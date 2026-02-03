 Skip navigation
What college basketball games are on Peacock today? Schedule, how to watch, preview, including Xavier-UConn

  
Published February 3, 2026 09:04 AM

With February college basketball schedules in full swing, Peacock will offer a high-powered tripleheader of Big East and Big Ten games tonight.

No. 3 UConn and No. 22 St. John’s ware among the teams in action.

More information below on tonight’s games and how to watch.

What College Basketball games are on Peacock today?

Xavier vs. No. 3 UConn

  • When: Tuesday, Feb. 3
  • Where: PeoplesBank Arena in Hartford, Connecticut
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • YouTubeTV: NBCSN
  • Live Stream: Peacock

St. John’s vs. DePaul

  • When: Tuesday, Feb. 3
  • Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois
  • Time: 8 p.m. ET
  • Live Stream: Peacock

Indiana vs. USC

  • When: Tuesday, Feb. 3
  • Where: Galen Center in Los Angeles, California
  • Time: 10 p.m. ET
  • YouTubeTV: NBCSN
  • Live Stream: Peacock

Game storylines

Xavier vs. No. 3 UConn

UConn (11-0 Big East, 21-1 overall) has a 17-game winning streak that is the third-longest in program history with Quad 1 wins over BYU (in Boston), Illinois (in NYC), Kansas (at Allen Fieldhouse) and Florida (in NYC). The Huskies are coming off an 85-58 victory over Creighton that was led by Braylon Mullis (16 points), Alex Karaban (15) and Silas Demary Jr. (15).

In its last game, Xavier (4-7 Big East, 12-10 overall) rallied from an 18-point second-half deficit to beat DePaul 68-66 on a buzzer-beater by Filip Borovicanin.

No. 22 St. John’s vs. DePaul

St. John’s (9-1 Big East, 16-5 overall) is on a seven-game winning streak in which head coach Rick Pitino has joined Mike Krzyzewski, Jim Boeheim and Roy Williams as the fourth coach with 900 men’s Division 1 victories. The Red Storm has begun Big East play at 9-1 for the second consecutive season for the first time since 1998-99. St. John’s, which still will face No. 2 UConn twice in February, defeated Butler 92-70 last week with 18 points from Ian Jackson.

DePaul (4-7 Big East, 12-10 overall) have lost consecutive games for the first time since December after a 68-66 loss Saturday to Xavier. CJ Gunn had 19 points for the Blue Devils, who squandered an 18-point lead with 13:35 left and lost at the buzzer.

Indiana vs. USC

On a three-game winning streak, Indiana (6-5 Big Ten, 15-7 overall) is playing back into NCAA Tournament contention after a four-game skid wrecked a 12-3 start under first-year head coach Darian DeVries.
Behind 26 points by Nick Dorn and 24 apiece by Reed Bailey and Lamar Wilkerson, the Hoosiers beat UCLA 98-97 on the road Saturday in a double-overtime thriller after blowing a 10-point lead with under 2 minutes to play.

USC (5-6 Big Ten, 16-6 overall) can match last season’s victory total with a win. They struggled Saturday to beat Rutgers 78-75 at home but the 1-2 punch of Chad Baker-Mazara (18.9 points per game) and Utah transfer Ezra Ausar (16.1 ppg) has been bolstered by the return of star freshman Alijah Arenas.

How to watch 2025-26 College Basketball games on Peacock

Sign up here to watch all of our live sports and events, including Big Ten, Big 12 and Big East basketball games.

What conference tournament games are on Peacock?

Several early round games from the Big Ten and Big East men’s conference tournaments will be available on Peacock, as well as the quarterfinals of the Big East men’s tournament. The Big East women’s baketball tournament also will be available on Peacock.