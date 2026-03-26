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Alvarez jolts Citi Field with second-deck blast

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Mets' Benge belts first career HR in MLB debut

March 26, 2026 03:52 PM
Carson Benge made sure he was a part of the Mets' offensive outburst on Opening Day, where the rookie drilled a solo shot against the Pirates for his first career home run.

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