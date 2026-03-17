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Spurs maintain their character in up-and-down game

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2026 World Baseball Classic WBC: Team Venezuela v Team Italy
Venezuela rallies past Italy 4-2 with 3-run 7th and will face US for World Baseball Classic title
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament First Four Practice
What March Madness First Four Games are on today? Full schedule, TV, tipoff times for NCAA men’s tournament
Syndication: Desert Sun
Jannik Sinner, Aryna Sabalenka claim their first titles at Indian Wells

Top Clips

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How Lakers minimized Durant in second half
nbc_nba_castlepostgmaeintv_260316.jpg
Castle: Spurs have locked in on principles
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Spurs maintain their character in up-and-down game

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Watch Now

Wemby: Win over Clippers ‘wasn’t pretty’

March 17, 2026 12:53 AM
Victor Wembanyama recaps how the Spurs rebounded from a slow start, particularly Stephon Castle’s leadership, to help lead San Antonio past the Los Angeles Clippers on Peacock NBA Monday.

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