MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Carson Beck
Carson Beck’s college career set to end when Miami faces Indiana in College Football Playoff finale
Clayton Kershaw
Clayton Kershaw not quite done pitching, will play for U.S. in World Baseball Classic
Michael Lorenzen
Michael Lorenzen and the Colorado Rockies finalize 1-year, $8 million contract

Top Clips

nbc_roto_dariusgarland_250115.jpg
Who can Cavaliers lean on with Garland injured?
trae_new_mpx.jpg
What Young’s timeline means for Wizards in fantasy
nbc_roto_cooperflagg_250115.jpg
Mavs to be cautious with Flagg after ankle injury

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Is there an opportunity out there for Kuminga?

January 15, 2026 03:23 PM
Jonathan Kuminga still has some upside at 23 years old, but his trade demand leaves open the question of what situation he will find himself in.

nbc_roto_dariusgarland_250115.jpg
01:35
Who can Cavaliers lean on with Garland injured?
trae_new_mpx.jpg
01:32
What Young’s timeline means for Wizards in fantasy
nbc_roto_cooperflagg_250115.jpg
01:32
Mavs to be cautious with Flagg after ankle injury
nbc_nba_enjoy_nonplayoffteams_260115.jpg
09:56
Ranking trust in every current non-playoff team
nbc_nba_underappreciated_260115.jpg
09:46
Love, Watson making most of opportunities
nbc_nba_enjoy_draftkings_260115.jpg
04:57
Why LaMelo can exploit Lakers’ defense from deep
nbc_nba_enjoy_knickskings_260115.jpg
02:17
Monk has been bringing energy for Kings
hunter_mpx.jpg
05:06
Should Cavaliers make a move at trade deadline?
nbc_nba_mannixkuminga_250115.jpg
07:29
For GSW, the ‘well has been poisoned’ with Kuminga
nbc_roto_clutchplayer_260115.jpg
02:42
Thunder giving SGA ‘absurd’ usage in the clutch
nbc_roto_adavis_260114.jpg
01:36
Mavs’ Marshall is one to watch with Davis out
nbc_roto_clove_260114.jpg
01:36
Love emerges as ‘consistent’ bench piece for POR
nbc_roto_fwagner_260114.jpg
01:36
Fantasy implications of Wagner’s return to Magic
nbc_nba_enjoy_rumormill_260114.jpg
09:49
Morant’s trade situation mirrors Young’s with ATL
nbc_nba_enjoy_teamstockdown_260113.jpg
10:00
Lakers have a ‘role player problem’
nbc_nba_enjoy_draftkings_260114.jpg
04:43
Kawhi, Porter Jr. chasing another big performance
nbc_nba_enjoy_teamstockup_260114.jpg
10:01
Barnes fueling Raptors’ success alongside Ingram
nbc_nba_enjoy_jaylenbrown_260114.jpg
03:54
Brown fined for publicly criticizing officials
nbc_roto_westconfchamp_260114.jpg
02:02
OKC remain favorites for Western Conference champs
nbc_nba_porvsgsw_260113.jpg
01:53
Highlights: Warriors dominate Trail Blazers
nbc_nba_porvsgsw_digitalhit_260113.jpg
01:46
Warriors ‘shot with confidence’ against Blazers
nbc_nba_westoutlook_260113.jpg
03:23
Western Conference outlook: Rockets disappointing
nbc_nba_kumingatalk_260113.jpg
04:07
McGrady: Kuminga ‘can change a team’ if traded
nbc_nba_drayintv_260113.jpg
01:25
Green: Warriors set the tone defensively vs. POR
nbc_nba_murraycomp_260113(2).jpg
01:51
Highlights: Murray unstoppable in win vs. Pels
nbc_nba_sasokc_digitalhit_260113.jpg
01:32
Thunder show why they are the champs vs. Spurs
j_will.jpg
05:41
Williams on how Thunder ‘leveled up’ against Spurs
nbc_nba_shaipostgameintv_260113.jpg
01:56
SGA: Adversity is where you find who you are
nbc_nba_spursokc_2minhl_260113_copy.jpg
01:59
Highlights: OKC steals back thunder against Spurs
nbc_nba_phxvsmia_260113.jpg
01:56
Highlights: Adebayo lifts Heat over Suns

Latest Clips

nbc_rtf_cfbbigpic_260115.jpg
08:30
What Miami vs. Indiana means for college football
nbc_dps_louisriddickinterview_260115.jpg
17:02
How attractive is the Steelers head coaching job?
nbc_dps_robertgriffiniiiinterview_260115.jpg
20:39
RGIII: Johnson, Williams ‘flourishing’ together
nbc_dps_boomeresiasoninterview_260115.jpg
12:53
Giants will have ‘high’ expectations with Harbaugh
nbc_rtf_cfpexpansion_260115.jpg
03:11
Where CFP expansion stands ahead of title game
nbc_rtf_predictions_260115.jpg
08:38
Indiana feels ‘predestined’ to win championship
nbc_rtf_qbcomp_260115.jpg
03:28
Beck will need ‘game of his life’ to beat Indiana
nbc_rtf_freemannfl_260115.jpg
04:57
Freeman responds to NFL speculation
nbc_ffhh_wot_260115.jpg
05:35
Ward will be borderline QB2 for superflex leagues
nbc_rtf_natchamppreview_260115.jpg
07:34
Previewing Miami vs. Indiana in CFP final
nbc_rtf_dantereturns_260115.jpg
03:21
What does Moore’s return mean for Oregon, Raiola?
nbc_rtf_2026draft_260115.jpg
02:31
2026 NFL Draft will have ‘fascinating’ QB class
nbc_ffhh_houvnwp_260115.jpg
04:19
Maye will be ‘different animal’ for Texans defense
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_260115.jpg
02:13
Walker among best prop bets for divisional round
ncb_ffhh_sfvsea_260115.jpg
02:25
Expect Seahawks’ JSN to ‘feast’ vs. 49ers
nbc_ffhh_larvchi_260115.jpg
03:41
Will Rams offense right the ship against Bears?
nbc_ffhh_bufvsden_260115.jpg
08:09
Can Harvey take advantage of poor BUF run defense?
nbc_ffhh_miketomlin_260115.jpg
04:28
Will Tomlin be best head coach option in 2027?
nbc_ffhh_johnharbaugh_260115.jpg
08:18
Harbaugh will bring ‘stability’ to Giants culture
nbc_pst_nfars_260115.jpg
09:31
Arsenal can make PL title ‘statement’ v. Forest
nbc_pst_senmor_260115.jpg
10:27
Senegal, Morocco ‘two best teams’ in AFCON final
nbc_pst_totbvb_260115.jpg
10:28
Which version of Spurs will show up v. Dortmund?
nbc_pst_marliv_260115.jpg
08:51
LIV needs ‘big moment’ v. Marseille to get going
nbc_pst_mumc_260115.jpg
09:01
Semenyo gives MC ‘added dimension’ v. MU
nbc_dps_nflcoachopenings_260115.jpg
03:49
NYG reportedly beat ATL in Harbaugh sweepstakes
nbc_dps_dantemoore_260115.jpg
03:53
Moore made ‘astute’ choice with Oregon return
nbc_csu_bestbets_260115.jpg
01:16
Simms and Florio’s Divisional Round best bets
nbc_csu_larvschi_260115.jpg
09:21
Divisional Round Preview: Rams vs. Bears
nbc_csu_houvsne_260115.jpg
09:58
Divisional Round Preview: Texans vs. Patriots
nbc_csu_sfvssea_260115.jpg
11:09
Divisional Round Preview: 49ers vs. Seahawks