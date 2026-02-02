 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_finalpatsseahawksV2_260202.jpg
SEA, NE beat the odds in making Super Bowl LX
nbc_pft_kwesiadofomensah_260202.jpg
Simms: Vikings firing GM Adofo-Mensah ‘shocked me’
nbc_pft_seawearingnavyblue_260202.jpg
Significance of SEA wearing blue jerseys for SB LX

Other PFT Content

NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_finalpatsseahawksV2_260202.jpg
SEA, NE beat the odds in making Super Bowl LX
nbc_pft_kwesiadofomensah_260202.jpg
Simms: Vikings firing GM Adofo-Mensah ‘shocked me’
nbc_pft_seawearingnavyblue_260202.jpg
Significance of SEA wearing blue jerseys for SB LX

Other PFT Content

NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Simms: Vikings firing GM Adofo-Mensah 'shocked me'

February 2, 2026 02:17 PM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms unpack the Minnesota Vikings firing general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah last week following a 9-8 record this season.

Related Videos

nbc_ffhh_arzlefleur_260202.jpg
06:23
LaFleur hire is ‘good news’ for AZ in fantasy
nbc_ffhh_monkenconvo_260202.jpg
04:41
What does Monken hire mean for CLE in fantasy?
nbc_pft_finalpatsseahawksV2_260202.jpg
05:25
SEA, NE beat the odds in making Super Bowl LX
nbc_pft_seawearingnavyblue_260202.jpg
03:54
Significance of SEA wearing blue jerseys for SB LX
nbc_pft_tomcurran_260202.jpg
22:10
Curran: McDaniels is the best OC in NFL history
nbc_pft_blackheadcoaches_260202.jpg
07:16
Florio: Lack of black HCs ‘a historical problem’
nbc_pft_mikelafleur_260202.jpg
02:49
LaFleur hire is ‘exciting’ for the Cardinals
nbc_pft_klintkubiak_260202.jpg
08:09
Raiders hire a ‘proven commodity’ in Kubiak
nbc_pft_seahawksselling_260202.jpg
08:08
Report: Seahawks to go up for sale after SB LX
nbc_pft_vrabelseahawks_260202.jpg
07:36
Breaking down key storylines of Super Bowl LX
nbc_pft_seahawksconvo_260202.jpg
03:52
Are Seahawks getting credit for Super Bowl run?
nbc_pft_sbpath_260202.jpg
07:16
Analyzing ‘incredible’ runs from NE and SEA
GettyImages-464544202.jpg
03:33
Revisiting drama of Super Bowl XLIX
nbc_roto_sbanytimetd_260202.jpg
01:52
Assessing Super Bowl LX anytime TD scorers market
nbc_roto_sbrecievingyards_260202.jpg
01:50
Target Patriots WRs in SB LX player prop markets
nbc_fnia_willcampbellintr_260201.jpg
07:22
Campbell on how Vrabel’s four H’s helped Patriots
nbc_fnia_morganmosesintr_260201.jpg
09:54
Moses on Campbell and Patriots ‘brotherhood’
nbc_fnia_marcusjonesintr_260201.jpg
11:24
NE’s Jones inspired by music, family on path to SB
nbc_roto_kirkcousins_260130.jpg
01:42
Where could Cousins find starting job in 2026?
nbc_roto_joshallen_260130.jpg
01:42
Will Allen change style of play after surgery?
nbc_pftpm_adofomensahfired_260130.jpg
09:29
Vikings fire Adofo-Mensah in ‘unexpected’ move
nbc_fnia_mcdanielsint_260130.jpg
15:28
McDaniels: ‘Patience’ was key for Maye’s growth
nbc_fnia_davisint_260130.jpg
15:03
‘Collective effort’ drives Pats to Super Bowl LX
nbc_roto_lxrushingyrds_260130.jpg
02:39
Walker among best rushing yards prop bets for SB
nbc_pft_jesseminter_260130.jpg
05:59
What is Minter’s relationship with Lamar?
nbc_pft_elimanning_260130.jpg
03:56
Should Eli make the Hall of Fame?
nbc_pft_hofprocess_260130.jpg
06:21
Why is so much information coming out of HOF?
nbc_pft_willlutz_260130.jpg
05:00
Garrett details challenges of being a holder
nbc_pft_spygate_260130.jpg
02:51
Should Spygate keep Belichick out of Hall of Fame?
nbc_pft_sbmvpodds_260130.jpg
01:24
Evaluating Super Bowl LX MVP odds

Latest Clips

klint_kubiak.jpg
01:30
Seahawks’ Kubiak expected to be next Raiders HC
mike_lafleur.jpg
01:46
LaFleur is a ‘rising star’ as Cardinals next HC
nbc_roto_minvmem_260202.jpg
01:31
Timberwolves primed to cover spread vs. Grizzlies
nbc_roto_nikolajokic_260202.jpg
01:23
Jokic ‘looked good’ in return to play for Nuggets
joel.jpg
02:11
76ers could be ‘in trouble’ against Clippers
paul_george.jpg
01:30
How George’s suspension changes 76ers lineup
dennis_schroder.jpg
02:01
Schroder has most fantasy value in CLE-SAC trade
nbc_dps_giantsowner_260202.jpg
14:06
SF Giants’ Baer ‘proud’ of Bay Area hosting SB LX
nbc_dps_belichickhof_260202.jpg
02:57
Patrick: HOF voting process ‘unfair to Belichick’
roger_mpx.jpg
18:24
Questions facing Goodell ahead of Super Bowl LX
nbc_pl_robinsonintv_260202.jpg
13:51
Robinson enjoys ‘pressure’ of World Cup hopes
nbc_nba_shaiintv_260201.jpg
01:47
SGA: Knew OKC had to ‘bring it’ against Nuggets
nbc_nba_okcvsden_260201.jpg
02:07
Highlights: Thunder overwhelm Nuggets from deep
nbc_nba_okcvsden_digitalhit_260201.jpg
01:01
How Thunder silenced Jokic, Nuggets at Ball Arena
nbc_nba_jarretallencomp_260201(3).jpg
01:54
HLs: Allen scores career-high 40 points vs. POR
nbc_nba_allstarsnubs_260201.jpg
02:29
Ingram, Harden among biggest All-Star snubs
nbc_nba_lalnyk_digitalhit_260201.jpg
01:18
Knicks have found their ‘true identity’ on defense
nbc_nba_lanyk_260201.jpg
01:57
Highlights: Knicks dominate Lakers in second half
nbc_nba_brunsonpostgmaeintv_260201.jpg
47
Brunson: Knicks ‘playing together’ amid win streak
nbc_nba_traceymorgan_260201.jpg
46
Morgan makes presence known court side at MSG
nbc_golf_farmersopen_260201.jpg
09:44
Highlights: Farmers Insurance Open, Final Round
nbc_nba_wnbatalk_260201.jpg
02:26
Clark: WNBA has to ‘keep meeting the moment’
nbc_nba_lebronpregame_260201.jpg
03:14
McGrady: LeBron has ‘no shortcuts’ to greatness
nbc_nba_clarkadmiration_260201.jpg
01:31
Clark shares admiration for Luka’s game
nbc_nba_pregameclark_260201.jpg
02:45
Clark takes on Crawford in a game of N-B-C
nbc_nba_insightstoexcellence4_260201.jpg
04:08
MJ shares how he handled the environment of MSG
nbc_nba_eastallstars_260201.jpg
03:51
Eastern All-Star reserves: Mitchell, Johnson, KAT
nbc_nba_westallstars_260201.jpg
03:35
Edwards, Murray among Western All-Star reserves
nbc_nba_lalnyk_pregamemsg_260201.jpg
03:32
Melo: MSG is ‘the greatest arena in the world’
oly_atm1mile_milrose_myers_260201.jpg
06:14
Myers tops Nuguse for men’s Wanamaker Mile win