Ryan: Kyle Busch was the highly talented lightning rod of NASCAR who loved wearing the black hat

Kyle Busch, whose legendary brashness often brought boos raining down from tens of thousands in the grandstands, once joked about being the most popular driver in NASCAR.

This was tongue in cheek, because it came smack in the middle of Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s 15-year run of being voted the most popular driver.

Busch, in his delightfully devilish way that was adored by some and abhorred by others, had another way to look at it.

“I think they should change it to the most loved driver,” Busch said early in the summer of 2009 when he was seemingly caught in nonstop controversies from smashing guitars to spinning rivals. “Everyone loves Junior so he’s going to get it, but if you look at things, I’m the most popular within the media talking about me all the time, most popular among the fans calling in, good or bad.

“People are obsessed with everything I do.”

There were countless reasons why NASCAR fans couldn’t take their eyes off Busch’s every move for more than two decades – and many of them revolved around Busch’s immense talent behind the wheel of any race car.

The two-time Cup Series champion scored a NASCAR-record 234 victories across NASCAR’s top three national series. With 63 Cup victories, he ranks ninth all time in NASCAR’s premier series. With wins at nearly every track in NASCAR, he is a surefire first-ballot Hall of Famer.

But the case can be made that Busch would be just as deserving for all the interest he stirred up in the sport. Virtually anything the Las Vegas native ever did – both in and out of a race car – could make enormous headlines and often did (and NASCAR frequently was the beneficiary with the national attention as the byproduct).

It started almost from the moment he entered NASCAR as a 16-year-old in 2001.

In his seventh truck series start, Busch was pulled from the event at California Speedway (after turning the fastest lap in practice) because the track and title sponsor R.J. Reynolds said he was too young for a race with a cigarette sponsorship. (That Big Tobacco was involved with racing for more than three decades before the issue cropped up speaks to the magnitude of which Busch was such an enormously regarded phenom.)

The incident led to NASCAR changing its minimum age restrictions to 18, keeping Busch out of its national series for another 18 months.

Upon his return, he was rarely out of the spotlight as he quickly advanced into NASCAR’s premier series.

He won twice as a rookie with Hendrick Motorsports, but after two tumultuous seasons, he was booted out of the ride and replaced by Earnhardt. Busch went to Joe Gibbs Racing, where he started a 15-year run with his most memorable season ever.

He ripped off wins in eight of the first 22 races in 2008 and made no secret it was a Hendrick revenge tour. Before romping to a prestigious Southern 500 win, he flipped off his former pit crew while on a prerace parade lap at Darlington Raceway.

The most memorable moment came at Richmond Raceway in May.

After punting Earnhardt Jr. while racing for the win, Busch needed a police escort out of the track and later got death threats. The voluminous boos kept growing – Busch still got the loudest reaction in driver introductions, dwarfing the decibels garnered by the cheers for his rivals -- but he never seemed to care. After every win, he stood atop his car and took a bow, reveling in the positive and negative crowd reactions.

Even while celebrating victories, Busch found a way to stir up NASCAR Nation. He notably declared “this car sucks” after winning in the debut of NASCAR’s ballyhooed “Car of Tomorrow” at Bristol Motor Speedway in 2007. In the 2009 Nationwide Series race at Nashville Superspeedway, Busch found a unique way to handle the guitar trophy that is given to the track’s race winners.

Channeling the destructive flourish of a rock star, Busch slammed the guitar into the pavement with impressive ferocity that would have made Pete Townshend blush.

His colorful personality and exploits made him the lightning rod of NASCAR, which he remained so right up until the stunning announcement of his death Wednesday. The shocking news immediately made waves on national news broadcasts, a testament to his enormous sway.

There were fewer headlines in recent years. Busch was in the midst of a career-long 105-race winless streak in Cup. But he still had the talent to visit victory lane – dominating from the pole position in a truck race at Dover Motor Speedway five days before his death.

And he still enjoyed tangling with his competitors. Busch once threw a punch at Joey Logano in 2017 and took a punch from Ricky Stenhouse Jr. at North Wilkesboro Speedway in 2024, but most of his paybacks were on the track. In just the past two months, he had memorable dustups with Riley Herbst at Bristol and John Hunter Nemechek at Texas.

Busch was unapologetic about his involvement in either incident.

In a sport that loves its villains, he relished wearing the black hat.

“I enjoy it; it’s fun,” Busch said. “I’m not here to be vanilla.”

NASCAR will be lacking some flavor in his absence.

Busch had millions of fans who loved him. There were maybe just as many who, at times, loved to loathe him,

He’ll be equally missed by both.