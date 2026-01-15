Skip navigation
2026 NFL Mock Draft: Updated Jets pick as QB Dante Moore returns to Oregon, Fernando Mendoza No. 1 to Raiders
Eric Froton
,
Eric Froton
,
Carson Beck's college career set to end when Miami faces Indiana in College Football Playoff finale
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Clayton Kershaw not quite done pitching, will play for U.S. in World Baseball Classic
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Black throws down insane dunk over four defenders
Take the over on Beck's total pass attempts vs. IU
Henry an 'unsung hero' in Patriots' passing attack
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
2026 NFL Mock Draft: Updated Jets pick as QB Dante Moore returns to Oregon, Fernando Mendoza No. 1 to Raiders
Eric Froton
,
Eric Froton
,
Carson Beck's college career set to end when Miami faces Indiana in College Football Playoff finale
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Clayton Kershaw not quite done pitching, will play for U.S. in World Baseball Classic
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Black throws down insane dunk over four defenders
Take the over on Beck's total pass attempts vs. IU
Henry an 'unsung hero' in Patriots' passing attack
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odunze, Moore vital if Bears want to upset Rams
January 15, 2026 04:13 PM
Patrick Daugherty and Denny Carter explain why DJ Moore and Rome Odunze returning to practice is crucial ahead of the Bears hosting the Rams in the Divisional Round of the playoffs.
Related Videos
01:21
Henry an ‘unsung hero’ in Patriots’ passing attack
01:13
Pearsall’s return could help SF replace Kittle
01:42
Jackson ‘has a lot of say’ in Ravens next HC
01:17
Rodgers still ‘better than most’ NFL QBs
01:17
Marks finds success in ‘run heavy’ Texans offense
01:21
What will losing Collins mean for Texans’ offense?
01:31
How Kittle’s absence will change 49ers’ offense
01:23
Stevenson playing ‘best football of his career’
01:24
How Stafford can beat ‘vulnerable’ Bears’ defense
01:24
Bears’ Loveland is a top-five fantasy TE for 2026
01:15
Will Lions move on from Montgomery this offseason?
01:18
Hampton ‘very iffy’ to suit up in WC for Chargers
01:22
Was McDaniel an ‘underrated’ head coach?
01:28
49ers need Kittle to ‘step up’ against Eagles
01:17
Will Odunze, Moore play for Bears against Packers?
01:28
Kingsbury could flourish with young quarterback
01:23
Nabers, Dart can be ‘big’ draws for Harbaugh
01:33
What options do Dolphins have left with Tua?
01:21
Adams expected to return for Rams’ WC vs. Panthers
01:24
Kelce could take ‘Ertz-type’ role if he returns
01:20
Falcons have intriguing offense for next HC
01:29
Browns’ Stefanski will be one of the hottest names
01:23
Cardinals need a ‘savior hire’ after firing Gannon
01:25
Las Vegas Raiders job an ‘opening with potential’
01:27
Olave won’t play in Week 18 due to blood clot
01:30
‘Warrior’ Mayfield will play Saturday vs. Panthers
01:09
Jackson ‘risky’ fantasy play for game vs. Steelers
01:24
LAC’s Herbert, IND’s Rivers will sit out Week 18
01:19
49ers’ Kittle ‘has a chance’ to play vs. Seahawks
01:20
Stafford will play in Week 18 vs. Cardinals
33
Black throws down insane dunk over four defenders
02:03
Take the over on Beck’s total pass attempts vs. IU
01:25
Bills need Kincaid ‘more involved’ vs. Broncos
01:36
What made Giants job appealing for Harbaugh?
01:34
Is there an opportunity out there for Kuminga?
01:35
Who can Cavaliers lean on with Garland injured?
01:32
What Young’s timeline means for Wizards in fantasy
01:32
Mavs to be cautious with Flagg after ankle injury
08:30
What Miami vs. Indiana means for college football
17:02
How attractive is the Steelers head coaching job?
20:39
RGIII: Johnson, Williams ‘flourishing’ together
12:53
Giants will have ‘high’ expectations with Harbaugh
09:56
Ranking trust in every current non-playoff team
03:11
Where CFP expansion stands ahead of title game
08:38
Indiana feels ‘predestined’ to win championship
09:46
Love, Watson making most of opportunities
03:28
Beck will need ‘game of his life’ to beat Indiana
04:57
Freeman responds to NFL speculation
05:35
Ward will be borderline QB2 for superflex leagues
07:34
Previewing Miami vs. Indiana in CFP final
03:21
What does Moore’s return mean for Oregon, Raiola?
02:31
2026 NFL Draft will have ‘fascinating’ QB class
04:19
Maye will be ‘different animal’ for Texans defense
02:13
Walker among best prop bets for divisional round
02:25
Expect Seahawks’ JSN to ‘feast’ vs. 49ers
03:41
Will Rams offense right the ship against Bears?
04:57
Why LaMelo can exploit Lakers’ defense from deep
08:09
Can Harvey take advantage of poor BUF run defense?
04:28
Will Tomlin be best head coach option in 2027?
02:17
Monk has been bringing energy for Kings
