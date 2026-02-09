 Skip navigation
Syndication: The Courier-Journal
Duke surges to No. 11 in AP Top 25 women’s poll with 15-game win streak; UConn-UCLA still 1-2
MLB: Playoffs-Milwaukee Brewers at Los Angeles Dodgers
Red Sox acquire Caleb Durbin in trade with Brewers to address third base
NCAA Basketball: Oklahoma State at Arizona
Arizona holds No. 1 spot for 9th week in AP Top 25; Houston rises to No. 3, Kentucky returns at 25th

Top Clips

nbc_roto_milvorl_260209.jpg
Why Bucks, Magic can’t be trusted to cover spread
nbc_roto_nextfavorites_260209.jpg
Williams an early ‘dark horse’ for MVP next season
nbc_roto_nextsuperbowl_260209.jpg
Why 49ers are a ‘sleeper’ pick for Super Bowl LXI

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Syndication: The Courier-Journal
Duke surges to No. 11 in AP Top 25 women’s poll with 15-game win streak; UConn-UCLA still 1-2
MLB: Playoffs-Milwaukee Brewers at Los Angeles Dodgers
Red Sox acquire Caleb Durbin in trade with Brewers to address third base
NCAA Basketball: Oklahoma State at Arizona
Arizona holds No. 1 spot for 9th week in AP Top 25; Houston rises to No. 3, Kentucky returns at 25th

Top Clips

nbc_roto_milvorl_260209.jpg
Why Bucks, Magic can't be trusted to cover spread
nbc_roto_nextfavorites_260209.jpg
Williams an early 'dark horse' for MVP next season
nbc_roto_nextsuperbowl_260209.jpg
Why 49ers are a 'sleeper' pick for Super Bowl LXI

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Cowher: Pats didn't adjust vs. Seahawks defense

February 9, 2026 12:48 PM
Bill Cowher joins the Dan Patrick Show to share his biggest takeaways from the Seattle Seahawks' Super Bowl LX victory against the New England Patriots.

nbc_dps_sidelinereporters_260206.jpg
11:48
Stark and Hartung prepare for Super Bowl sidelines
cam_newton.jpg
06:18
Who is most likely to make Hall of Fame in 2027?
nbc_dps_tiricocollinsworthint_260206.jpg
13:06
Are Tirico, Collinsworth nervous for Super Bowl?
nbc_dps_kirkherbstreitintv_260205.jpg
15:03
Herbstreit: ‘Impossible to predict’ future of CFB
nbc_dps_geraldmccoyintv_260205.jpg
15:54
McCoy outlines why he should make Hall of Fame
nbc_dps_bojacksonintv_260205.jpg
15:27
Bo: My grandkids will play baseball, not football
nbc_dps_kraft_260203.jpg
07:15
Report: Kraft not elected to HOF Class of 2026
nbc_dps_giantsowner_260202.jpg
14:06
SF Giants’ Baer ‘proud’ of Bay Area hosting SB LX
nbc_dps_belichickhof_260202.jpg
02:57
Patrick: HOF voting process ‘unfair to Belichick’
roger_mpx.jpg
18:24
Questions facing Goodell ahead of Super Bowl LX
nbc_dps_richeiseninterview_260130.jpg
14:58
Eisen on HOF selections, NFL head coach news
nbc_dps_samdarnoldintv_260130.jpg
13:43
Darnold on learning, moving on en route to SB LX
nbc_dps_stefanskiintv_260130.jpg
08:21
Stefanski on how he became the Falcons head coach
nbc_dps_flaggvskon_260130.jpg
04:39
How high are the ceilings for Flagg and Knueppel?
nbc_dps_dponpaytonandnix_260129.jpg
03:03
Payton wasn’t ‘fair’ to Nix with injury comments
nbc_dps_mikefloriointerview_260129.jpg
16:35
Why transparency matters in HOF selection process
bill_hof.jpg
16:08
Belichick not being first ballot HOF a ‘misstep’
nbc_dps_superbowlstory_260129.jpg
03:21
What is the main storyline of Super Bowl LX?
nbc_dps_domoniquefoxworthinterview_260128.jpg
14:22
Foxworth: Bills ‘did not want to lose’ Brady
nbc_dps_armandosalguerointerview_260128.jpg
07:36
Salguero ‘shocked’ Belichick was snubbed from HOF
nbc_dps_belichickdisc_260128.jpg
05:16
Patrick calls for consistency on HOF voting
giannis.jpg
15:49
Miller weighs in on Giannis’ future with Bucks
nbc_dps_schwartzsteinint_260127.jpg
10:29
How analytics factored into Broncos’ 4th-down call
mike_mpx.jpg
12:16
Steelers’ fans were ready for ‘young’ head coach
nbc_dps_markschlereth_260126.jpg
12:51
Schlereth: Fourth down goes beyond analytics
nbc_dps_afcchamprecap_260126.jpg
05:20
Should Broncos have kicked early FG vs. Patriots
nbc_dps_mendozanfl_260123.jpg
08:10
Patrick: Raiders should not draft Mendoza at No. 1
nbc_dps_devinmccourty_260123_.jpg
14:55
McCourty recounts final drive of Super Bowl XLIX
dps_bulletin_board_260123.jpg
07:41
Did Payton give Pats ‘bulletin board material’?
nbc_dps_boogermcfarlandinterview_260122.jpg
17:37
Pressure is on Payton against Pats, not Stidham

nbc_roto_milvorl_260209.jpg
01:12
Why Bucks, Magic can’t be trusted to cover spread
nbc_roto_nextfavorites_260209.jpg
01:35
Williams an early ‘dark horse’ for MVP next season
nbc_roto_nextsuperbowl_260209.jpg
01:50
Why 49ers are a ‘sleeper’ pick for Super Bowl LXI
nbc_nba_vucjjj_260209.jpg
11:46
Vucevic recognized his role in Celtics debut
nbc_nba_draftkings_260209.jpg
04:48
Bet on Hornets’ Knueppel to show out vs. Pistons
nbc_nba_gradingdeadlineV2_260209.jpg
07:09
Beecham grades the 2026 NBA trade deadline
nbc_pft_finalthoughts_260209.jpg
03:39
Seahawks’ Super Bowl win a ‘storybook ending’
SeahawksDefensebesteverMPX.jpg
09:39
Where do Seahawks rank among best defenses ever?
nbc_pft_nextformaye_260209.jpg
09:25
What’s next for Maye after Super Bowl struggles?
nbc_pft_seahawkswin_260208.jpg
04:40
How were Seahawks able to dominate Patriots in SB?
nbc_pft_seahawksoffense_260208.jpg
09:16
Darnold, Walker III step up in Super Bowl LX win
nbc_pft_patsstruggles_260208.jpg
08:17
Maye ‘never got comfortable’ in Super Bowl LX
nbc_nfl_darnoldpresser_260208.jpg
48
Darnold shares ‘special’ SB LX moment with parents
nbc_nfl_walkerpresser_260208.jpg
43
Walker: Seahawks ‘stuck together’ this season
nbc_pft_firstthoughts_260208.jpg
05:57
Seahawks’ defense dominates Pats to win Super Bowl
nbc_nfl_mayepresser_260208.jpg
59
Maye: This definitely hurts
nbc_nfl_vrabelpresser_260208.jpg
55
Vrabel: ‘We have to remember what this feels like’
seahawkssamdarnoldinterviewphoto.jpg
01:43
Darnold shouts out defense after Super Bowl LX win
walkerinterviewphoto.jpg
45
Walker wins Super Bowl LX MVP
superbowltrophyseahawkspatriots.jpg
04:28
Super Bowl LX Vince Lombardi Trophy presentation
witherspoonseahawksphoto.jpg
02:13
Witherspoon: SB LX win ‘a one of a kind’ feeling
nbc_snf_k9intv_2602088(2).jpg
47
Walker: ‘We stayed together’ in Super Bowl LX
darnold.jpg
01:00
Darnold on ‘unbelievable’ Super Bowl LX victory
nbc_snf_sb60recap_260208.jpg
52
HLs: Seahawks’ defense swarms Pats in Super Bowl
Nwosutdmpx.jpg
53
Nwosu caps off Seahawks’ win with 46-yard TD
HollinscatchSB.jpg
42
Hollins makes contested catch on 35-yard touchdown
BarnerTDMPX.jpg
50
Darnold hits Barner for 16-yard TD in Super Bowl
nbc_snf_mayefumble_260208__copy.jpg
54
Hall strips Maye for first turnover of Super Bowl
AthnemNewImageMPX.jpg
02:13
Puth sings Super Bowl LX national anthem
nbc_fnia_kornacki_final_260208_copy.jpg
58
Kornacki analyzes SB MVP, Gatorade bath and more