Top News

Halftime shows.jpg
Ranking the best Super Bowl halftime shows in history
SX 2026 Rd 04 Houston 450 Cooper Webb leads Jorge Prado.jpg
SMX 2026 450 results, highlights, finish at Houston: Cooper Webb takes Triple Crown without a feature win
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
WNBA LOgo
WNBA and players’ union meet for 3 hours to try to push forward stalled CBA negotiations

Top Clips

nbc_nba_minnmem_260202.jpg
Highlights: Grizzlies end losing skid, defeat MIN
nbc_smx_cooperwebb_260202(2).jpg
Houston win was exactly what Webb needed
nbc_smx_rob2superbowls_260202.jpg
Ninkovich links football and SuperMotocross

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Jackson Jr: Energy level 'the difference' vs. MIN

February 2, 2026 10:31 PM
Jaren Jackson Jr. discusses the energy shift for the Memphis Grizzlies that secured the win against the Minnesota Timberwolves and the level of consistency shown by their young core.

nbc_nba_minnmem_260202.jpg
01:58
Highlights: Grizzlies end losing skid, defeat MIN
nbc_nba_liffmannline_260202.jpg
07:36
‘Things aren’t moving’ with Giannis trade talks
nbc_nba_pgconvo_260202.jpg
04:31
George suspension ‘a significant blow’ for Sixers
nbc_nba_wingstop_260202.jpg
02:36
Around the NBA: Wemby, Huff take flight in reverse
nbc_roto_minvmem_260202.jpg
01:31
Timberwolves primed to cover spread vs. Grizzlies
nbc_roto_nikolajokic_260202.jpg
01:23
Jokic ‘looked good’ in return to play for Nuggets
joel.jpg
02:11
76ers could be ‘in trouble’ against Clippers
paul_george.jpg
01:30
How George’s suspension changes 76ers lineup
dennis_schroder.jpg
02:01
Schroder has most fantasy value in CLE-SAC trade
nbc_nba_shaiintv_260201.jpg
01:47
SGA: Knew OKC had to ‘bring it’ against Nuggets
nbc_nba_okcvsden_260201.jpg
02:07
Highlights: Thunder overwhelm Nuggets from deep
nbc_nba_okcvsden_digitalhit_260201.jpg
01:01
How Thunder silenced Jokic, Nuggets at Ball Arena
nbc_nba_jarretallencomp_260201(3).jpg
01:54
HLs: Allen scores career-high 40 points vs. POR
nbc_nba_allstarsnubs_260201.jpg
02:29
Ingram, Harden among biggest All-Star snubs
nbc_nba_lalnyk_digitalhit_260201.jpg
01:18
Knicks have found their ‘true identity’ on defense
nbc_nba_lanyk_260201.jpg
01:57
Highlights: Knicks dominate Lakers in second half
nbc_nba_brunsonpostgmaeintv_260201.jpg
47
Brunson: Knicks ‘playing together’ amid win streak
nbc_nba_traceymorgan_260201.jpg
46
Morgan makes presence known court side at MSG
nbc_nba_lebronpregame_260201.jpg
03:14
McGrady: LeBron has ‘no shortcuts’ to greatness
nbc_nba_clarkadmiration_260201.jpg
01:31
Clark shares admiration for Luka’s game
nbc_nba_pregameclark_260201.jpg
02:45
Clark takes on Crawford in a game of N-B-C
nbc_nba_insightstoexcellence4_260201.jpg
04:08
MJ shares how he handled the environment of MSG
nbc_nba_eastallstars_260201.jpg
03:51
Eastern All-Star reserves: Mitchell, Johnson, KAT
nbc_nba_westallstars_260201.jpg
03:35
Edwards, Murray among Western All-Star reserves
nbc_nba_lalnyk_pregamemsg_260201.jpg
03:32
Melo: MSG is ‘the greatest arena in the world’
nbc_nba_snblenny_260201.jpg
01:22
Kravitz gets you ready for Sunday Night Basketball
nbc_nba_tracytz_260201.jpg
01:40
Morgan hopes Knicks break silence against Lakers
nbc_nba_lalvnyktz_260201.jpg
01:28
Lakers-Knicks takes center stage at The Garden
nbc_nbc_clehuntertrade_260201.jpg
02:24
Why did Cavaliers trade Hunter to Kings?
nbc_nba_joel_highlight_260131v3.jpg
01:54
HLs: Embiid drops season-high 40 in Sixers win

nbc_smx_cooperwebb_260202(2).jpg
07:24
Houston win was exactly what Webb needed
nbc_smx_rob2superbowls_260202.jpg
10:25
Ninkovich links football and SuperMotocross
nbc_pl_mw24allgoals_260202_copy.jpg
15:39
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 24
nbc_csu_bestnonqbs_260202.jpg
13:18
Drafting the best non-QBs in Super Bowl LX
USATSI_24241829.jpg
09:16
CLE hiring Monken as HC an ‘incredible decision’
nbc_wnba_cbaupdate_260202.jpg
12:12
WNBA, WNBPA hold meeting amid CBA stalemate
nbc_wnba_phillyunrivaled_260102.jpg
13:09
Mabrey shines as Unrivaled makes history in Philly
nbc_wnba_uconntenn_260202.jpg
09:46
UConn ‘destined’ to repeat as national champions
nbc_pl_sunbur_260202.jpg
09:37
Extended HLs: Sunderland v. Burnley Matchweek 24
nbc_pl_sungoal1v2_260202.jpg
01:27
Diarra’s shot deflects in to give Sunderland lead
nbc_pl_sungoal2_260202.jpg
01:26
Diarra strikes Sunderland 2-0 in front of Burnley
nbc_pl_sungoal3_260202.jpg
01:37
Talbi’s belter puts Sunderland 3-0 up over Burnley
nbc_ffhh_rushyrdleader_260202.jpg
02:30
Who has ‘best chance’ to lead rushing yards in SB?
USATSI_27547037.jpg
05:21
‘Not shocking’ Titans hired Daboll as OC
nbc_ffhh_joebrady_260202.jpg
03:21
Why did Bills hire Brady as head coach?
nbc_ffhh_topfreeagent_260202.jpg
11:16
Rodgers, Willis headline top FA QBs
nbc_ffhh_arzlefleur_260202.jpg
06:23
LaFleur hire is ‘good news’ for AZ in fantasy
nbc_ffhh_farbs_260202.jpg
09:14
Futures of Hall, Walker will be interesting
nbc_ffhh_monkenconvo_260202.jpg
04:41
What does Monken hire mean for Browns in fantasy?
nbc_ffhh_kubiakconvo_260202.jpg
03:28
Kubiak ‘has proven himself’ as Seahawks’ OC
nbc_pft_finalpatsseahawksV2_260202.jpg
05:25
SEA, NE beat the odds in making Super Bowl LX
nbc_pft_kwesiadofomensah_260202.jpg
07:55
Simms: Vikings firing GM Adofo-Mensah ‘shocked me’
nbc_pft_seawearingnavyblue_260202.jpg
03:54
Significance of SEA wearing blue jerseys for SB LX
nbc_pft_tomcurran_260202.jpg
22:10
Curran: McDaniels is the best OC in NFL history
nbc_pft_blackheadcoaches_260202.jpg
07:16
Florio: Lack of black HCs ‘a historical problem’
nbc_pft_mikelafleur_260202.jpg
02:49
LaFleur hire is ‘exciting’ for the Cardinals
nbc_pft_klintkubiak_260202.jpg
08:09
Raiders hire a ‘proven commodity’ in Kubiak
nbc_pft_seahawksselling_260202.jpg
08:08
Report: Seahawks to go up for sale after SB LX
nbc_pft_vrabelseahawks_260202.jpg
07:36
Breaking down key storylines of Super Bowl LX
nbc_pft_seahawksconvo_260202.jpg
03:52
Are Seahawks getting credit for Super Bowl run?