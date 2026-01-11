 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Kentucky vs. Oklahoma wbb
Tonie Morgan helps Kentucky rally from 13-point deficit to beat Oklahoma 63-57
Syndication: The Daily Advertiser
Mikaylah Williams scores 20 points as No. 12 LSU hands No. 2 Texas its first loss
Syndication: South Bend Tribune
Hannah Hidalgo scores 31 as Notre Dame women dominate No. 22 Tar Heels 73-50

Top Clips

nbc_nfl_jaxtlawsound_260111.jpg
Lawrence discusses ‘disappointing’ loss to Bills
nbc_nfl_bufallensound_260111.jpg
Allen breaks down late-game sequence vs. Jaguars
oly_frwar_lakeplacidwc_260111.jpg
Kuhn finishes third in aerials at Lake Placid

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Kentucky vs. Oklahoma wbb
Tonie Morgan helps Kentucky rally from 13-point deficit to beat Oklahoma 63-57
Syndication: The Daily Advertiser
Mikaylah Williams scores 20 points as No. 12 LSU hands No. 2 Texas its first loss
Syndication: South Bend Tribune
Hannah Hidalgo scores 31 as Notre Dame women dominate No. 22 Tar Heels 73-50

Top Clips

nbc_nfl_jaxtlawsound_260111.jpg
Lawrence discusses ‘disappointing’ loss to Bills
nbc_nfl_bufallensound_260111.jpg
Allen breaks down late-game sequence vs. Jaguars
oly_frwar_lakeplacidwc_260111.jpg
Kuhn finishes third in aerials at Lake Placid

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Krueger just misses aerials podium at Lake Placid

January 11, 2026 05:05 PM
Watch highlights from the men's aerials event at the FIS Freestyle Ski World Cup in Lake Placid where American Derek Krueger finished fourth, missing out on the podium by 6.64 points.

Related Videos

oly_frwar_lakeplacidwc_260111.jpg
06:06
Kuhn finishes third in aerials at Lake Placid
oly_fsmen_comp_260111.jpg
09:12
Malinin, Naumov, Torgashev on Olympic team
oly_fswom_comp_260111.jpg
06:09
Liu, Levito, Glenn on Olympic figure skating team
oly_fsdnc_comp_260111.jpg
06:25
U.S. Olympic figure skating ice dance team
oly_fspar_comp_260111.jpg
04:07
Kam/O’Shea, Chan/Howe named to U.S. Olympic team
oly_fsmen_nationals_malininfree_260110.jpg
06:35
Malinin runs away with title at U.S. Championships
oly_fsmen_nationals_naumovfree_260110.jpg
07:21
Naumov finishes strong with nationals free skate
oly_fsdnc_nationals_chockandbatesfree_260110.jpg
05:46
Chock/Bates masterfully in sync in exquisite free
oly_frmhp_worldcup_iveswin_260110.jpg
08:12
Melville Ives claims World Cup men’s halfpipe win
oly_frwhp_worldcup_fanghuiliwin_260110.jpg
06:19
Li flies to win in Aspen women’s freeski halfpipe
oly_aswdh_lindseyvonn_worldcupaustria_260110.jpg
07:19
Vonn wins women’s downhill with flawless run
oly_fswom_nationals_glennfree_260109.jpg
10:58
Glenn wins third straight U.S. championship
oly_fswom_nationals_liufree_260109.jpg
07:49
Liu makes crowd go ‘Gaga’ with free skate
oly_fswom_nationals_levitofree_260109.jpg
05:46
Levito magnificent at nationals for third
oly_fswom_nationals_tennellfree_260109.jpg
06:04
Tennell has glorious moment with free skate
oly_sbmhp_worldcup_260109.jpg
07:11
Yuto dominates in Aspen; Barbieri finishes third
oly_sbwhp_worldcup_260109.jpg
05:51
Ono flies to halfpipe final win, Shaffrick second
oly_frmss_aspen_eventhighlight_v2_260109.jpg
06:22
Forehand tops freeski slopestyle podium in Aspen
oly_frwss_aspen_eventhighlight_260109.jpg
05:14
Muir soars to win in freeski slopestyle in Aspen
oly_fsmen_uschampionships_malininshort_260108.jpg
09:11
Malinin brings house down with short at nationals
oly_fsmen_uschampionships_brownshort_260108.jpg
06:36
Brown delivers rousing Riverdance at nationals
oly_fsmen_uschampionships_naumovshort_260108.jpg
09:08
Naumov honors late parents with stirring short
AmberGlennNatsShortReplacer.jpg
07:12
Relive Glenn’s full short program from nationals
oly_fswom_glennshortprogram_uschamps_260107.jpg
06:57
Glenn makes history with record-setting short
oly_fswom_liushortprogram_uschamps_260107.jpg
06:13
Flawless Liu stays calm, cool, collected in short
oly_fswom_levitoshortprogram_uschamps_260107.jpg
05:43
Levito floats through short program at nationals
oly_fswom_tennellshortprogram_uschamps_260107.jpg
04:45
Tennell’s refined short program slots her 5th
oly_fs_trials_digitalpreview.jpg
07:12
U.S. Championships preview, top storylines
oly_xx_thoughtsbeforethestart_final.jpg
07:13
What’s in the minds of Olympians before competing?
oly_sswms_manganellowin_260105.jpg
06:18
Manganello, Myers qualify for Milan Cortina 2026

Latest Clips

nbc_nfl_jaxtlawsound_260111.jpg
57
Lawrence discusses ‘disappointing’ loss to Bills
nbc_nfl_bufallensound_260111.jpg
54
Allen breaks down late-game sequence vs. Jaguars
nbc_cbb_dktrysta_260111.jpg
01:16
Who is the best bet for women’s Wooden Award?
nbc_nfl_lafleurpressersound_260111.jpg
57
LaFleur: ‘A lot of bad things happened’ vs. Bears
nbc_nfl_calebpresser_260111.jpg
40
Williams: Fans were a huge part of winning game
nbc_roto_alexbregman_260111.jpg
02:03
Report: Cubs sign Bregman to five-year contract
nbc_cbb_halfhls_260109.jpg
02:32
Nebraska, West Virginia post crucial wins
nbc_nba_chavsjazz_260109.jpg
01:57
HLs: Hornets bury Jazz with barrage of 3-pointers
nbc_smx_450recap_260110(2).jpg
14:17
Tomac ‘still got it’ after SX Anaheim 1 win
nbc_smx_250recap_260110(2).jpg
07:47
Anstie shows self belief with 250 win in Anaheim 1
nbc_smx_pradointv_260110.jpg
01:18
Prado’s ‘hard work’ results in podium finish in A1
nbc_smx_roczenintv_260110.jpg
54
Roczen navigates ‘tricky’ Anaheim track to get 2nd
nbc_smx_tomacintv_260110.jpg
56
Tomac: KTM bike was the best when it mattered
nbc_smx_anaheim_260110.jpg
20:48
Highlights: Supercross Round 1, Anaheim
nbc_smx_difrancescointv_260110.jpg
38
DiFrancesco: ‘I laid it all out there’ in A1
nbc_smx_hymasintv_260110.jpg
50
Hymas ‘speechless’ with 2nd-place finish in A1
nbc_smx_anstieintv_260110.jpg
01:19
Anstie ‘blown away’ by Supercross Anaheim 1 win
nbc_smx_zilischintv_260110.jpg
45
Zilisch excited for Rolex 24 at Daytona
houston_baylor_mpx.jpg
02:15
Highlights: Houston routs Baylor in Waco
hurley_mpx.jpg
02:52
How Hurley, ASU got back on track
asu_ksu_mpx.jpg
02:03
Highlights: Arizona State holds off Kansas State
nbc_cbb_wiscmich_260110.jpg
03:05
Highlights: Wisconsin stuns No. 2 Michigan
nbc_cfb_wafleintv_260110.jpg
02:21
USC commit Wafle wins AAB MVP, ties sack record
nbc_cfb_navyaabhls_260110.jpg
09:23
Highlights: 2026 Navy All-American Bowl
nbc_cfb_easttouchdown2_260110.jpg
01:00
Patterson joins fans in stands after AAB touchdown
nbc_cfb_hobbscommit_260110.jpg
03:10
DB Hobbs commits to Indiana at All-American Bowl
nbc_mannix_jatrade_260110.jpg
06:57
Mannix: Trading for Morant comes with ‘red flags’
nbc_cfb_lokencommit_260110.jpg
03:59
TE Loken stays home, commits to Wisconsin at AAB
nbc_cfb_uscrecruitingclass_2560110.jpg
02:13
CFB’s talent dispersion at ‘an all-time high’
nbc_cfb_torbertcommit_260110.jpg
02:17
Torbert Jr. commits to Indiana at 2026 AAB