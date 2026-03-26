 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Minerva Fabienne Hase Nikita Volodin
Minerva Hase, Nikita Volodin win World Figure Skating Championships pairs’ title for Germany
World Figure Skating Championships 2026
2026 World Figure Skating Championships Results
SX 2026 Rd 07 Arlington 450 Chase Sexton.jpg
Chase Sexton will return to SuperMotocross competition in Detroit
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_mlb_bengeintv_260326.jpg
Mets’ Benge was on ‘cloud nine’ after first HR
freddy.jpg
Alvarez gets MLB’s first successful ABS challenge
nbc_mlb_alvarezhr_260326.jpg
Alvarez jolts Citi Field with second-deck blast

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Minerva Fabienne Hase Nikita Volodin
Minerva Hase, Nikita Volodin win World Figure Skating Championships pairs’ title for Germany
World Figure Skating Championships 2026
2026 World Figure Skating Championships Results
SX 2026 Rd 07 Arlington 450 Chase Sexton.jpg
Chase Sexton will return to SuperMotocross competition in Detroit
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_mlb_bengeintv_260326.jpg
Mets’ Benge was on ‘cloud nine’ after first HR
freddy.jpg
Alvarez gets MLB’s first successful ABS challenge
nbc_mlb_alvarezhr_260326.jpg
Alvarez jolts Citi Field with second-deck blast

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Flacco will help pass catchers if Burrow gets hurt

March 26, 2026 03:43 PM
Denny Carter and Patrick Daugherty react to Cincinnati bringing back Joe Flacco to back up Joe Burrow and discuss his impact on the team.

Related Videos

nbc_roto_rjharvey_260326.jpg
01:30
Harvey ready to make a big jump in 2026?
nbc_csu_arvellreese_260326.jpg
04:21
Why Reese’s bag drill shouldn’t ring alarm bells
nbc_csu_lavontedavid_260326.jpg
02:47
Celebrating ‘one of the best’ Bucs ever in David
nbc_csu_afcwestqbs_260326.jpg
04:33
Is 2026 AFC West best QB division of all time?
nbc_csu_draftlb_260326.jpg
03:56
Simms’ LB draft rankings: CJ Allen, Georgia
nbc_csu_dkwr_260326.jpg
02:05
How many WRs will go in Round 1 of NFL Draft?
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_260326.jpg
01:39
NFL most regular season wins best bets for 2026
nbc_ffhh_loveqbs_260326.jpg
07:01
Can Murray return to fantasy relevance with MIN?
nbc_ffhh_hateqbs_260326.jpg
02:07
Daniels’ lack of weapons hurts fantasy stock
nbc_ffhh_lovepcs_260326.jpg
08:31
Pickens, Evans have great fantasy situations
nbc_ffhh_hatepasscatchers_260326.jpg
02:44
Meltcalf, Thomas Jr. are receivers trending down
nbc_ffhh_loverbs_260326.jpg
12:38
Why Jeanty will thrive in new Raiders offense
nbc_ffhh_rbhates_260326.jpg
07:04
Roster changes dent Achane, Irving’s outlook
nbc_pft_simmslbs_260326.jpg
08:27
Simms’ draft LB rankings: Ohio State duo leads
nbc_pft_lionsfuture_260326.jpg
10:32
Are Campbell and Holmes in ‘total lockstep’?
nbc_pft_mahomesthrowing_260326.jpg
02:44
Mahomes posts new throwing video after injury
nbc_pft_scheduleupdates_260326.jpg
03:16
NFL announces schedule updates for SEA, SF and LAR
nbc_pft_tier4lbs_260326.jpg
03:49
Simms’ draft LB rankings: Analyzing tier four
nbc_pft_nflratalks_260326.jpg
06:14
CBA talks between NFL, NFLRA hit standstill
nbc_pft_fulltimerefs_260326.jpg
12:10
Will the NFL ever get full-time officials?
nbc_pft_flaccostarter_260326.jpg
10:40
Flacco: Teams ‘dumb’ for not signing me as starter
nbc_pft_flaccovryan_260326.jpg
08:30
Did Flacco or Ryan have a better playing career?
nbc_pft_orlovskyfallout_260326.jpg
13:03
Inside ‘fascinating’ dynamic with Orlovsky
nbc_pft_orlovskysimpson_260326.jpg
13:39
Why did Orlovsky’s Simpson take create uproar?
nbc_csu_rodriguez_260325.jpg
06:16
Simms’ LB draft rankings: T-No. 5 Jacob Rodriguez
nbc_csu_jefferson_260325.jpg
03:38
Simms’ LB draft rankings: T-No. 5 Justin Jefferson
nbc_csu_boettcher_260325.jpg
03:39
Simms’ LB draft rankings: T-No. 5 Bryce Boettcher
nbc_csu_ahilljr_260325.jpg
06:33
Simms’ LB draft rankings: No. 3 Anthony Hill Jr.
nbc_csu_golday_260325.jpg
04:06
Simms’ LB draft rankings: No. 4 Jake Golday
nbc_csu_stylesv4_260325.jpg
11:25
Simms’ LB draft rankings: No. 2 Sonny Styles

Latest Clips

nbc_mlb_bengeintv_260326.jpg
01:19
Mets’ Benge was on ‘cloud nine’ after first HR
freddy.jpg
48
Alvarez gets MLB’s first successful ABS challenge
nbc_mlb_alvarezhr_260326.jpg
01:02
Alvarez jolts Citi Field with second-deck blast
nbc_mlb_bengehr_260326.jpg
57
Mets’ Benge belts first career HR in MLB debut
nbc_mlb_skenesout_260326.jpg
39
Mets chase Skenes after five-run first inning
nbc_roto_jacksonchouriov2_260326.jpg
01:10
Chourio to miss time with hairline fracture
nbc_roto_bluejaysv2_260326.jpg
01:25
Blue Jays’ rotation different than anticipated
nbc_roto_maxfriedv2_260326.jpg
01:25
Fried starts season with solid outing for Yankees
nbc_mlb_sotosingle_260326.jpg
40
Soto ignites Mets’ fifth with first RBI of 2026
nbc_dps_danhurleyinterview_260326.jpg
15:17
UConn’s Hurley: We’re entering Sweet 16 ‘quieter’
nbc_dps_chasedanielinterview_260326.jpg
12:08
Daniel compares Mendoza, Simpson ahead of draft
nbc_dps_macmcclunginterview_260326.jpg
09:14
McClung details fighting for NBA opportunity
nbc_roto_jamalmurray_260326.jpg
01:38
Murray, Jokic putting up video game numbers
nbc_roto_embiidgeorge_260326.jpg
01:26
George, Embiid have big impact in return to lineup
nbc_mlb_lowehrtwo_260326.jpg
53
Lowe takes Peralta deep again for second HR of day
NEW.jpg
01:01
Baty’s triple clears bases after Cruz misreads fly
low_new.jpg
01:08
Pirates’ Lowe blasts first HR of 2026 MLB season
nbc_nba_lebron_260326.jpg
03:47
Which era of LeBron’s career is most impressive?
nbc_nba_celticsthunder_260326.jpg
03:55
Celtics get signature win over Thunder
nbc_nba_draftkings_260326.jpg
03:45
Towns on a heater for Knicks during win streak
nbc_nba_wolvesrockets_260326.jpg
05:34
Rockets suffer ‘another bad loss’ to Timberwolves
nbc_cyc_vueltastage4_260326.jpg
20:52
Highlights: 2026 Volta a Catalunya, Stage 4
oly_fsmen_satosp_wc_260326.jpg
06:04
Sato slotted 4th after short program at worlds
oly_fsmen_malininsp_wc_260326_v2.jpg
06:42
Malinin stomps personal best short at worlds
nbc_bte_msuuconn_260326.jpg
01:57
UConn ‘better than advertised’ ahead of Sweet 16
nbc_bte_alabamamichigan_260326.jpg
01:36
Can Alabama keep it close against Michigan?
nbc_roto_nlchamp_260326.jpg
02:30
Dodgers are overwhelming favorites to win NL crown
nbc_roto_tenniowv2_260326.jpg
01:47
Lean Iowa State in Sweet 16 against Tennessee
nbc_roto_mvp_260326.jpg
02:28
Can anybody catch SGA in NBA MVP race?
nbc_roto_alchamp_260326.jpg
02:07
Will NYY manage tough division to win AL title?