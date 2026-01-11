Malinin runs away with title at U.S. Championships

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Eli Tomac takes early command of the 2026 Supercross season with a victory in Anaheim 1
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
Hall’s second straight 30-point game leads Auburn to 95-73 blowout against No. 15 Arkansas
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Max Anstie wins 2026 SuperMotocross Anaheim 1 250
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
Top Clips
Nebraska, West Virginia post crucial wins
Tomac ‘still got it’ after SX Anaheim 1 win
Anstie shows self belief with 250 win in Anaheim 1
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Golf
Golf
Golf Home
Golf Tours
Golf Streaming Schedule
Highlights and Clips
News
Men’s Leaderboards
Women’s Leaderboards
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Eli Tomac takes early command of the 2026 Supercross season with a victory in Anaheim 1
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
Hall’s second straight 30-point game leads Auburn to 95-73 blowout against No. 15 Arkansas
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Max Anstie wins 2026 SuperMotocross Anaheim 1 250
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
Top Clips
Nebraska, West Virginia post crucial wins
Tomac ‘still got it’ after SX Anaheim 1 win
Anstie shows self belief with 250 win in Anaheim 1
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Golf
Golf Home
Golf Tours
Golf Streaming Schedule
Highlights and Clips
News
Men’s Leaderboards
Women’s Leaderboards
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login
Profile
Login
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Malinin runs away with title at U.S. Championships
January 10, 2026 11:09 PM
Ilia Malinin finished the U.S. Figure Skating Championships with 324.88 points, 57.26 more than the next-closest finisher for his fourth straight national title.
Related Videos
07:21
Naumov finishes strong with nationals free skate
05:46
Chock/Bates masterfully in sync in exquisite free
08:12
Melville Ives claims World Cup men’s halfpipe win
06:19
Li flies to win in Aspen women’s freeski halfpipe
07:19
Vonn wins women’s downhill with flawless run
10:58
Glenn wins third straight U.S. championship
07:49
Liu makes crowd go ‘Gaga’ with free skate
05:46
Levito magnificent at nationals for third
06:04
Tennell has glorious moment with free skate
07:11
Yuto dominates in Aspen; Barbieri finishes third
05:51
Ono flies to halfpipe final win, Shaffrick second
06:22
Forehand tops freeski slopestyle podium in Aspen
05:14
Muir soars to win in freeski slopestyle in Aspen
09:11
Malinin brings house down with short at nationals
06:36
Brown delivers rousing Riverdance at nationals
09:08
Naumov honors late parents with stirring short
07:12
Relive Glenn’s full short program from nationals
06:57
Glenn makes history with record-setting short
06:13
Flawless Liu stays calm, cool, collected in short
05:43
Levito floats through short program at nationals
04:45
Tennell’s refined short program slots her 5th
07:12
U.S. Championships preview, top storylines
07:13
What’s in the minds of Olympians before competing?
06:18
Manganello, Myers qualify for Milan Cortina 2026
05:53
Stolz dominates mass start; Cepuran qualifies
03:48
Stoppelmoor skates to 500m win for 1st Olympic bid
13:28
Lehman cruises to 1500m win, fourth Olympic berth
08:49
Bowe wins 1500m, will race in second Olympic event
05:40
Myers’ dramatic re-skate seals first Olympic berth
07:01
Stolz, McLeod qualify for Olympic 500m at Trials
Latest Clips
02:32
Nebraska, West Virginia post crucial wins
14:17
Tomac ‘still got it’ after SX Anaheim 1 win
07:47
Anstie shows self belief with 250 win in Anaheim 1
01:18
Prado’s ‘hard work’ results in podium finish in A1
54
Roczen navigates ‘tricky’ Anaheim track to get 2nd
56
Tomac: KTM bike was the best when it mattered
20:48
Highlights: Supercross Round 1, Anaheim
38
DiFrancesco: ‘I laid it all out there’ in A1
50
Hymas ‘speechless’ with 2nd-place finish in A1
01:19
Anstie ‘blown away’ by Supercross Anaheim 1 win
45
Zilisch excited for Rolex 24 at Daytona
02:15
Highlights: Houston routs Baylor in Waco
02:52
How Hurley, ASU got back on track
02:03
Highlights: Arizona State holds off Kansas State
03:05
Highlights: Wisconsin stuns No. 2 Michigan
02:21
USC commit Wafle wins AAB MVP, ties sack record
09:23
Highlights: 2026 Navy All-American Bowl
01:00
Patterson joins fans in stands after AAB touchdown
03:10
DB Hobbs commits to Indiana at All-American Bowl
06:57
Mannix: Trading for Morant comes with ‘red flags’
03:59
TE Loken stays home, commits to Wisconsin at AAB
02:13
CFB’s talent dispersion at ‘an all-time high’
02:17
Torbert Jr. commits to Indiana at 2026 AAB
43
USC commit Dixon-Wyatt gets West on board at AAB
02:56
WR Brown commits to Indiana at All-American Bowl
42
Cherry, Lennear connect for impressive AAB TD
04:14
DB Washington commits to USC at All-American Bowl
03:00
Can Sampson, Houston get over the hump?
03:56
Why no SEC team has made the title game recently
06:49
First thoughts on national championship game
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue