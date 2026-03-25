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Highlights: Cavaliers dispel Magic in close game

March 24, 2026 11:18 PM
Donovan Mitchell took over in The Land with his sixth 40-point game of the season, helping lift the Cavaliers to a narrow win over the Orlando Magic on Coast 2 Coast Tuesday.

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