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HLs: Pirates use the long ball to avoid sweep

May 24, 2026 04:47 PM
Backed by a trio of booming home runs, Mitch Keller cruised through six innings of one-run ball to help the Pirates avoid the sweep in a 4-1 win over the Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on Sunday.

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