16
Simms and Florio’s Divisional Round best bets
09:21
Divisional Round Preview: Rams vs. Bears
