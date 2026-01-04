Garrett unpacks emotions behind sack record

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Ball, No. 4 UConn push winning streak to 10 games with 73-57 win over visiting Marquette
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Elijah Fisher, Najai Hines rally Seton Hall to 56-54 victory over Creighton
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Figure skating TV, live stream schedule for 2025-26 season
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
Top Clips
HLs: Nets stun Nuggets in Porter Jr. revenge game
Highlights: Marquette makes easy work of Villanova
Garrett praises teammates after sack record
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Golf
Golf
Golf Home
Golf Tours
Golf Streaming Schedule
Highlights and Clips
News
Men’s Leaderboards
Women’s Leaderboards
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Ball, No. 4 UConn push winning streak to 10 games with 73-57 win over visiting Marquette
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Elijah Fisher, Najai Hines rally Seton Hall to 56-54 victory over Creighton
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Figure skating TV, live stream schedule for 2025-26 season
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
Top Clips
HLs: Nets stun Nuggets in Porter Jr. revenge game
Highlights: Marquette makes easy work of Villanova
Garrett praises teammates after sack record
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Golf
Golf Home
Golf Tours
Golf Streaming Schedule
Highlights and Clips
News
Men’s Leaderboards
Women’s Leaderboards
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login
Profile
Login
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
WATCH LIVE:
FNIA recaps Week 18 and gets set for Ravens-Steelers on Sunday Night Football
Close
Watch Now
Garrett unpacks emotions behind sack record
January 4, 2026 05:23 PM
Cleveland Browns star pass rusher Myles Garrett talks to Maria Taylor about breaking the NFL single-season sack record, his emotions after accomplishing the historic feat and more.
Related Videos
50
Garrett praises teammates after sack record
55
Ryans: Texans’ mindset ‘never changes’
45
Morris praises ‘creative’ Falcons defense
16:07
Tomlin unpacks ‘legacy’ of Steelers-Ravens rivalry
08:25
Tomlin outlines prep for ‘AFC North championship’
09:31
Henry reflects on sustained greatness in the NFL
17:54
Ravens RB Henry on career longevity and legacy
11:09
Count on Pickens to deliver for Cowboys vs. Giants
05:08
Berry thinks Brown will have huge game vs. Browns
54
Bet on Henry to finish season strong vs. Steelers
06:14
Dart, Lawrence, Williams top Week 18 fantasy QBs
04:47
Can fantasy managers trust London in Week 18?
06:53
Could Lamar lead Ravens to Super Bowl?
12:14
Week 18 contract incentives: Jeanty, Pollard, Lamb
02:09
How Jackson’s return impacts betting game vs. PIT
02:12
Shough is ‘a bit of a mirage’ in OROY market
01:59
Broncos, Rams lead NFL Week 18 best bets
01:54
Bet the over when Texans host Colts in Week 18
04:00
Bears, Ben Johnson face Lions rematch in Week 18
11:31
Are Panthers ‘better football team’ than Bucs?
04:56
Analyzing Eberflus’ recent comments about Parsons
07:37
Can Darnold get ‘redemption’ against 49ers?
10:14
What is Jackson’s future with the Ravens?
11:47
Ravens’ Jackson on criticism surrounding injury
05:28
Will Steelers consider trading head coach Tomlin?
04:32
Ravens’ Jackson said he will be playing in Week 18
05:37
What options does Steelers’ Tomlin have?
06:18
Impacts of Ravens vs. Steelers Week 18 SNF rematch
09:09
Will Rodgers “run it back” for another season?
12:20
Unpacking the ‘chaos’ of Sugar Bowl game
Latest Clips
01:58
HLs: Nets stun Nuggets in Porter Jr. revenge game
04:48
Highlights: Marquette makes easy work of Villanova
03:29
Why Zubimendi is key to Arsenal’s success
02:45
Aaronson proving he should start for USMNT
01:53
Is Amorim making enough progress at Man United?
08:49
Bowe wins 1500m, will race in second Olympic event
05:40
Myers’ dramatic re-skate seals first Olympic berth
04:12
Highlights: UConn separates from Marquette
57
What win streak shows Hurley about his Huskies
07:01
Stolz, McLeod qualify for Olympic 500m at Trials
02:03
60-year-old Carney becomes oldest skater at Trials
06:36
What competitors said after Dakar Rally Stage 1
03:34
Guardiola discusses dropping points to Chelsea
03:21
James: Chelsea ‘fought as a team’ against Man City
06:24
Jackson flies to 500m win at Speed Skating Trials
03:56
Chelsea force Man City to stumble in title race
12:10
Extended HLs: Man City v. Chelsea Matchweek 20
04:55
Lowe Down: Amorim at ‘the beginning of the end’
02:01
Fernandez brings Chelsea level in 94th minute
04:42
Highlights: Seton Hall rallies to beat Creighton
29:07
Highlights: 2026 Dakar Rally, Stage 1
01:33
Reijnders rockets Manchester City ahead of Chelsea
19:14
Highlights: 2026 Dakar Rally, Prologue
06:00
What competitors said after Dakar Rally Prologue
01:11
Thiaw doubles Newcastle’s lead against Palace
13:18
Extended HLs: Everton v. Brentford Matchweek 20
10:37
Extended HLs: Fulham v. Liverpool Matchweek 20
01:21
Reed’s worldie brings Fulham level with Liverpool
01:43
Gakpo scores 94th-minute go-ahead goal v. Fulham
01:03
Barry heads Everton within two of Brentford
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue