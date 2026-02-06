Skip navigation
TUNE IN:
Don't miss a moment of tonight's NBA action! Click here for full schedule and scores
Close
Watch Now
Can Harden get over the hump with the Cavaliers?
February 5, 2026 11:53 PM
Numbers on the Board discuss the Clippers moving James Harden to Cleveland and whether the 11-time All-Star can help the Cavaliers turn things around in the postseason.
10:41
Breaking down the Wizards bringing in Davis
09:21
UTA building something ‘real’ after trade deadline
09:27
Mavs trading AD to WAS feels like ‘a salary dump’
06:30
Bucks hold onto Giannis despite much trade buzz
08:01
Liffmann: Harden to Cavs ‘a wait-and-see move’
08:44
Celtics trading for Vučević ‘makes a lot of sense’
09:21
Zubac, Alvarado headline under-the-radar trades
01:41
Who will step up for Thunder with SGA injured?
01:35
Bet on Knueppel, Hornets to upset Rockets
01:51
Can Porzingis stay healthy for Warriors?
01:37
Hornets acquiring White ‘very solid addition’
09:59
Meyers projects the 2026 NBA Draft Class
08:00
Jackson trade signals end of an era in Memphis
01:55
Highlights: Brunson wills NYK to 2OT win vs. DEN
01:53
Davis trade bodes well for Wizards’ near future
02:09
What Jackson Jr. trade means for Grizzlies, Jazz
01:55
Cavaliers in ‘win now mode’ after Harden trade
01:59
Davis heads to Wizards in trade deadline stunner
01:46
Allen, Gillespie carry Suns over Trail Blazers
03:34
Gillespie shining in the spotlight for Suns
01:59
Highlights: Suns turn up the heat, defeat Blazers
01:27
Allen credits Gillespie for Suns’ comeback vs. POR
05:19
Numbers on the Board crew ‘excited’ for All-Star
06:44
Harden trade to Cavaliers ‘out of left field’
01:44
Miller surprised BOS is ‘this good’ without Tatum
07:54
Brown’s MVP-play gives Celtics options with Tatum
01:59
Highlights: Celtics handle Mavericks on the road
59
Brown trusting his work, preaching aggression
03:18
Harden’s ability to facilitate will elevate Cavs
02:07
Harden trade ‘might shake up things’ in the East
03:37
Stafford secures 2025 NFL MVP
02:15
Schwesinger wins Defensive Rookie of the Year
04:26
Wagner honors mother with Walter Payton award
01:51
McCaffrey earns Salute to Service award
03:55
Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2026
01:21
Vrabel named 2025 NFL Coach of the Year
02:08
McCaffrey shouts out training staff after CPOY win
01:28
Thuney wins inaugural Protector of the Year award
02:26
McMillan after OROY win: I could not do it alone
02:19
Garrett credits ‘timeless’ team after DPOY win
11:41
Florio and Smith dissect Rooney Rule
09:52
Young: Benching was a chance to find ‘consistency’
12:05
Cousins keeping ‘an open mind’ entering offseason
08:52
Jefferson to McCarthy: Stay true to yourself
11:41
Smith believes Cowboys ‘are not far’
16:07
Caserio ‘really proud’ of Texans’ 2025 season
11:37
Odunze-Williams chemistry ‘beyond the play call’
01:44
Best bets and prediction for Super Bowl LX
06:21
Miller never thought he’d win Super Bowl MVP
01:00
Will three or more players throw Super Bowl pass?
11:14
McNabb questions ‘direction’ of Eagles’ offense
26:11
Brown on what makes Garrett so special
04:11
Stoutland leaving Eagles is a ‘bombshell’
09:37
Gonzalez: Tight end has become ‘rockstar’ position
08:24
Rogers wants to step up as a leader for Villa
05:55
Boutte dives into overcoming gambling addiction
09:21
Lamb: Prescott finds ‘different ways’ to lead DAL
09:53
Vikings’ Jones learns source of ‘Free Aaron Jones’
02:03
Best longest pass, rush props in Super Bowl LX
12:03
Robinson: Stefanski will be ‘awesome’ with Falcons
