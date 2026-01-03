Henry reflects on sustained greatness in the NFL

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Aden Holloway scores 26 to lead No. 14 Alabama over Kentucky 89-74
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Report: Infielder Kazuma Okamoto and Blue Jays agree to $60 million, 4-year contract
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Sarah Strong, Azzi Fudd lead No. 1 UConn to 31st win in a row with 84-48 victory over Seton Hall
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Rice’s heroics guide Arsenal past Bournemouth
Kroupi’s belter gives Bournemouth hope v. Arsenal
Rice lifts Arsenal 3-1 in front of Bournemouth
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Golf
Golf
Golf Home
Golf Tours
Golf Streaming Schedule
Highlights and Clips
News
Men’s Leaderboards
Women’s Leaderboards
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Aden Holloway scores 26 to lead No. 14 Alabama over Kentucky 89-74
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Report: Infielder Kazuma Okamoto and Blue Jays agree to $60 million, 4-year contract
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Sarah Strong, Azzi Fudd lead No. 1 UConn to 31st win in a row with 84-48 victory over Seton Hall
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Rice’s heroics guide Arsenal past Bournemouth
Kroupi’s belter gives Bournemouth hope v. Arsenal
Rice lifts Arsenal 3-1 in front of Bournemouth
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Golf
Golf Home
Golf Tours
Golf Streaming Schedule
Highlights and Clips
News
Men’s Leaderboards
Women’s Leaderboards
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login
Profile
Login
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Henry reflects on sustained greatness in the NFL
January 3, 2026 02:08 PM
Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry reflects on his sustained greatness at the running back position and shares with Maria Taylor the keys to the career he's had so far.
Related Videos
17:54
Ravens RB Henry on career longevity and legacy
11:09
Count on Pickens to deliver for Cowboys vs. Giants
05:08
Berry thinks Brown will have huge game vs. Browns
54
Bet on Henry to finish season strong vs. Steelers
06:14
Dart, Lawrence, Williams top Week 18 fantasy QBs
04:47
Can fantasy managers trust London in Week 18?
06:53
Could Lamar lead Ravens to Super Bowl?
12:14
Week 18 contract incentives: Jeanty, Pollard, Lamb
02:09
How Jackson’s return impacts betting game vs. PIT
02:12
Shough is ‘a bit of a mirage’ in OROY market
01:59
Broncos, Rams lead NFL Week 18 best bets
01:54
Bet the over when Texans host Colts in Week 18
04:00
Bears, Ben Johnson face Lions rematch in Week 18
11:31
Are Panthers ‘better football team’ than Bucs?
04:56
Analyzing Eberflus’ recent comments about Parsons
07:37
Can Darnold get ‘redemption’ against 49ers?
10:14
What is Jackson’s future with the Ravens?
11:47
Ravens’ Jackson on criticism surrounding injury
05:28
Will Steelers consider trading head coach Tomlin?
04:32
Ravens’ Jackson said he will be playing in Week 18
05:37
What options does Steelers’ Tomlin have?
06:18
Impacts of Ravens vs. Steelers Week 18 SNF rematch
09:09
Will Rodgers “run it back” for another season?
12:20
Unpacking the ‘chaos’ of Sugar Bowl game
05:06
Dungy: ‘Makes sense’ for Chargers to sit Herbert
12:46
Reviewing the NFC Playoff Picture ahead of Week 18
02:44
49ers Shanahan making a case for coach of the year
05:13
How should Ravens, Steelers approach Week 18 game?
03:25
Maye leads MVP odds after Stafford’s MNF loss
11:38
Can Nabers be counted on coming off knee injury?
Latest Clips
02:16
Rice’s heroics guide Arsenal past Bournemouth
46
Kroupi’s belter gives Bournemouth hope v. Arsenal
01:27
Rice lifts Arsenal 3-1 in front of Bournemouth
03:35
How many contenders are there in the Big 12?
01:32
Rice fires Arsenal 2-1 in front of Bournemouth
01:47
Gabriel powers Arsenal level with Bournemouth
01:18
Evanilson capitalizes on Gabriel’s error
08:39
Extended HLs: Brighton v. Burnley Matchweek 20
11:03
Extended HLs: Wolves v. West Ham Matchweek 20
01:21
Ayari blasts Brighton 2-0 ahead of Burnley
01:19
Mane drills Wolves 3-0 ahead of West Ham
01:18
Rutter thumps Brighton 1-0 in front of Burnley
03:06
Hwang’s penalty gives Wolves 2-0 lead v. West Ham
01:25
Arias gives Wolves shock lead over West Ham
12:30
Extended HLs: Aston Villa v. Forest Matchweek 20
01:41
McGinn smashes Aston Villa 3-1 ahead of Forest
57
Gibbs-White gives Forest life against Aston Villa
01:44
McGinn doubles Aston Villa’s lead against Forest
01:26
Watkins rockets Aston Villa 1-0 ahead of Forest
01:56
Highlights: Luka guides Lakers past Grizzlies
01:46
Highlights: Oregon handles Maryland
03:16
Highlights: Ohio State scores road win vs. Rutgers
02:45
May has tough grades for another Michigan blowout
04:28
Hoiberg: Nebraska ‘showed a lot’ vs. MSU
05:59
Highlights: Nebraska upsets MSU in a thriller
01:54
HLs: Avdija erupts in Blazers’ win over Pelicans
02:54
Highlights: Johnson leads Michigan over USC
01:55
HLs: Mitchell outduels Murray to down Nuggets
02:00
HLs: Johnson’s triple-double powers ATL’s road win
01:51
HLs: Harper steps up to lead Spurs past Pacers
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue