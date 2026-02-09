Skip navigation
Duke surges to No. 11 in AP Top 25 women's poll with 15-game win streak; UConn-UCLA still 1-2
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Red Sox acquire Caleb Durbin in trade with Brewers to address third base
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Arizona holds No. 1 spot for 9th week in AP Top 25; Houston rises to No. 3, Kentucky returns at 25th
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Why Bucks, Magic can't be trusted to cover spread
Williams an early 'dark horse' for MVP next season
Why 49ers are a 'sleeper' pick for Super Bowl LXI
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Why Bucks, Magic can’t be trusted to cover spread
Williams an early ‘dark horse’ for MVP next season
Why 49ers are a ‘sleeper’ pick for Super Bowl LXI
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Cowher: Pats didn't adjust vs. Seahawks defense
February 9, 2026 12:48 PM
Bill Cowher joins the Dan Patrick Show to share his biggest takeaways from the Seattle Seahawks' Super Bowl LX victory against the New England Patriots.
11:48
Stark and Hartung prepare for Super Bowl sidelines
06:18
Who is most likely to make Hall of Fame in 2027?
13:06
Are Tirico, Collinsworth nervous for Super Bowl?
15:03
Herbstreit: ‘Impossible to predict’ future of CFB
15:54
McCoy outlines why he should make Hall of Fame
15:27
Bo: My grandkids will play baseball, not football
07:15
Report: Kraft not elected to HOF Class of 2026
14:06
SF Giants’ Baer ‘proud’ of Bay Area hosting SB LX
02:57
Patrick: HOF voting process ‘unfair to Belichick’
18:24
Questions facing Goodell ahead of Super Bowl LX
14:58
Eisen on HOF selections, NFL head coach news
13:43
Darnold on learning, moving on en route to SB LX
08:21
Stefanski on how he became the Falcons head coach
04:39
How high are the ceilings for Flagg and Knueppel?
03:03
Payton wasn’t ‘fair’ to Nix with injury comments
16:35
Why transparency matters in HOF selection process
16:08
Belichick not being first ballot HOF a ‘misstep’
03:21
What is the main storyline of Super Bowl LX?
14:22
Foxworth: Bills ‘did not want to lose’ Brady
07:36
Salguero ‘shocked’ Belichick was snubbed from HOF
05:16
Patrick calls for consistency on HOF voting
15:49
Miller weighs in on Giannis’ future with Bucks
10:29
How analytics factored into Broncos’ 4th-down call
12:16
Steelers’ fans were ready for ‘young’ head coach
12:51
Schlereth: Fourth down goes beyond analytics
05:20
Should Broncos have kicked early FG vs. Patriots
08:10
Patrick: Raiders should not draft Mendoza at No. 1
14:55
McCourty recounts final drive of Super Bowl XLIX
07:41
Did Payton give Pats ‘bulletin board material’?
17:37
Pressure is on Payton against Pats, not Stidham
Latest Clips
01:12
Why Bucks, Magic can’t be trusted to cover spread
01:35
Williams an early ‘dark horse’ for MVP next season
01:50
Why 49ers are a ‘sleeper’ pick for Super Bowl LXI
11:46
Vucevic recognized his role in Celtics debut
04:48
Bet on Hornets’ Knueppel to show out vs. Pistons
07:09
Beecham grades the 2026 NBA trade deadline
03:39
Seahawks’ Super Bowl win a ‘storybook ending’
09:39
Where do Seahawks rank among best defenses ever?
09:25
What’s next for Maye after Super Bowl struggles?
04:40
How were Seahawks able to dominate Patriots in SB?
09:16
Darnold, Walker III step up in Super Bowl LX win
08:17
Maye ‘never got comfortable’ in Super Bowl LX
48
Darnold shares ‘special’ SB LX moment with parents
43
Walker: Seahawks ‘stuck together’ this season
05:57
Seahawks’ defense dominates Pats to win Super Bowl
59
Maye: This definitely hurts
55
Vrabel: ‘We have to remember what this feels like’
01:43
Darnold shouts out defense after Super Bowl LX win
45
Walker wins Super Bowl LX MVP
04:28
Super Bowl LX Vince Lombardi Trophy presentation
02:13
Witherspoon: SB LX win ‘a one of a kind’ feeling
47
Walker: ‘We stayed together’ in Super Bowl LX
01:00
Darnold on ‘unbelievable’ Super Bowl LX victory
52
HLs: Seahawks’ defense swarms Pats in Super Bowl
53
Nwosu caps off Seahawks’ win with 46-yard TD
42
Hollins makes contested catch on 35-yard touchdown
50
Darnold hits Barner for 16-yard TD in Super Bowl
54
Hall strips Maye for first turnover of Super Bowl
02:13
Puth sings Super Bowl LX national anthem
58
Kornacki analyzes SB MVP, Gatorade bath and more
