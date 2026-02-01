Moses on Campbell and Patriots 'brotherhood'

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR: Clash at Bowman Gray
NASCAR reschedules Clash again to Wednesday night because of ‘historic’ winter weather in N.C.
NFL: Super Bowl XLVIII-Denver Broncos vs Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks’ Super Bowl history: Appearances, wins, MVPs, opponents, scores, year by year
NFL: Super Bowl LIII-New England Patriots vs Los Angeles Rams
New England Patriots’ Super Bowl history: Appearances, wins, MVPs, opponents, scores, year by year

Top Clips

nbc_pl_totmcpostgame_260201.jpg
Spurs fight back in four-goal thriller with City
nbc_fnia_marcusjonesintr_260201.jpg
NE’s Jones inspired by music, family on path to SB
nbc_pl_mcgoal1_260201.jpg
Cherki blasts Man City 1-0 in front of Spurs

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR: Clash at Bowman Gray
NASCAR reschedules Clash again to Wednesday night because of ‘historic’ winter weather in N.C.
NFL: Super Bowl XLVIII-Denver Broncos vs Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks’ Super Bowl history: Appearances, wins, MVPs, opponents, scores, year by year
NFL: Super Bowl LIII-New England Patriots vs Los Angeles Rams
New England Patriots’ Super Bowl history: Appearances, wins, MVPs, opponents, scores, year by year

Top Clips

nbc_pl_totmcpostgame_260201.jpg
Spurs fight back in four-goal thriller with City
nbc_fnia_marcusjonesintr_260201.jpg
NE’s Jones inspired by music, family on path to SB
nbc_pl_mcgoal1_260201.jpg
Cherki blasts Man City 1-0 in front of Spurs

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Moses on Campbell and Patriots 'brotherhood'

February 1, 2026 01:28 PM
New England offensive lineman Morgan Moses joins Jac Collinsworth ahead of Super Bowl LX to discuss his relationship with rookie Will Campbell, what makes this Patriots team unique, and more.

Related Videos

nbc_fnia_marcusjonesintr_260201.jpg
11:24
NE’s Jones inspired by music, family on path to SB
nbc_roto_kirkcousins_260130.jpg
01:42
Where could Cousins find starting job in 2026?
nbc_roto_joshallen_260130.jpg
01:42
Will Allen change style of play after surgery?
nbc_pftpm_adofomensahfired_260130.jpg
09:29
Vikings fire Adofo-Mensah in ‘unexpected’ move
nbc_fnia_mcdanielsint_260130.jpg
15:28
McDaniels: ‘Patience’ was key for Maye’s growth
nbc_fnia_davisint_260130.jpg
15:03
‘Collective effort’ drives Pats to Super Bowl LX
nbc_roto_lxrushingyrds_260130.jpg
02:39
Walker among best rushing yards prop bets for SB
nbc_pft_jesseminter_260130.jpg
05:59
What is Minter’s relationship with Lamar?
nbc_pft_elimanning_260130.jpg
03:56
Should Eli make the Hall of Fame?
nbc_pft_hofprocess_260130.jpg
06:21
Why is so much information coming out of HOF?
nbc_pft_willlutz_260130.jpg
05:00
Garrett details challenges of being a holder
nbc_pft_spygate_260130.jpg
02:51
Should Spygate keep Belichick out of Hall of Fame?
nbc_pft_sbmvpodds_260130.jpg
01:24
Evaluating Super Bowl LX MVP odds
nbc_pft_mcdanielspats_260130.jpg
04:09
How McDaniels is bringing best out of Maye
USATSI_27848852.jpg
04:57
Garrett: Macdonald should stay true to identity
pro_bowl_games.jpg
03:16
Analyzing state of Pro Bowl in 2026
nbc_pft_bradyhired_260130.jpg
04:27
Brady must meet high expectations with Bills
nbc_pft_allenonmcdermott_260130.jpg
04:00
Allen still ‘sick’ over how Bills’ season ended
nbc_pft_allenhiredbrady_260130.jpg
03:49
Examining Allen’s involvement in Bills’ HC search
nbc_pft_alleninjury_260130.jpg
02:59
Allen reveals he had foot surgery
nbc_pft_showmesomething_260130.jpg
05:06
Show me something draft: Super Bowl LX
nbc_pft_popularityhof_260130.jpg
05:32
How does popularity impact Hall of Fame voting?
nbc_pft_kraftconvo_260130.jpg
04:33
King: Kraft should already be in Hall of Fame
nbc_pft_hofvoting_260130.jpg
12:39
Examining holes in HOF voting process
nbc_roto_bonix_260129.jpg
01:29
Nix ‘a borderline starter’ for fantasy in 2026
nbc_roto_darnoldinj_260129.jpg
01:14
Darnold’s health should be SEA’s priority for SB
nbc_roto_sbpassingyards_260129.jpg
02:07
How to approach Super Bowl LX passing yards props
nbc_pft_drakemaye_260129.jpg
02:29
Maye’s shoulder ‘something to keep an eye on’
nbc_pft_superbowl_260129.jpg
02:34
Patriots face ‘biggest challenge’ yet vs. Seahawks
nbc_pft_bnix_260129.jpg
07:41
Nix claps back at Payton regarding ankle injury

Latest Clips

nbc_pl_totmcpostgame_260201.jpg
06:57
Spurs fight back in four-goal thriller with City
nbc_pl_mcgoal1_260201.jpg
01:31
Cherki blasts Man City 1-0 in front of Spurs
nbc_pl_mcgoal2_260201.jpg
01:30
Semenyo slots home Man City’s second against Spurs
nbc_pl_totgoal2_260201.jpg
01:20
Solanke’s scorpion kick brings Spurs level
nbc_pl_totgoal1_260201.jpg
01:23
Solanke gives Spurs lifeline against Man City
nbc_pl_nfcp_260201.jpg
11:07
Extended HLs: Forest v. Crystal Palace MWK 24
cooper_mpx.jpg
23:26
What riders said after SX Round 4 in Houston
nbc_pl_cpgoal1_260201.jpg
02:53
Sarr’s penalty brings Palace level with Forest
nbc_pl_bregoal1_260201.jpg
01:23
Ouattara drills Brentford 1-0 ahead of Aston Villa
nbc_pl_brered1_260201.jpg
01:37
Schade sent off for stamping on Cash
nbc_pl_avlbre_260201.jpg
12:23
Extended HLs: Aston Villa v. Brentford MWK 24
nbc_pl_mugoal2_260201.jpg
01:39
Cunha thumps Man United 2-0 in front of Fulham
nbc_pl_mugoal1_260201.jpg
01:06
Casemiro heads Man United in front of Fulham
nbc_pl_fullhamgoal1V2_260201.jpg
01:49
Jimenez’s penalty gives Fulham hope v. Man United
nbc_pl_fullhamgoal2_260201.jpg
01:36
Kevin’s screamer brings Fulham level with Man Utd
nbc_pl_mugoal3_260201.jpg
01:35
Sesko rockets Man United 3-2 ahead of Fulham
nbc_pl_fullhammanchester_260201.jpg
12:14
Extended HLs: Man United v. Fulham Matchweek 24
nbc_pl_nfgoal1_260201.jpg
01:37
Gibbs-White tucks away Forest’s opener v. Palace
nbc_nbc_clehuntertrade_260201.jpg
02:24
Why did Cavaliers trade Hunter to Kings?
nbc_nba_joel_highlight_260131v3.jpg
01:54
HLs: Embiid drops season-high 40 in Sixers win
nbc_sx_250recap_260131.jpg
05:28
Deegan scores the sweep in SX Houston
nbc_sx_450recap_260131.jpg
09:54
Webb disrupts 450 class in Houston for win
nbc_sx_houstonhl_260131.jpg
19:37
Highlights: Supercross Round 4, Houston
nbc_sx_roczen_260131.jpg
59
Roczen: My time will come
nbc_sx_hunterl_260131.jpg
47
H. Lawrence: ‘We live to fight another day’
nbc_sx_webbintrv_260131.jpg
01:23
Webb’s spirits are lifted after SX Houston win
nbc_sx_mcadoointrv_2602131.jpg
01:31
McAdoo loves the pressure of SX triple crown races
nbc_sx_kitchenintrv_260131.jpg
52
Kitchen happy with podium in Supercross Houston
nbc_sx_deeganintrv_260131.jpg
47
Deegan: Aggressive is my middle name at this point
nbc_cbb_rutuscintv_260131.jpg
02:10
USC’s Baker-Mazara on fitting into Trojans’ system