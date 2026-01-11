 Skip navigation
Top News

SX 2026 Rd 01 Anaheim 1 450 Eli Tomac track.jpg
Eli Tomac takes early command of the 2026 Supercross season with a victory in Anaheim 1
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Keyshawn Hall
Hall’s second straight 30-point game leads Auburn to 95-73 blowout against No. 15 Arkansas
SX 2024 Rd 15 Philadelphia Max Anstie with Haley Shanley.JPG
Max Anstie wins 2026 SuperMotocross Anaheim 1 250
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

nbc_cbb_halfhls_260109.jpg
Nebraska, West Virginia post crucial wins
nbc_smx_450recap_260110.jpg
Tomac ‘still got it’ after SX Anaheim 1 win
nbc_smx_250recap_260110.jpg
Anstie shows self belief with 250 win in Anaheim 1

Malinin runs away with title at U.S. Championships

January 10, 2026 11:09 PM
Ilia Malinin finished the U.S. Figure Skating Championships with 324.88 points, 57.26 more than the next-closest finisher for his fourth straight national title.

oly_fsmen_nationals_naumovfree_260110.jpg
07:21
Naumov finishes strong with nationals free skate
oly_fsdnc_nationals_chockandbatesfree_260110.jpg
05:46
Chock/Bates masterfully in sync in exquisite free
oly_frmhp_worldcup_iveswin_260110.jpg
08:12
Melville Ives claims World Cup men’s halfpipe win
oly_frwhp_worldcup_fanghuiliwin_260110.jpg
06:19
Li flies to win in Aspen women’s freeski halfpipe
oly_aswdh_lindseyvonn_worldcupaustria_260110.jpg
07:19
Vonn wins women’s downhill with flawless run
oly_fswom_nationals_glennfree_260109.jpg
10:58
Glenn wins third straight U.S. championship
oly_fswom_nationals_liufree_260109.jpg
07:49
Liu makes crowd go ‘Gaga’ with free skate
oly_fswom_nationals_levitofree_260109.jpg
05:46
Levito magnificent at nationals for third
oly_fswom_nationals_tennellfree_260109.jpg
06:04
Tennell has glorious moment with free skate
oly_sbmhp_worldcup_260109.jpg
07:11
Yuto dominates in Aspen; Barbieri finishes third
oly_sbwhp_worldcup_260109.jpg
05:51
Ono flies to halfpipe final win, Shaffrick second
oly_frmss_aspen_eventhighlight_v2_260109.jpg
06:22
Forehand tops freeski slopestyle podium in Aspen
oly_frwss_aspen_eventhighlight_260109.jpg
05:14
Muir soars to win in freeski slopestyle in Aspen
oly_fsmen_uschampionships_malininshort_260108.jpg
09:11
Malinin brings house down with short at nationals
oly_fsmen_uschampionships_brownshort_260108.jpg
06:36
Brown delivers rousing Riverdance at nationals
oly_fsmen_uschampionships_naumovshort_260108.jpg
09:08
Naumov honors late parents with stirring short
AmberGlennNatsShortReplacer.jpg
07:12
Relive Glenn’s full short program from nationals
oly_fswom_glennshortprogram_uschamps_260107.jpg
06:57
Glenn makes history with record-setting short
oly_fswom_liushortprogram_uschamps_260107.jpg
06:13
Flawless Liu stays calm, cool, collected in short
oly_fswom_levitoshortprogram_uschamps_260107.jpg
05:43
Levito floats through short program at nationals
oly_fswom_tennellshortprogram_uschamps_260107.jpg
04:45
Tennell’s refined short program slots her 5th
oly_fs_trials_digitalpreview.jpg
07:12
U.S. Championships preview, top storylines
oly_xx_thoughtsbeforethestart_final.jpg
07:13
What’s in the minds of Olympians before competing?
oly_sswms_manganellowin_260105.jpg
06:18
Manganello, Myers qualify for Milan Cortina 2026
oly_ssmms_stolzwin_260105.jpg
05:53
Stolz dominates mass start; Cepuran qualifies
oly_ssm500_stoppelmoorwin_260105.jpg
03:48
Stoppelmoor skates to 500m win for 1st Olympic bid
oly_ssm1500_trials_final_260104.jpg
13:28
Lehman cruises to 1500m win, fourth Olympic berth
oly_ssw1500_trials_final_260104.jpg
08:49
Bowe wins 1500m, will race in second Olympic event
oly_ssm1500_trials_myersreskate.jpg
05:40
Myers’ dramatic re-skate seals first Olympic berth
oly_ssm500_trials_final_260104.jpg
07:01
Stolz, McLeod qualify for Olympic 500m at Trials

nbc_cbb_halfhls_260109.jpg
02:32
Nebraska, West Virginia post crucial wins
nbc_smx_450recap_260110.jpg
14:17
Tomac ‘still got it’ after SX Anaheim 1 win
nbc_smx_250recap_260110.jpg
07:47
Anstie shows self belief with 250 win in Anaheim 1
nbc_smx_pradointv_260110.jpg
01:18
Prado’s ‘hard work’ results in podium finish in A1
nbc_smx_roczenintv_260110.jpg
54
Roczen navigates ‘tricky’ Anaheim track to get 2nd
nbc_smx_tomacintv_260110.jpg
56
Tomac: KTM bike was the best when it mattered
nbc_smx_anaheim_260110.jpg
20:48
Highlights: Supercross Round 1, Anaheim
nbc_smx_difrancescointv_260110.jpg
38
DiFrancesco: ‘I laid it all out there’ in A1
nbc_smx_hymasintv_260110.jpg
50
Hymas ‘speechless’ with 2nd-place finish in A1
nbc_smx_anstieintv_260110.jpg
01:19
Anstie ‘blown away’ by Supercross Anaheim 1 win
nbc_smx_zilischintv_260110.jpg
45
Zilisch excited for Rolex 24 at Daytona
houston_baylor_mpx.jpg
02:15
Highlights: Houston routs Baylor in Waco
hurley_mpx.jpg
02:52
How Hurley, ASU got back on track
asu_ksu_mpx.jpg
02:03
Highlights: Arizona State holds off Kansas State
nbc_cbb_wiscmich_260110.jpg
03:05
Highlights: Wisconsin stuns No. 2 Michigan
nbc_cfb_wafleintv_260110.jpg
02:21
USC commit Wafle wins AAB MVP, ties sack record
nbc_cfb_navyaabhls_260110.jpg
09:23
Highlights: 2026 Navy All-American Bowl
nbc_cfb_easttouchdown2_260110.jpg
01:00
Patterson joins fans in stands after AAB touchdown
nbc_cfb_hobbscommit_260110.jpg
03:10
DB Hobbs commits to Indiana at All-American Bowl
nbc_mannix_jatrade_260110.jpg
06:57
Mannix: Trading for Morant comes with ‘red flags’
nbc_cfb_lokencommit_260110.jpg
03:59
TE Loken stays home, commits to Wisconsin at AAB
nbc_cfb_uscrecruitingclass_2560110.jpg
02:13
CFB’s talent dispersion at ‘an all-time high’
nbc_cfb_torbertcommit_260110.jpg
02:17
Torbert Jr. commits to Indiana at 2026 AAB
nbc_cfb_westtouchdown1_250110.jpg
43
USC commit Dixon-Wyatt gets West on board at AAB
new_indiana_mpx.jpg
02:56
WR Brown commits to Indiana at All-American Bowl
nbc_cfb_easttouchdown1_250110.jpg
42
Cherry, Lennear connect for impressive AAB TD
Aaryn_MPX.jpg
04:14
DB Washington commits to USC at All-American Bowl
nbc_cbb_sampsonreax_260109.jpg
03:00
Can Sampson, Houston get over the hump?
nbc_rtf_nosec_260110.jpg
03:56
Why no SEC team has made the title game recently
nbc_rtf_earlynatty_260110.jpg
06:49
First thoughts on national championship game