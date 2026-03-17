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Venezuela rallies past Italy 4-2 with 3-run 7th and will face US for World Baseball Classic title
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
What March Madness First Four Games are on today? Full schedule, TV, tipoff times for NCAA men’s tournament
Nate Ryan
,
Nate Ryan
,
Jannik Sinner, Aryna Sabalenka claim their first titles at Indian Wells
Associated Press
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How Lakers minimized Durant in second half
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Spurs maintain their character in up-and-down game
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Wemby: Win over Clippers ‘wasn’t pretty’
March 17, 2026 12:53 AM
Victor Wembanyama recaps how the Spurs rebounded from a slow start, particularly Stephon Castle’s leadership, to help lead San Antonio past the Los Angeles Clippers on Peacock NBA Monday.
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