What March Madness First Four Games are on today? Full schedule, TV, tipoff times for NCAA men’s tournament

The march to madness officially kicks off in Dayton, Ohio, as the First Four begins with a Tuesday doubleheader.

The First Four is comprised of four games between the last four automatic qualifiers and the last four at-large teams. The four winners will advance into the traditional 64-team bracket that will begin Thursday, March 19.

Last year, all of the First Four winners were eliminated in the first round, but at least one at-large First Four team won in 12 of the previous 13 tournaments since the First Four was established in 2011.

Two teams from the First Four have advanced to the Final Four — VCU in 2011 and UCLA in 2021. In 2023, 16th-seeded Fairleigh Dickinson advanced from the First Four and defeated top-seeded Purdue in the first round.

All of the First Four games are played at the University of Daytona Arena.

On Tuesday, March 17, Texas will face North Carolina State for the opportunity to play sixth-seeded BYU in the West Region. UMBC will play Howard for the No. 16 seed in the Midwest and a first-round game against No. 1 seed Michigan in the Midwest.

On Wednesday, March 18, Miami of Ohio will play SMU for the No. 11 seed in the Midwest and a matchup with sixth-seeded Tennessee. Prairie View A&M will face Lehigh for the No. 16 seed that will meet defending national champion and top-seeded Florida in the South.

What Men’s March Madness games are on today?

(All times are ET)

Tuesday, March 17 (First Four)

(16) UMBC vs. (16) Howard – 6:40 p.m., truTV

(11) Texas vs. (11) North Carolina State – 9:15 p.m.*, truTV

Wednesday, March 18 (First Four)

(16) Prairie View A&M vs. (16) Lehigh – 6:40 p.m., truTV

(11) Miami of Ohio vs. (11) SMU – 9:15 p.m.*, truTV

*—Approximate tip times

What is the full bracket for the 2026 NCAA men’s tournament?

Click here for all 68 teams and the first-round matchups for the 68-team tournament, how many teams from each conference qualified and the first four teams left out of the tournament.

When is the NCAA men’s Final Four and national championship?

The Final Four semifinal games will be played Saturday, April 4 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana, and the winners will meet for the title on Monday, April 6.