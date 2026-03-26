 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Minerva Fabienne Hase Nikita Volodin
Minerva Hase, Nikita Volodin win World Figure Skating Championships pairs’ title for Germany
World Figure Skating Championships 2026
2026 World Figure Skating Championships Results
SX 2026 Rd 07 Arlington 450 Chase Sexton.jpg
Chase Sexton will return to SuperMotocross competition in Detroit
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_mlb_bengeintv_260326.jpg
Mets’ Benge was on ‘cloud nine’ after first HR
freddy.jpg
Alvarez gets MLB’s first successful ABS challenge
nbc_mlb_alvarezhr_260326.jpg
Alvarez jolts Citi Field with second-deck blast

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Minerva Fabienne Hase Nikita Volodin
Minerva Hase, Nikita Volodin win World Figure Skating Championships pairs’ title for Germany
World Figure Skating Championships 2026
2026 World Figure Skating Championships Results
SX 2026 Rd 07 Arlington 450 Chase Sexton.jpg
Chase Sexton will return to SuperMotocross competition in Detroit
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_mlb_bengeintv_260326.jpg
Mets’ Benge was on ‘cloud nine’ after first HR
freddy.jpg
Alvarez gets MLB’s first successful ABS challenge
nbc_mlb_alvarezhr_260326.jpg
Alvarez jolts Citi Field with second-deck blast

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Daniel compares Mendoza, Simpson ahead of draft

March 26, 2026 03:07 PM
Chase Daniel joins Dan Patrick to discuss how Ty Simpson compares to Fernando Mendoza, his 2026 NFL Draft outlook, how Kyler Murray will fare in Minnesota, and more.

Related Videos

nbc_dps_danhurleyinterview_260326.jpg
15:17
UConn’s Hurley: We’re entering Sweet 16 ‘quieter’
nbc_dps_macmcclunginterview_260326.jpg
09:14
McClung details fighting for NBA opportunity
nbc_dps_scottfowlerinterview_260325.jpg
06:17
Who should be the next HC for the Tar Heels?
nbc_dps_dariusruckerinterview_260325.jpg
11:33
Rucker will ‘never’ abandon the Dolphins
nbc_dps_nickwrightinterview_260325.jpg
08:39
Wright gives Dan Patrick his flowers
nbc_dps_dponhubertdavis_260325.jpg
07:07
UNC firing head coach Davis feels ‘football-like’
nbc_dps_melkiperjrinterview_260325.jpg
15:24
Kiper Jr.: Mendoza a better prospect than Simpson
nbc_dps_dpsyracuseuconn_260324.jpg
09:03
Reacting to Syracuse women’s coaches’ comments
260324DPSMillerthumb.jpg
18:13
Reggie Miller talks MVP race
kellogg_thumb_new.jpg
11:59
Kellogg on how this March Madness has unfolded
nbc_dps_wembymvp_260324.jpg
04:29
Wemby is making his case for MVP
nbc_dps_marchmadnessrecap_260323.jpg
13:36
Is North Carolina a ‘desirable job’ anymore?
nbc_dps_charlesbarkleyinterview_260323.jpg
22:12
Barkley: Arizona ‘is going to win’
nbc_dps_jonrothsteininterview_260320.jpg
07:55
Is Hubert Davis on hot seat after UNC loss?
nbc_dps_adamlefkoeinterview_260320.jpg
14:56
Duke getting the Siena scare was ‘perfect’
nbc_dps_marchmadnessrecap_260320.jpg
11:22
Why March Madness means more to High Point, VCU
nbc_dps_sammysosabrokenstatue_260319.jpg
08:00
Who broke Dan Patrick’s Sammy Sosa statue?
nbc_dps_tracymcgradyinterview_260319.jpg
12:04
McGrady: Mitchell, Booker could get 90 points
nbc_dps_nickwrightinterview_260318.jpg
19:06
Wright: Denver trading for Waddle a ‘smart move’
USATSI_28525645_copy.jpg
05:15
Why WBC was a good jump start to baseball season
nbc_dps_reggiemillerinterview_260317.jpg
17:34
Miller: Lakers ‘are starting to figure it out’
nbc_dps_johnsmoltzinterview_260317.jpg
08:24
Should World Baseball Classic be during season?
nbc_dps_carosboozerinterview_260317.jpg
12:45
Boozer: ‘I’m proud of my kids no matter what’
nbc_dps_jaybilasinterview_260316.jpg
12:22
Bilas wonders if Duke can overcome injuries
nbc_dps_kylermurrayvikings_260313.jpg
08:07
How will Murray signing impact Jefferson?
nbc_dps_jimboeheiminterview_260313.jpg
18:00
Boeheim: Expansion won’t dilute NCAA Tournament
nbc_dps_adebayointv_260313.jpg
14:27
Adebayo breaks down 83-point performance
miamioh_031326.jpg
10:40
Greenberg: Miami (Ohio) ‘deserves an opportunity’
nbc_dps_rosstuckerinterview_260312.jpg
15:56
Did the Ravens get buyer’s remorse with Crosby?
nbc_dps_adebayorecap_260312.jpg
11:40
Should Adebayo have honored Kobe’s record?

Latest Clips

nbc_mlb_bengeintv_260326.jpg
01:19
Mets’ Benge was on ‘cloud nine’ after first HR
freddy.jpg
48
Alvarez gets MLB’s first successful ABS challenge
nbc_mlb_alvarezhr_260326.jpg
01:02
Alvarez jolts Citi Field with second-deck blast
nbc_mlb_bengehr_260326.jpg
57
Mets’ Benge belts first career HR in MLB debut
nbc_roto_joeflacco_260326.jpg
01:27
Flacco will help pass catchers if Burrow gets hurt
nbc_roto_rjharvey_260326.jpg
01:30
Harvey ready to make a big jump in 2026?
nbc_mlb_skenesout_260326.jpg
39
Mets chase Skenes after five-run first inning
nbc_roto_jacksonchouriov2_260326.jpg
01:10
Chourio to miss time with hairline fracture
nbc_roto_bluejaysv2_260326.jpg
01:25
Blue Jays’ rotation different than anticipated
nbc_roto_maxfriedv2_260326.jpg
01:25
Fried starts season with solid outing for Yankees
nbc_mlb_sotosingle_260326.jpg
40
Soto ignites Mets’ fifth with first RBI of 2026
nbc_roto_jamalmurray_260326.jpg
01:38
Murray, Jokic putting up video game numbers
nbc_roto_embiidgeorge_260326.jpg
01:26
George, Embiid have big impact in return to lineup
nbc_mlb_lowehrtwo_260326.jpg
53
Lowe takes Peralta deep again for second HR of day
NEW.jpg
01:01
Baty’s triple clears bases after Cruz misreads fly
nbc_csu_arvellreese_260326.jpg
04:21
Why Reese’s bag drill shouldn’t ring alarm bells
nbc_csu_lavontedavid_260326.jpg
02:47
Celebrating ‘one of the best’ Bucs ever in David
nbc_csu_afcwestqbs_260326.jpg
04:33
Is 2026 AFC West best QB division of all time?
low_new.jpg
01:08
Pirates’ Lowe blasts first HR of 2026 MLB season
nbc_csu_draftlb_260326.jpg
03:56
Simms’ LB draft rankings: CJ Allen, Georgia
nbc_nba_lebron_260326.jpg
03:47
Which era of LeBron’s career is most impressive?
nbc_csu_dkwr_260326.jpg
02:05
How many WRs will go in Round 1 of NFL Draft?
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_260326.jpg
01:39
NFL most regular season wins best bets for 2026
nbc_nba_celticsthunder_260326.jpg
03:55
Celtics get signature win over Thunder
nbc_ffhh_loveqbs_260326.jpg
07:01
Can Murray return to fantasy relevance with MIN?
nbc_nba_draftkings_260326.jpg
03:45
Towns on a heater for Knicks during win streak
nbc_nba_wolvesrockets_260326.jpg
05:34
Rockets suffer ‘another bad loss’ to Timberwolves
nbc_ffhh_hateqbs_260326.jpg
02:07
Daniels’ lack of weapons hurts fantasy stock
nbc_cyc_vueltastage4_260326.jpg
20:52
Highlights: 2026 Volta a Catalunya, Stage 4
nbc_ffhh_lovepcs_260326.jpg
08:31
Pickens, Evans have great fantasy situations