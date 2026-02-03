 Skip navigation
Top News

NCAA Basketball: Connecticut at Georgetown
What college basketball games are on Peacock today? Schedule, how to watch, preview, including Xavier-UConn
Halftime shows.jpg
Ranking the best Super Bowl halftime shows in history
NFL: Super Bowl LX City Scenes
Watch Patriots vs. Seahawks live stream: How to watch Super Bowl 2026

Top Clips

KingSBFeatureMPX.jpg
King examines impact of football across the U.S.
oly26_asw_hlf_7031_vonnpresserbite_260203.jpg
Vonn to attempt to compete despite torn ACL
nbc_nba_enjoy_rankings_260202(2).jpg
Early 2026 NBA League Pass rankings

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Report: Kraft not elected to HOF Class of 2026

February 3, 2026 09:48 AM
Dan Patrick and the Danettes react to the latest news coming out of Canton, where New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft reportedly won't be in the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2026.

Related Videos

nbc_dps_giantsowner_260202.jpg
14:06
SF Giants’ Baer ‘proud’ of Bay Area hosting SB LX
nbc_dps_belichickhof_260202.jpg
02:57
Patrick: HOF voting process ‘unfair to Belichick’
roger_mpx.jpg
18:24
Questions facing Goodell ahead of Super Bowl LX
nbc_dps_richeiseninterview_260130.jpg
14:58
Eisen on HOF selections, NFL head coach news
nbc_dps_samdarnoldintv_260130.jpg
13:43
Darnold on learning, moving on en route to SB LX
nbc_dps_stefanskiintv_260130.jpg
08:21
Stefanski on how he became the Falcons head coach
nbc_dps_flaggvskon_260130.jpg
04:39
How high are the ceilings for Flagg and Knueppel?
nbc_dps_dponpaytonandnix_260129.jpg
03:03
Payton wasn’t ‘fair’ to Nix with injury comments
nbc_dps_mikefloriointerview_260129.jpg
16:35
Why transparency matters in HOF selection process
bill_hof.jpg
16:08
Belichick not being first ballot HOF a ‘misstep’
nbc_dps_superbowlstory_260129.jpg
03:21
What is the main storyline of Super Bowl LX?
nbc_dps_domoniquefoxworthinterview_260128.jpg
14:22
Foxworth: Bills ‘did not want to lose’ Brady
nbc_dps_armandosalguerointerview_260128.jpg
07:36
Salguero ‘shocked’ Belichick was snubbed from HOF
nbc_dps_belichickdisc_260128.jpg
05:16
Patrick calls for consistency on HOF voting
giannis.jpg
15:49
Miller weighs in on Giannis’ future with Bucks
nbc_dps_schwartzsteinint_260127.jpg
10:29
How analytics factored into Broncos’ 4th-down call
mike_mpx.jpg
12:16
Steelers’ fans were ready for ‘young’ head coach
nbc_dps_markschlereth_260126.jpg
12:51
Schlereth: Fourth down goes beyond analytics
nbc_dps_afcchamprecap_260126.jpg
05:20
Should Broncos have kicked early FG vs. Patriots
nbc_dps_mendozanfl_260123.jpg
08:10
Patrick: Raiders should not draft Mendoza at No. 1
nbc_dps_devinmccourty_260123_.jpg
14:55
McCourty recounts final drive of Super Bowl XLIX
dps_bulletin_board_260123.jpg
07:41
Did Payton give Pats ‘bulletin board material’?
nbc_dps_boogermcfarlandinterview_260122.jpg
17:37
Pressure is on Payton against Pats, not Stidham
nbc_dps_jayskurskiinterview_260122.jpg
09:55
Pegula’s interjection created a ‘mess’ for Beane
nbc_dps_samfortierinterview_260122.jpg
05:50
‘Players are talking’ about 49ers injury theory
nbc_dps_jasongarrettinterview_260121.jpg
13:29
Garrett: Macdonald is a ‘defensive genius’
nbc_dps_dponmlbhof_260121.jpg
07:35
Beltrán, Jones elected to Baseball Hall of Fame
nbc_dps_reggiemillerinterview_260121.jpg
19:51
Miller: Knicks aren’t clicking ‘chemistry-wise’
nbc_dps_chasedanielinterview_260120.jpg
15:17
Will Mendoza be successful quarterback in NFL?
nbc_dps_indianawinsnationaltitle_260120.jpg
11:19
Is Indiana one of best stories in sports history?

Latest Clips

KingSBFeatureMPX.jpg
07:04
King examines impact of football across the U.S.
oly26_asw_hlf_7031_vonnpresserbite_260203.jpg
01:20
Vonn to attempt to compete despite torn ACL
nbc_nba_enjoy_rankings_260202(2).jpg
06:15
Early 2026 NBA League Pass rankings
nbc_nba_hardenpostgame_260202.jpg
03:58
Analyzing timing of reported Harden trade buzz
nbc_nba_maxeypostgameintv_260202.jpg
03:05
Maxey unpacks what’s been going right for Sixers
nbc_nba_philac_260202_copy.jpg
01:57
Highlights: Sixers command win against Clippers
nbc_nba_enjoy_cavskingstrade_260202(2).jpg
06:13
Who won the Cavs-Kings trade?
nbc_nba_garlandharden_260202.jpg
02:40
LAC, CLE reportedly working on Harden-Garland swap
nbc_nba_minnmem_260202.jpg
01:58
Highlights: Grizzlies end losing skid, defeat MIN
Screenshot_2026-02-02_223707_copy.jpg
01:04
Jackson Jr: Energy level ‘the difference’ vs. MIN
nbc_smx_cooperwebb_260202(2).jpg
07:24
Houston win was exactly what Webb needed
nbc_smx_rob2superbowls_260202.jpg
10:25
Ninkovich links football and SuperMotocross
nbc_nba_liffmannline_260202.jpg
07:36
‘Things aren’t moving’ with Giannis trade talks
nbc_nba_pgconvo_260202.jpg
04:31
George suspension ‘a significant blow’ for Sixers
nbc_nba_wingstop_260202.jpg
02:36
Around the NBA: Wemby, Huff take flight in reverse
nbc_pl_mw24allgoals_260202_copy.jpg
15:39
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 24
nbc_csu_bestnonqbs_260202.jpg
13:18
Drafting the best non-QBs in Super Bowl LX
USATSI_24241829.jpg
09:16
CLE hiring Monken as HC an ‘incredible decision’
nbc_wnba_cbaupdate_260202.jpg
12:12
WNBA, WNBPA hold meeting amid CBA stalemate
nbc_wnba_phillyunrivaled_260102.jpg
13:09
Mabrey shines as Unrivaled makes history in Philly
nbc_wnba_uconntenn_260202.jpg
09:46
UConn ‘destined’ to repeat as national champions
nbc_pl_sungoal1v2_260202.jpg
01:27
Diarra’s shot deflects in to give Sunderland lead
nbc_pl_sungoal2_260202.jpg
01:26
Diarra strikes Sunderland 2-0 in front of Burnley
nbc_pl_sunbur_260202.jpg
09:37
Extended HLs: Sunderland v. Burnley Matchweek 24
nbc_pl_sungoal3_260202.jpg
01:37
Talbi’s belter puts Sunderland 3-0 up over Burnley
nbc_ffhh_rushyrdleader_260202.jpg
02:30
Who has ‘best chance’ to lead rushing yards in SB?
USATSI_27547037.jpg
05:21
‘Not shocking’ Titans hired Daboll as OC
nbc_ffhh_joebrady_260202.jpg
03:21
Why did Bills hire Brady as head coach?
nbc_ffhh_topfreeagent_260202.jpg
11:16
Rodgers, Willis headline top FA QBs
nbc_ffhh_arzlefleur_260202.jpg
06:23
LaFleur hire is ‘good news’ for AZ in fantasy