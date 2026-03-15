2026 March Madness Selection Sunday results: What is the full bracket for the men’s NCAA tournament?

The field is set for the 2026 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament, which unveiled the usual list of suprises and disappointments on Selection Sunday.

ACC champion Duke earned the top overall seed in the tournament as the No. 1 team in the East Region.

Momentum mattered for Purdue, which was granted the No. 2 seed in the West after beating Michigan 80-72 for the Big Ten championship Sunday. The Boilermakers had entered the tournament as the seventh seed in the 18-team conference.

A Big East championship was less of a boost for St. John’s, which was awarded the fifth seed in the East after beating UConn in the tournament final.

Who were the first four teams left out of March Madness?

Per the selection committee, the last four teams to miss the tournament were: Oklahoma (19-15), Auburn (17-16), San Diego State (22-11) and Indiana (18-14).

The last four teams to make the tournament were North Carolina State (20-13), Texas (18-14), SMU (20-13) and Miami of Ohio (31-1).

How many teams from each conference make the NCAA men’s basketball tournament?

There are a total of 68 teams competing in the 2025 Men’s March Madness tournament, and 31 qualified via an automatic bid from winning their conference tournament.

The remaining 37 at-large spots are chosen by an NCAA selection committee.

Conferences with multiple bids

Here’s the breakdown of tournament bids by conference.



School Teams in NCAA Tournament SEC 10 Big Ten 9 ACC 8 Big 12 8 Big East 3 WCC 3 Atlantic 10 2 MAC 2

2026 Men’s March Madness Bracket

Click here to see the full 2026 NCAA men’s tournament bracket that also is available for printing.

When are the first games of March Madness?

The “First Four” games in the NCAA Tournament will be played Tuesday, March 17 and Wednesday, March 18 in Dayton, Ohio, ahead of the four regions beginning first-round play Thursday and Friday.

On Tuesday, Texas will face North Carolina State for the right to play BYU in the West Region. UMBC will play Howard for the No. 16 seed in the Midwest and an opener against Michigan.

On Wednesday, Miami of Ohio will play SMU for the No. 11 seed in the Midwest. Prairie View A&M will face Lehigh for the No. 16 seed that will meet Florida in the South.

2026 March Madness East Region

1. Duke 32-2

16. Siena (23-11)

8. Ohio State (21-12)

9. TCU (22-11)

5. St. John’s (28-6)

12 Northern Iowa (23-12)

4. Kansas (23-10)

13. Cal Baptist (25-8)

6. Louisville (23-10)

11. South Florida (25-8)

3. Michigan State (25-7)

14. North Dakota State (27-7)

7. UCLA (23-11)

10. UCF (21-11)

2. UConn (29-5)

15. Furman (22-12)

2026 March Madness Midwest Region

1. Michigan (31-3)

16. UMBC or Howard

8. Georgia (22-10)

9. St. Louis (28-5)

5. Texas Tech (22-10)

12. Akron (29-5)

4. Alabama (23-9)

13. Hofstra (24-10)

6. Tennessee (22-11)

11. Miami of Ohio or SMU

3. Virginia (29-5)

14. Wright State (23-11)

7. Kentucky (21-13

10. Santa Clara (26-8)

2. Iowa State (27-7)

15. Tennessee State (23-9)

2026 March Madness South Region

1. Florida (26-7)

16. Prairie View A&M or Lehigh

8. Clemson (24-10)

9. Iowa (21-12)

5. Vanderbilt (26-8)

12. McNese State (28-5)

4. Nebraska (26-6)

13. Troy (22-11)

6. North Carolina (24-8)

11. VCU (27-7)

3. Illinois (24-8)

14. Pennsylvania (18-11)

7. Saint Mary’s (27-5)

10. Texas A&M (21-11)

2. Houston (28-6)

15. Idaho (21-14)

2026 March Madness West Region

1. Arizona (32-2)

16. LIU (24-10)

8. Villanova (24-8)

9. Utah State (28-6)

5. Wisconsin (24-10)

12. High Point (30-4)

4. Arkansas (26-8)

13. Hawaii (24-8)

6. BYU (23-11)

11. Texas or N.C. State

3. Gonzaga (30-3)

14. Kennesaw State (21-13)

7. Miami (25-8)

10. Missouri (20-12)

2. Purdue (27-8)

15. Queens (21-13)

When will the first-round tipoff times be announced?

Usually, the March Madness game times for the opening round are announced by around 9 p.m. on Selection Sunday.

Where is the 2026 NCAA men’s tournament taking place?

Starting with the First Four in Dayton, Ohio, the 2026 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament will take place at 14 venues across the country, concluding April 4-6 with the Final Four at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Here’s the breakdown by round:

