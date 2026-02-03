Report: Kraft not elected to HOF Class of 2026

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
What college basketball games are on Peacock today? Schedule, how to watch, preview, including Xavier-UConn
Nate Ryan
,
Nate Ryan
,
Ranking the best Super Bowl halftime shows in history
Nate Ryan
,
Nate Ryan
,
Watch Patriots vs. Seahawks live stream: How to watch Super Bowl 2026
Nate Ryan
,
Nate Ryan
,
Top Clips
King examines impact of football across the U.S.
Vonn to attempt to compete despite torn ACL
Early 2026 NBA League Pass rankings
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Super Bowl LX
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Olympics
Olympics
Olympics Home
Stream on Peacock
Schedule
Medals
Athletes
Team USA
Highlights
News
Results and Scores
More
More
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
What college basketball games are on Peacock today? Schedule, how to watch, preview, including Xavier-UConn
Nate Ryan
,
Nate Ryan
,
Ranking the best Super Bowl halftime shows in history
Nate Ryan
,
Nate Ryan
,
Watch Patriots vs. Seahawks live stream: How to watch Super Bowl 2026
Nate Ryan
,
Nate Ryan
,
Top Clips
King examines impact of football across the U.S.
Vonn to attempt to compete despite torn ACL
Early 2026 NBA League Pass rankings
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Super Bowl LX
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Olympics
Olympics Home
Stream on Peacock
Schedule
Medals
Athletes
Team USA
Highlights
News
Results and Scores
More
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login
Profile
Login
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Report: Kraft not elected to HOF Class of 2026
February 3, 2026 09:48 AM
Dan Patrick and the Danettes react to the latest news coming out of Canton, where New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft reportedly won't be in the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2026.
Related Videos
14:06
SF Giants’ Baer ‘proud’ of Bay Area hosting SB LX
02:57
Patrick: HOF voting process ‘unfair to Belichick’
18:24
Questions facing Goodell ahead of Super Bowl LX
14:58
Eisen on HOF selections, NFL head coach news
13:43
Darnold on learning, moving on en route to SB LX
08:21
Stefanski on how he became the Falcons head coach
04:39
How high are the ceilings for Flagg and Knueppel?
03:03
Payton wasn’t ‘fair’ to Nix with injury comments
16:35
Why transparency matters in HOF selection process
16:08
Belichick not being first ballot HOF a ‘misstep’
03:21
What is the main storyline of Super Bowl LX?
14:22
Foxworth: Bills ‘did not want to lose’ Brady
07:36
Salguero ‘shocked’ Belichick was snubbed from HOF
05:16
Patrick calls for consistency on HOF voting
15:49
Miller weighs in on Giannis’ future with Bucks
10:29
How analytics factored into Broncos’ 4th-down call
12:16
Steelers’ fans were ready for ‘young’ head coach
12:51
Schlereth: Fourth down goes beyond analytics
05:20
Should Broncos have kicked early FG vs. Patriots
08:10
Patrick: Raiders should not draft Mendoza at No. 1
14:55
McCourty recounts final drive of Super Bowl XLIX
07:41
Did Payton give Pats ‘bulletin board material’?
17:37
Pressure is on Payton against Pats, not Stidham
09:55
Pegula’s interjection created a ‘mess’ for Beane
05:50
‘Players are talking’ about 49ers injury theory
13:29
Garrett: Macdonald is a ‘defensive genius’
07:35
Beltrán, Jones elected to Baseball Hall of Fame
19:51
Miller: Knicks aren’t clicking ‘chemistry-wise’
15:17
Will Mendoza be successful quarterback in NFL?
11:19
Is Indiana one of best stories in sports history?
Latest Clips
07:04
King examines impact of football across the U.S.
01:20
Vonn to attempt to compete despite torn ACL
06:15
Early 2026 NBA League Pass rankings
03:58
Analyzing timing of reported Harden trade buzz
03:05
Maxey unpacks what’s been going right for Sixers
01:57
Highlights: Sixers command win against Clippers
06:13
Who won the Cavs-Kings trade?
02:40
LAC, CLE reportedly working on Harden-Garland swap
01:58
Highlights: Grizzlies end losing skid, defeat MIN
01:04
Jackson Jr: Energy level ‘the difference’ vs. MIN
07:24
Houston win was exactly what Webb needed
10:25
Ninkovich links football and SuperMotocross
07:36
‘Things aren’t moving’ with Giannis trade talks
04:31
George suspension ‘a significant blow’ for Sixers
02:36
Around the NBA: Wemby, Huff take flight in reverse
15:39
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 24
13:18
Drafting the best non-QBs in Super Bowl LX
09:16
CLE hiring Monken as HC an ‘incredible decision’
12:12
WNBA, WNBPA hold meeting amid CBA stalemate
13:09
Mabrey shines as Unrivaled makes history in Philly
09:46
UConn ‘destined’ to repeat as national champions
01:27
Diarra’s shot deflects in to give Sunderland lead
01:26
Diarra strikes Sunderland 2-0 in front of Burnley
09:37
Extended HLs: Sunderland v. Burnley Matchweek 24
01:37
Talbi’s belter puts Sunderland 3-0 up over Burnley
02:30
Who has ‘best chance’ to lead rushing yards in SB?
05:21
‘Not shocking’ Titans hired Daboll as OC
03:21
Why did Bills hire Brady as head coach?
11:16
Rodgers, Willis headline top FA QBs
06:23
LaFleur hire is ‘good news’ for AZ in fantasy
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue