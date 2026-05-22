How to watch WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event (May 23): Schedule, Peacock stream info, match card, predictions

Saturday Night’s Main Event returns this weekend with a match card featuring three heated title matches. The action will stream live from Fort Wayne, Indiana on May 23 at 8 p.m. ET exclusively on Peacock.

Sparks will surely fly as the electrifying luchador Penta will once again defend his Intercontinental Championship, this time against “All Ego” Ethan Page, who has made a splash since being called up to the main roster last month. After weeks of feuding with Logan Paul and Austin Theory, Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford will finally get a chance to reclaim the World Tag Team titles. And the team of Brie Bella and Paige will defend the Women’s Tag Team titles against “The Irresistible Forces,” Nia Jax and Lash Legend.

Elsewhere on the card, the fallout from WrestleMania will once again see three future Hall of Famers—WWE Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley, Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss—join forces to confront Jade Cargill, Michin and B-Fab in a Six-Woman Tag Team Match. Additionally, Women’s Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch will look to thwart the upstart Sol Ruca in a non-title match. After some initial confusion, Lynch clarified via a post on X that the title will not be on the line Saturday.

There seems to be misinformation regarding my Saturday Nights Main Event match! (The biased wrestling media is pushing the agenda that the title should be on the line!!) NOT GOING TO HAPPEN!!!!

I CLEARLY stated that SUCKER Sol Ruca has done NOTHING to earn a shot at MY VERY… — Rebecca Quin (@BeckyLynchWWE) May 20, 2026

How to watch WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event (May 23) on Peacock

Date: Saturday, May 23

Time: 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT

Location: Allen County War Memorial Coliseum (Fort Wayne, Indiana)

WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event (May 23) full match card*

Penta (c) vs. Ethan Page – Intercontinental Championship

“The Vision”: Logan Paul & Austin Theory (c) vs. “The Street Profits”: Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford – World Tag Team Championship

Rhea Ripley, Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss vs. Jade Cargill, Michin & B-Fab – Six-Woman Tag Team Match

Paige & Brie Bella (c) vs. “The Irresistible Forces”: Lash Legend & Nia Jax – WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship

Women’s Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch vs. Sol Ruca – Non-Title Match

Card subject to change*

WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event (May 23) predictions

Penta (c) vs. Ethan Page – Intercontinental Championship

I hate to say it, but Penta is kind of due for a loss, right? The fearless luchador is riding high off six successful title defenses and just one singles loss in the last seven months. “All Ego” Ethan Page gets a major boost by capturing the IC title after just one month on the main roster, by any means necessary.

PREDICTION : Ethan Page defeats Penta to claim the Intercontinental Championship.

“The Vision”: Logan Paul & Austin Theory (c) vs. “The Street Profits”: Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford – World Tag Team Championship

Seth Rollins’ bloodfeud with “The Vision” roars on and an alliance with “The Street Profits” has been teased on Raw. The best way to set that up is for Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford to fall victims to “The Vision’s” usual vicious numbers game.

PREDICTION : “The Vision” defeat “The Street Profits” to retain the World Tag Team Championships.

Rhea Ripley, Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss vs. Jade Cargill, Michin & B-Fab – Six-Woman Tag Team Match

Alexa Bliss already witnessed first-hand the dysfunction between rivals Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair cost them a match against “Fatal Influence” on SmackDown earlier this month. Plus, Jade Cargill challenged Ripley last week to a WrestleMania rematch at Clash in Italy later this month. And what better way to up the ante than to have Cargill pin the woman who cost her the world title on “The Grandest Stage of Them All.”

PREDICTION : Jade Cargill, Michin & B-Fab defeat Rhea Ripley, Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss.

Paige & Brie Bella (c) vs. “The Irresistible Forces”: Lash Legend & Nia Jax – WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship

Paige and Brie Bella have been spectacular since costing “The Irresistible Forces” the tag titles at WrestleMania last month. They successfully defended their belts against “The Judgement Day” Monday and against Lash Legend and Nia Jax three weeks ago. But I just don’t see “The Irrestible Forces” falling for a well-timed roll-up pin for a second time.

PREDICTION : “The Irresistible Forces” defeat Paige & Brie Bella to claim the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship.

Women’s Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch vs. Sol Ruca – Non-Title Match

Probably the easiest one to call. I just refuse to believe Ruca’s meteoric rise will be stifled by a fourth consecutive defeat. The non-title stipulation only boosts my belief that the present and future of the women’s division will meet again.

PREDICTION : Sol Ruca defeats Becky Lynch.

To learn more about the WWE on Peacock, including how to watch and sign up, click here.