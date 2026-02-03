 Skip navigation
Top News

NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament-First Round
Xavier vs. No. 3 UConn predictions: Odds, recent stats, trends and best bets for February 3
NCAA Basketball: Connecticut at Georgetown
What college basketball games are on Peacock today? Schedule, how to watch, preview, including Xavier-UConn
Halftime shows.jpg
Ranking the best Super Bowl halftime shows in history

Top Clips

nbc_pft_goodell18_260203.jpg
Goodell: ‘Not a given’ NFL will expand to 18 games
nbc_fnia_jsn_260203.jpg
How JSN stays ‘even-keeled’ ahead of first SB
matt_simms_crashes_mpx.jpg
Matt Simms crashes PFT Live to talk Giants

Potential Harden landing spots ahead of deadline

February 3, 2026 12:12 PM
Noah Rubin discusses the potential for a James Harden trade after the former MVP reportedly demanded a move away from the Los Angeles Clippers ahead of the NBA trade deadline.

nbc_roto_jerome_260203.jpg
01:34
Ty Jerome showing promise in return from injury
nbc_roto_durant_260203.jpg
01:16
Durant (ankle) not expected to be out ‘long term’
nbc_nba_mannixharden_260203.jpg
04:10
Mannix: Harden-Garland trade in ‘advanced’ talks
nbc_nba_enjoy_rankings_260202(2).jpg
06:15
Early 2026 NBA League Pass rankings
nbc_nba_hardenpostgame_260202.jpg
03:58
Analyzing timing of reported Harden trade buzz
nbc_nba_maxeypostgameintv_260202.jpg
03:05
Maxey unpacks what’s been going right for Sixers
nbc_nba_philac_260202_copy.jpg
01:57
Highlights: Sixers command win against Clippers
nbc_nba_enjoy_cavskingstrade_260202(2).jpg
06:13
Who won the Cavs-Kings trade?
nbc_nba_garlandharden_260202.jpg
02:40
LAC, CLE reportedly working on Harden-Garland swap
nbc_nba_minnmem_260202.jpg
01:58
Highlights: Grizzlies end losing skid, defeat MIN
Screenshot_2026-02-02_223707_copy.jpg
01:04
Jackson Jr: Energy level ‘the difference’ vs. MIN
nbc_nba_liffmannline_260202.jpg
07:36
‘Things aren’t moving’ with Giannis trade talks
nbc_nba_pgconvo_260202.jpg
04:31
George suspension ‘a significant blow’ for Sixers
nbc_nba_wingstop_260202.jpg
02:36
Around the NBA: Wemby, Huff take flight in reverse
nbc_roto_minvmem_260202.jpg
01:31
Timberwolves primed to cover spread vs. Grizzlies
nbc_roto_nikolajokic_260202.jpg
01:23
Jokic ‘looked good’ in return to play for Nuggets
joel.jpg
02:11
76ers could be ‘in trouble’ against Clippers
paul_george.jpg
01:30
How George’s suspension changes 76ers lineup
dennis_schroder.jpg
02:01
Schroder has most fantasy value in CLE-SAC trade
nbc_nba_shaiintv_260201.jpg
01:47
SGA: Knew OKC had to ‘bring it’ against Nuggets
nbc_nba_okcvsden_260201.jpg
02:07
Highlights: Thunder overwhelm Nuggets from deep
nbc_nba_okcvsden_digitalhit_260201.jpg
01:01
How Thunder silenced Jokic, Nuggets at Ball Arena
nbc_nba_jarretallencomp_260201(3).jpg
01:54
HLs: Allen scores career-high 40 points vs. POR
nbc_nba_allstarsnubs_260201.jpg
02:29
Ingram, Harden among biggest All-Star snubs
nbc_nba_lalnyk_digitalhit_260201.jpg
01:18
Knicks have found their ‘true identity’ on defense
nbc_nba_lanyk_260201.jpg
01:57
Highlights: Knicks dominate Lakers in second half
nbc_nba_brunsonpostgmaeintv_260201.jpg
47
Brunson: Knicks ‘playing together’ amid win streak
nbc_nba_traceymorgan_260201.jpg
46
Morgan makes presence known court side at MSG
nbc_nba_lebronpregame_260201.jpg
03:14
McGrady: LeBron has ‘no shortcuts’ to greatness
nbc_nba_clarkadmiration_260201.jpg
01:31
Clark shares admiration for Luka’s game

nbc_pft_goodell18_260203.jpg
07:05
Goodell: ‘Not a given’ NFL will expand to 18 games
matt_simms_crashes_mpx.jpg
11:28
Matt Simms crashes PFT Live to talk Giants
new_thumb_for_mpx.jpg
10:46
Matt Simms revisits Falcons blowing 28-3 lead
nbc_roto_stafford_260203.jpg
01:18
No need for surgery ‘good news’ for Stafford
nbc_roto_mattnagy_260203.jpg
01:47
What hiring Nagy as OC means for Dart, Giants
nbc_roto_drakemaye_260203.jpg
01:29
Expect a ‘rebound’ from Maye in Super Bowl LX
nbc_pft_kraftsnub_260203.jpg
10:02
Report: Kraft not voted into Hall of Fame
L._Williams_for_MPX.jpg
13:06
Williams unpacks Seahawks’ ‘Dark Side’ defense
schneid_mpx.jpg
16:44
How Schneider constructed Seahawks’ SB LX roster
nbc_fnia_cooper_kupp_260203.jpg
20:57
Kupp’s veteran leadership crucial to SEA’s SB run
KingSBFeatureMPX.jpg
07:04
King examines impact of football across the U.S.
oly26_asw_hlf_7031_vonnpresserbite_260203.jpg
01:20
Vonn to attempt to compete despite torn ACL
nbc_dps_kraft_260203.jpg
07:15
Report: Kraft not elected to HOF Class of 2026
nbc_smx_cooperwebb_260202(2).jpg
07:24
Houston win was exactly what Webb needed
nbc_smx_rob2superbowls_260202.jpg
10:25
Ninkovich links football and SuperMotocross
nbc_pl_mw24allgoals_260202_copy.jpg
15:39
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 24
nbc_csu_bestnonqbs_260202.jpg
13:18
Drafting the best non-QBs in Super Bowl LX
USATSI_24241829.jpg
09:16
CLE hiring Monken as HC an ‘incredible decision’
nbc_wnba_cbaupdate_260202.jpg
12:12
WNBA, WNBPA hold meeting amid CBA stalemate
nbc_wnba_phillyunrivaled_260102.jpg
13:09
Mabrey shines as Unrivaled makes history in Philly
nbc_wnba_uconntenn_260202.jpg
09:46
UConn ‘destined’ to repeat as national champions
nbc_pl_sunbur_260202.jpg
09:37
Extended HLs: Sunderland v. Burnley Matchweek 24
nbc_pl_sungoal1v2_260202.jpg
01:27
Diarra’s shot deflects in to give Sunderland lead
nbc_pl_sungoal2_260202.jpg
01:26
Diarra strikes Sunderland 2-0 in front of Burnley
nbc_pl_sungoal3_260202.jpg
01:37
Talbi’s belter puts Sunderland 3-0 up over Burnley
nbc_ffhh_rushyrdleader_260202.jpg
02:30
Who has ‘best chance’ to lead rushing yards in SB?
USATSI_27547037.jpg
05:21
‘Not shocking’ Titans hired Daboll as OC
nbc_ffhh_joebrady_260202.jpg
03:21
Why did Bills hire Brady as head coach?
nbc_ffhh_topfreeagent_260202.jpg
11:16
Rodgers, Willis headline top FA QBs
nbc_ffhh_arzlefleur_260202.jpg
06:23
LaFleur hire is ‘good news’ for AZ in fantasy