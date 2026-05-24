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HLs: Pirates use the long ball to avoid sweep
May 24, 2026 04:47 PM
Backed by a trio of booming home runs, Mitch Keller cruised through six innings of one-run ball to help the Pirates avoid the sweep in a 4-1 win over the Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on Sunday.
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