What competitors said after Dakar Rally Stage 1

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Elijah Fisher, Najai Hines rally Seton Hall to 56-54 victory over Creighton
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Figure skating TV, live stream schedule for 2025-26 season
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
How A.J. Dybantsa’s resilience led No. 10 BYU to Big 12-opening win over Kansas State
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Highlights: UConn separates from Marquette
What win streak shows Hurley about his Huskies
Stolz, McLeod qualify for Olympic 500m at trials
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Golf
Golf
Golf Home
Golf Tours
Golf Streaming Schedule
Highlights and Clips
News
Men’s Leaderboards
Women’s Leaderboards
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Elijah Fisher, Najai Hines rally Seton Hall to 56-54 victory over Creighton
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Figure skating TV, live stream schedule for 2025-26 season
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
How A.J. Dybantsa’s resilience led No. 10 BYU to Big 12-opening win over Kansas State
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Highlights: UConn separates from Marquette
What win streak shows Hurley about his Huskies
Stolz, McLeod qualify for Olympic 500m at trials
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Golf
Golf Home
Golf Tours
Golf Streaming Schedule
Highlights and Clips
News
Men’s Leaderboards
Women’s Leaderboards
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login
Profile
Login
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
What competitors said after Dakar Rally Stage 1
January 4, 2026 03:28 PM
Hear from Edgar Canet, Daniel Sanders, Ricky Brabec, Guillaume de Mevius, and many more following the conclusion of Stage 1 of the 2026 Dakar Rally.
Latest Clips
04:12
Highlights: UConn separates from Marquette
57
What win streak shows Hurley about his Huskies
07:01
Stolz, McLeod qualify for Olympic 500m at trials
02:03
60-year-old Carney becomes oldest skater at Trials
03:34
Guardiola discusses dropping points to Chelsea
03:21
James: Chelsea ‘fought as a team’ against Man City
06:24
Jackson flies to 500m win at Speed Skating Trials
03:56
Chelsea force Man City to stumble in title race
12:10
Extended HLs: Man City v. Chelsea Matchweek 20
04:55
Lowe Down: Amorim at ‘the beginning of the end’
02:01
Fernandez brings Chelsea level in 94th minute
04:42
Highlights: Seton Hall rallies to beat Creighton
29:07
Highlights: 2026 Dakar Rally, Stage 1
01:33
Reijnders rockets Manchester City ahead of Chelsea
19:14
Highlights: 2026 Dakar Rally, Prologue
06:00
What competitors said after Dakar Rally Prologue
01:11
Thiaw doubles Newcastle’s lead against Palace
13:18
Extended HLs: Everton v. Brentford Matchweek 20
10:37
Extended HLs: Fulham v. Liverpool Matchweek 20
01:21
Reed’s worldie brings Fulham level with Liverpool
01:43
Gakpo scores 94th-minute go-ahead goal v. Fulham
01:03
Barry heads Everton within two of Brentford
11:17
Extended HLs: Spurs v. Sunderland Matchweek 20
01:36
Thiago’s hat-trick gives Brentford 4-1 lead
09:50
Extended HLs: Newcastle v. Crystal Palace MWK 20
01:11
Beto pulls one for back for Everton v. Brentford
01:03
Brobbey blasts Sunderland level with Spurs
01:01
Wirtz brings Liverpool level with Fulham
01:42
Guimaraes heads Newcastle in front of Palace
02:26
Thiago’s brace has Brentford 3-0 up over Everton
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue