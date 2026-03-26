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Simms' LB draft rankings: CJ Allen, Georgia
March 26, 2026 01:33 PM
Chris Simms explains why there's "a lot to like" about CJ Allen but the Georgia linebacker still has some major holes in his game ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft.
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