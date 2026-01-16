 Skip navigation
Syndication: South Bend Tribune
Reyna Scott scores 20 points to lead No. 9 Louisville past No. 23 Notre Dame 79-66
NCAA Football: Peach Bowl-Oregon vs Indiana
2026 NFL Mock Draft: Updated Jets pick as QB Dante Moore returns to Oregon, Fernando Mendoza No. 1 to Raiders
Carson Beck
Carson Beck’s college career set to end when Miami faces Indiana in College Football Playoff finale

Top Clips

nbc_wcbb_michillinoisreacs_260115.jpg
Highlights: Michigan cruises past Illinois
oly_sww400f_proswimseries_ledecky_260115.jpg
Ledecky wins again, secures 400m freestyle victory
oly_swm100bu_proswimseries_grousset_260115.jpg
Grousset defeats Dressel to win 100m butterfly

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Grace VanSlooten scores 22 and No. 15 Michigan State women top No. 24 Nebraska 73-71

  
Published January 15, 2026 09:42 PM

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Grace VanSlooten scored 22 points and Juliann Woodward sank two free throws with 5.1 remaining in the game for No. 15 Michigan State to seal a 73-71 win over No. 24 Nebraska on Thursday night.

Rashunda Jones added 15 points and Kennedy Blair had 14 for the Spartans (17-1, 6-1 Big 10), who are off to their best start in program history.

Nebraska (14-4, 3-4) was led by Amiah Hargrove, who scored 21 points off the bench on 9-of-11 shooting from the field. Britt Prince added 14. The Cornhuskers finished 7 of 20 from 3-point range after making five in the first quarter.

Michigan State jumped ahead with a 13-2 run spanning halftime to go up 44-35. But Nebraska rallied behind a 7-0 run to take a 67-64 lead with 3:32 left in the fourth quarter.

Prince made a pull-up jumper from the free-throw line with 48.3 seconds left to put Nebraska ahead 71-69.

A foul sent Jones to the line, where she made both shots to tie the game at 71-all with 39.7 left. After a Nebraska turnover on the baseline, the Spartans worked the clock down and Woodward was fouled after grabbing an offensive rebound before making two free throws.

Michigan State snaped a three-game losing streak against Nebraska. The Spartans’ last victory against the Cornhuskers came in the 2022-23 season during the Big 10 Tournament.

Up next

Nebraska: Visits Wisconsin on Jan. 21.

Michigan State: Visits No. 11 Iowa on Sunday.