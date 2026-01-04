 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men's College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_cbb_cresh_260104.jpg
Elijah Fisher, Najai Hines rally Seton Hall to 56-54 victory over Creighton
Madison Chock, Evan Bates
Figure skating TV, live stream schedule for 2025-26 season
Syndication: The Topeka Capital-Journal
How A.J. Dybantsa’s resilience led No. 10 BYU to Big 12-opening win over Kansas State

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_marquconn_260104.jpg
Highlights: UConn separates from Marquette
nbc_cbb_hurleyintv_260104.jpg
What win streak shows Hurley about his Huskies
oly_ssm500_trials_carney_260104.jpg
60-year-old Carney becomes oldest skater at Trials

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Highlights: 2026 Dakar Rally, Stage 1

January 4, 2026 02:23 PM
Watch highlights from Stage 1 of the 2026 Dakar Rally, where competitors travel through the rocky terrain before hitting the sand and small dunes in Yanbu.

Latest Clips

nbc_cbb_marquconn_260104.jpg
04:12
Highlights: UConn separates from Marquette
nbc_cbb_hurleyintv_260104.jpg
57
What win streak shows Hurley about his Huskies
oly_ssm500_trials_carney_260104.jpg
02:03
60-year-old Carney becomes oldest skater at Trials
nbc_w2rc_dakars1intvs_260104.jpg
06:36
What competitors said after Dakar Rally Stage 1
nbc_pl_pepdeskrxn_250104.jpg
03:34
Guardiola discusses dropping points to Chelsea
nbc_pl_enzoreese_250104.jpg
03:21
James: Chelsea ‘fought as a team’ against Man City
oly_ssw500_trials_final_260104.jpg
06:24
Jackson flies to 500m win at Speed Skating Trials
nbc_pl_postgame_250104.jpg
03:56
Chelsea force Man City to stumble in title race
nbc_pl_mcche_260104.jpg
12:10
Extended HLs: Man City v. Chelsea Matchweek 20
nbc_pl_lowedown_260104.jpg
04:55
Lowe Down: Amorim at ‘the beginning of the end’
nbc_pl_chegoal1_260104.jpg
02:01
Fernandez brings Chelsea level in 94th minute
nbc_cbb_cresh_260104.jpg
04:42
Highlights: Seton Hall rallies to beat Creighton
nbc_pl_mcgoal1_260104.jpg
01:33
Reijnders rockets Manchester City ahead of Chelsea
Screenshot_2026-01-04_132514_copy.jpg
19:14
Highlights: 2026 Dakar Rally, Prologue
howes.jpg
06:00
What competitors said after Dakar Rally Prologue
nbc_pl_newgoal2_260104.jpg
01:11
Thiaw doubles Newcastle’s lead against Palace
nbc_pl_evebrehl_250104.jpg
13:18
Extended HLs: Everton v. Brentford Matchweek 20
nbc_pl_liverpoolfullham_260104.jpg
10:37
Extended HLs: Fulham v. Liverpool Matchweek 20
Screenshot_2026-01-04_125538_copy.jpg
01:21
Reed’s worldie brings Fulham level with Liverpool
nbc_pl_liverpoolgoal2_260104.jpg
01:43
Gakpo scores 94th-minute go-ahead goal v. Fulham
nbc_pl_evegoal2_250104.jpg
01:03
Barry heads Everton within two of Brentford
nbc_pl_suntot_260104.jpg
11:17
Extended HLs: Spurs v. Sunderland Matchweek 20
nbc_pl_bregoal4_250104.jpg
01:36
Thiago’s hat-trick gives Brentford 4-1 lead
nbc_pl_newcp_260104.jpg
09:50
Extended HLs: Newcastle v. Crystal Palace MWK 20
nbc_pl_evegoal1_250104.jpg
01:11
Beto pulls one for back for Everton v. Brentford
nbc_pl_sungoal1_260104.jpg
01:03
Brobbey blasts Sunderland level with Spurs
nbc_pl_liverpoolgoal1_260104.jpg
01:01
Wirtz brings Liverpool level with Fulham
nbc_pl_newgoal1_260104.jpg
01:42
Guimaraes heads Newcastle in front of Palace
nbc_pl_bregoal3_250104.jpg
02:26
Thiago’s brace has Brentford 3-0 up over Everton
nbc_pl_bregoal2_250104.jpg
01:06
Collins doubles Brentford’s lead against Everton